Harare Poly to offer Journalism degree

Harare Polytechnic College plans to institute a BTech degree in Mass Communication so that students can be trained on digital multi-media technologies.

Accounting Students graduates (from left) Nyaradzo Makotore,Rejoice Nyangara,Ruvimbo Gutu and Previous Chirimanyemba pose for a photograph at Harare Polytechnic College 2016 graduation ceremony on Friday. – Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda
Harare Poly principal Tafadzwa Mudondo said the new programme has been given a green light from the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE).

“The BTech in Mass Communication’s thrust is premised on the application of digital multi-media technologies in the dissemination of news,” Mudondo said.

Unesco will be bankrolling skills development for the lecturers who shall be administering the B-Tech programme.

Secretary-general of the National Commission of Unesco Margaret Chirapa said the ongoing digital revolution is part of a global cultural transformation that has enhanced the de-institutionalisation of journalism.

“There cannot be a fully comprehensive free-flow of information and ideas in a society that does not adopt to the current changing technological trends where the world is witnessing a paradigm shift from analogue to digitalisation,” Chirapa said. Daily News

