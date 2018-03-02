Exploring Denver Mukamba’s options

By Petros Kausiyo

The possibility of wayward midfielder Denver Mukamba playing for champions FC Platinum, CAPS United, Highlanders or Ngezi Platinum Stars this season was raised by a notch when the player’s handlers and his club Dynamos agreed to thrash out a one-year unconditional loan deal for him following his rejection by coach Lloyd Mutasa.

The deal was agreed at a meeting between Gibson Mahachi, the respected manager who has been fighting in Denver’s corner, and the DeMbare leadership and the Glamour Boys have to issue him with a clearance to join a club of his choice before the transfer window closes on the domestic front.

They also left a window open, in the event Denver doesn’t get a club of his choice, for the possible termination of his contract, which ends in July next year, and which could cost the Harare giants an estimated $40 000.

The stage has now been set for what is likely to be a stampede for his services, given his unquestioned talent, by a number of local clubs, including giants CAPS United, who have already expressed interest in getting him into their corner, and Money Bags, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum, who have serious financial muscle.

Bosso could also be an option for Denver, with Chicken Inn set to join the bidding fray while Yadah Stars could be the dark horses because Prophet Walter Magaya has always been trying to drag the midfielder into the light through the power of prayer.

Mukamba had seemed set to complete his return to Dynamos when he trained with the senior team on Tuesday, but a day later, the relationship with the club collapsed again after coach Lloyd Mutasa reiterated he was not in his plans for the 2018 season.

The Dynamos executive met with Mahachi yesterday morning and agreed the midfielder be sent on a one-year loan.

Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera then wrote to the respected player intermediary confirming the loan decision.

“Following our discussion earlier today, we hereby formally advise that you can find a team suitable for the player (Denver Mukamba) on a one-year free loan,’’ wrote Marechera.

“Denver remains a Dynamos player, therefore, we can recall him anytime during the loan period.’’

The Dynamos secretary said the move had been taken in the best interests of both the club and the player.

“We had to make a decision while there was still time before the transfer window closed and we think what we have done is in the best interests of both Dynamos and Denver under the circumstances and we wish him well during his loan spell at a different club,’’ Marechera said.

Mahachi, in confirming the loan deal, said it was one of two major options that had been discussed and agreed on at his meeting with the Dynamos management.

“It is true that I had a meeting with the Dynamos management and they said the coach has insisted that he doesn’t have the player in his plans.

“Our discussion was centred on two options with the first being the loan deal which would be ideal for them because it doesn’t have a financial obligation. But that option is also subject to Denver finding a club that is interested in his services.

“If there no takers then we have to go for the second option which is that of mutual termination of the contract and this will entail Dynamos having to pay him out.

“So, if there is to be mutual termination, it also has to be done before the transfer window closes so that it enables the player to move on with his career.

“I am now going to sit down with Denver and discuss this development and the next move,’’ Mahachi said.

Although Mahachi is still to formally discuss with any club over Mukamba’s future, DeMbare’s old enemies CAPS United are understood to have set their sights on pouncing on the 2012 Castle Soccer Star of the Year.

Mukamba’s talents are not questionable but it is the demons related to ill-discipline that the lanky midfielder has had to grapple with, since his move to South Africa for a stint with Bidvest Wits, which have set him on a warpath with Mutasa.

Sources told The Herald that CAPS United are banking on the fact that their coach Lloyd Chitembwe is a strict disciplinarian who could rein in on Mukamba should the Green Machine take him on board.

The Green Machine have already taken on board former Dynamos forward Wisdom Mutasa into their fold.

Wisdom Mutasa also had his disciplinary issues with the DeMbare coach, who is his father.

“CAPS United are following the events surrounding Denver very closely and in the event that an official position comes through that he has left Dynamos, they could try and get him into their team because the coach Lloyd Chitembwe believes he is a talent that could be revived,’’ sources told The Herald.

“It’s quite an interesting situation because there are some who feel that Denver is someone who is beyond redemption and nothing whatsoever will help him.

“However, Chitembwe is a coach who is known to be a strict disciplinarian and remember he has already taken on board Wisdom, who is considered another bad boy, and Mutuma (Rodreck) has also been taken aboard the Green Machine,” said the sources.

The two platinum miners could also dangle their cash to get him, while Chicken Inn and Bosso are also possibilities for the player.

Yadah Stars could also be an option given that in November last year Mukamba was invited by Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries to attend Night of Turnaround 6 in the capital for deliverance.

Mukamba received a special invitation to sit in the VVIP Tribune during that all-night vigil at PHD Ministries.

A letter of invitation from Prophet Magaya’s church was delivered to Mukamba and said this was meant “to change the spiritual and physical aspect of human lives as this shall be a night of turn around witnessing God intervention and the demonstration of God Power.”

Mukamba’s special invitation to church was brokered by his cousin brother and former Dynamos and CAPS United forward Clive Kawinga, who is now a born-again Christian and a member of the PHD family.

Denver’s grandmother Gogo Kawinga said she would be happy if Mukamba turns to God.

“I don’t know what his problem is, if there is any.

“You are here trying to understand why he is not coming to training and so forth. But I am now an elderly woman, someone who can only encourage good things from these boys.

“I used to be proud of these boys when they were growing up,’’ she said.

“I remember when they boarded a plane together going to Sudan (CHAN tournament).

“All my neighbours came out of their houses saying I had done a good job raising these boys. But that is no longer the case. I encourage him to go to training.

‘’I know the importance of hard work and I do my best accommodating him and giving him food together with his wife.

“Last week, he told me that he was not feeling well, he had a headache so he wasn’t attending training.

“Sometimes he leaves in the morning, so I won’t know what would be happening.’’

However, Mukamba did not turn up for the service. The Herald