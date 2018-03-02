Bulawayo boy closer to clinching Voice UK

Talented 16-year-old Zimbabwean singer Donel Mangena continues to shine at The Voice UK TV talent show as he has made it to the next round of the competition after a stunning performance last Saturday during the Battle phase of the show.

Donel, who was raised in Bulawayo before relocating to the UK, shot to fame earlier this year after he mesmerised the world with his rendition of Justin Bieber’s Cold Water during the show’s blind auditions (preliminary stage).

This week the contest is at fever pitch as the teams assembled by Tom Jones, Will.i.Am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs have entered the Battle phase.

Here, the coaches were tasked with chipping away at their roster of would-be stars via head-to-head studio battles.

Last Saturday, Donel – who is in Will I.Am’s team – made it to the knockout phase of the competition after he was adjudged to have won a battle against fellow Team Will I.Am colleague, Rhianna Abrey. Their mentor Will.i.Am chose to keep Donel while other judges Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson ended up bidding for Rhianna Abrey.

Donel is now getting closer to winning the grand prize of a recording contract.

During an interview on iTV after the show, Donel said it was an honour to be rewarded for working hard.

“It’s an honour to be able to be doing what I’m doing. It’s a matter of working hard and it’s encouraging and motivating to be able to do what I want to do,” said Donel.

“For me, to see a superstar saying that I’m like one of them is mind-blowing. Getting support from people on Twitter and Instagram has been amazing and I can’t explain it in my own words.”

Donel said he could not have gotten to this stage of the competition without the support of his parents who were in the crowd along with his younger brother Malachi.

“My family is so important to me. Everyone has been so supportive including members of my church. All the prayers they’ve put in and the support has been incredible. What’s left for me to do is to work hard to make everyone around me proud,” said Donel. The Chronicle