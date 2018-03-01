Zimbabwe opposition MDC-T party names headquarters after Tsvangirai

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) in Zimbabwe has decided to name its Harvest House party headquarters after its founding president Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai died early this month in South Africa after losing a brave battle with colon cancer.

After six hour meetings of the national executive and the national council of the party on Thursday it was resolved that “Harvest House be renamed Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House in honour of our iconic leader for his service in entrenching democracy in the country.”

44 Harvest House, also known simply as Harvest House, is a six-storey building in Harare, Zimbabwe, located at 44 Nelson Mandela Avenue and Angwa Street. It serves as the MDC-T Headquarters.

In March 2006 heavily armed police ransacked the building, breaking furniture, fixtures, destroying documents, they broke toilet seats and cisterns, they broke doors and several windows left offices of MDC officials strewn with papers, ripped telephone lines and took away computers.

According to press reports the debris resembled a scene of bomb attack. Nehanda Radio