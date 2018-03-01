Zim players charm Buildcon coach

By Tadious Manyepo

Buildcon coach Arena Gugliermo says he is impressed by the Zimbabwean quartet of goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva, defender Patson Jaure as well as midfielders Devon Chafa and Nqobizitha Masuku.

The Zimbabweans were added to the Buildcon squad this year. The coach predicted a good season for the Zimbabwean contingent after watching the players in a series of practice matches they have played during the team’s visit to this country.

“So far so good for the Zimbabwean players whom we have taken aboard,’’ he said.

“Nqobizitha Masuku and Tatenda Mukuruva have since nailed their positions in the first team, at least for now.

“They have proved to be assets for the team. Patson Jaure and Chafa have also impressed. They have proved their mettle. They have shown that they can be quite good players.

“Chafa is a good anchorman by all standards, one of the best I have ever coached. He has played cameo roles since joining the team, but in all those appearances, he has shown some brilliance.’’

The ambitious Ndola-based club, who have been in the country for about three weeks, yesterday played Yadah Stars at the National Sports Stadium B Arena with the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries team falling 0-2.

And now the team, which has made it clear they will be challenging for the Zambian championship, will take on Dynamos who are fresh from winning their maiden pre-season Commander ZNA Charities Shield after beating Highlanders 2-1 in the final last weekend. The Herald