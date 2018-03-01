PICTURES from MDC-T national executive and the national council meetings

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) national executive and the national council, the party’s supreme decision-making organ between Congresses, met on Thursday and appointed Nelson Chamisa Party leader and Presidential candidate for the 2018 elections.

According to presidential spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka, the meetings lasted 6 hours and saw the party give “7 days for engagement processes to take place with senior leaders VP Khupe, national chairperson Lovemore Moyo and organizing secretary Hon. Abednigo Bhebhe after which the party has mandated the leadership to take the necessary action by operation of law.”

According to the the statement the MDC “resolved that all party candidates in the 2018 election will participate under the MDC Alliance banner and that the party shall take all necessary steps to ensure that the name MDC-T is not abused.”

The party has also mandated “all structures to complete a popularity and merit based internal candidate selection process by 15 April 2018.