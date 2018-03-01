Mutuma returns to CAPS United

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

CAPS United are rekindling their romance with maverick forward Rodreck Mutuma, who joined them on their trip to Bulawayo yesterday, for a training camp.

Coach Lloyd Chitembwe decided to give Mutuma another chance at the Green Machine.

CAPS United face Highlanders this Sunday in a match organised to celebrate the ascendancy of Kembo Mohadi to the post of Vice President of the country with proceeds from the match set to be donated to the Mpilo Central Hospital Cancer Unit, as well as other charitable organisations.

CAPS United left for Bulawayo yesterday after watching a match pitting visiting Zambian side Buildcon and Yadah Stars at the National Sports Stadium.

Mutuma will be rejoining CAPS United, the team he claims he grew up supporting after short stints at Highlanders and Yadah Stars last season.

“Mutuma has said he wants to show us that he is not a spent force and is prepared to work hard and the coach has given him another chance,’’ club president Farai Jere told The Herald.

“He has the experience and Lloyd believes he can help him revive his career through hard work and you know what it means when our coach talks about hard work.

“It’s true that we have accepted him back into the fold and he joined the boys when they left for the training camp in Bulawayo.

“Hopefully everything will work out well for the player and for the club because all that we need are some good results and strong performances from our players.’’

Mutuma played for Yadah Stars until the end of last season, but the club decided not to renew his six-month contract which lapsed in December.

Yadah Stars have since parted ways with Mutuma, Munyaradzi Diro-Nyenye and Wellington Kamudyariwa. The Herald