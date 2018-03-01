MDC-T spokesman Obert Gutu suspended

Zimbabwe’s main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) says it has suspended its spokesman Obert Gutu “pending internal disciplinary processes.”

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, presidential spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka said the decision was reached after “six hour meetings of the national executive and the national council, the party’s supreme decision-making organ between Congresses.”

According to the same statement MDC-T deputy spokesperson and Bulawayo East legislator Thabitha Khumalo becomes the acting party spokesperson.

An additional measure announced was that “all leaders stop communicating party positions, without permission and as per the Constitution for purposes of message discipline and consistency.”

Although Gutu had previously announced he was quitting the party on Twitter, the Harare based lawyer admitted he had made a re-think and would be going nowhere.

“I am not going to continue associating myself with an organisation that advocates for violence and thuggery,” he said after the funeral of the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

The death of Tsvangirai has seen vicious infighting within the party. Gutu’s critics in the party meanwhile accuse him dishing out personal opinions as party positions. Nehanda Radio