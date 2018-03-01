Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Man (22) ‘breaks’ into 12 houses at army barracks

By Codelia Mondela

A 22 year old man from Lower Gweru allegedly broke into 12 houses at Lookout Masuku Barracks (formerly Imbizo Barracks) on the outskirts of Bulawayo and stole property worth more than $7 000.

The Zimbabwe National Army Chief of Staff Administration Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba (third from left) admires a table with his portrait on it that he was presented with its chair as a token of appreciation by graduating Army Nurses on the right after he officiated at their graduation ceremony at Imbizo barracks. Looking on on the left is the Commandant of the Medical Training School Lt Colonel Trouble Chido.....Pic By Dennis Mudzamiri......
Ashton Lovewell Moyo allegedly stole 18 cell-phones, six laptops, three television sets all valued at $7 192 from nine soldiers, two police officers and a teacher who all reside in the barracks.

Moyo who is facing 12 counts of unlawful entry and theft, pleaded guilty to 11 of the counts before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushove.

He was remanded in custody to March 9 for sentencing.

Prosecuting, Mr Kudakwashe Jaravaza alleged that between February last year and January this year, Moyo broke into 12 houses at the barracks and stole an assortment of goods all valued at $7 192.

The court heard that Moyo was arrested on February 2 for stocktheft and he then confessed to breaking into houses at the barracks and stealing the assortment of goods.

The stock theft case is still pending at the courts. The Chronicle

