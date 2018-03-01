Four dangerous robbers armed with knives and machetes arrested in Beitbridge

By Thupeyo Muleya in Beitbridge

Police have arrested four dangerous robbers who used knives and machetes to terrorise Beitbridge residents on foot paths at night.

The gang was found hiding in a shack in a bushy area between the Nassa and Zesa complex.

Police officers on the scene said the gang was tracked by the canine unit after they had robbed a flea market dealer, near Dulivhadzimo stadium on Wednesday morning.

“We are still investigation to check if they are not linked to several cases of robbery around the town,” said a police source.