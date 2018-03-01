OpinionFeatured

‘Doctors strike exposes the Lacoste 100 days lie’



By Jacob Mafume

Auxilia Mnangagwa made headlines infinite running around all referral hospitals in the country soon after the unceremonious inauguration of her husband as President of the Republic.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa

Many thought she was up to something good, the hopes of every patriotic Zimbabwean after years of being subjected to the Zezuru unconquerable hullaballoo by her predecessor.

So what followed was a mantra which has since died down, ”Give Him a Chance”.

The fading of this statement is a result of a great betrayal, the side-lining of a people’s agenda in pursuit of outward looking sound bites.

It is the outward looking obsession that has gotten us where we are today, the failure to put our people at the centre of government programming. It is a clear sign of ill-informed priorities, lack of care and a general lack of a proper plan beyond a slogan.

The slogan “Zimbabwe is open for business”, a mantra not accompanied by a proper plan.

Both the slogan by the President and the marathon by the First Lady have been exposed by the issues expressed by the Hospitals Doctors Association of Zimbabwe in their letter to government highlighting a worsening public health situation.

“There has been no notable improvement in the supply of essential drug sand medicines, let alone equipment in our hospitals. Ambulances remain few and un-roadworthy. Patients continue to receive substandard treatment and there is still severe understaffing.

“Patients continue to buy their own drugs, an abuse of the taxpayer’s money. Furthermore, patients are dying unnecessarily due to lack of resources. The current situation at hospitals is precarious and is doing more harm than good.”

Typical absence of a government, it is the doctors who are concerned about the death of the patients when the government itself is not concerned at all.

Instead the government continues to mistreat the few patriotic practitioners who have remained at the service of the Zimbabwean people against all odds. This is why they are now downing their tools.

“Locums owed to Doctors since October 2017 have not been paid, and doctors depend on these for their livelihood. Also, posts have not been created to absorb all post-internship doctors and incoming junior doctors. We feel that the ministry is not prioritising our people’s health, and our efforts to engage them are fruitless.”

In the MDC Alliance’s alternative national agenda towards a transformative democratic developmental state presented on the 8th of December 2017 by the Chairperson of the Policy Committee, Tendai Biti. We mentioned the need to monetise social service delivery which we felt was being overlooked , now the chickens are coming home to roost.

With a 100 days gone the emperor has been exposed, he has no clothes, it is a hundred days of failure, mediocrity, a damp squib, a new obscenity and an aberration. 

One which means our people will die as a result of a soft genocide committed by deliberate neglect of the duty to serve by a selfish elite. It is unacceptable. These people must be punished and replaced by a team with ideas, a team which will put our people first.

Jacob Mafume, PDP Spokesperson, MDC Alliance Information Committee

  • Don’t write out of anger, slowdown!

  • 100 days musatamba nadzo imi…do not make promises out of excitement. ..only Mogiza aizvigona izvi..

  • Kuswerondo togwa masephy zvavo muzvipatara.

  • kkkkkk Zvakunakidza

  • Politics ingoripo kudzikisirana manje kuti zvityise pamberi negarwe

  • Chitanda choda Chamisa icho

  • if we keep on with tribalim we will never get anywhere.where does failing and zezuru meet?

  • Half way through the article I knew it was an MDC associated writer.. until we become objective and realistic in our politics we will never get anywhere…. what exactly did you expect in 100days??

    • Why did they set 100 days? Did anyone force them holding a gun, to say they will fix in 100 days? We saw change in 2009 within 1 week when Tsvangirai assumed office…so don’t tell us rubbish

    • Beautiful question,Did anyone force them to set maximum of100days.Before commenting one should think not to type like you are a side chick ATM (Assistant To Madam)especially.those who.prostitute.for.sadza.they support everything

    • Oh my days🙄🙄🙄🙄 we have too many angry people in the country, no wonder we are still stuck on the same spot… look I’m not asking you to applaud anything here… I’m questioning the level of objectivity… who set a 100days target? Maybe I missed it but I don’t recall that ever happening, if anything I thought it was a mere reflection milestone nothing of a target set…. Tsvangirai did what in a week? Imika ehowi, I was there too change didn’t take a week… Look you hate ED and/or ZP fine I get that but you need to learn to compartmentalise reality and your emotions… like I asked what exactly did you expect in 100days? Side note calling what someone says “rubbish” just because you disagree with them is so below the belt… we need a more civilised and progressive mindset

    • Antonio Gorongoza it’s only the respect for a fellow countryman that I have for your type of thinking… like I said we need a more civilised and progressive mindset…

    • Sorry but you hv heard my similes

    • Sigh 🙄 SMH ….

    • even Muguru would have done better.r

    • Even if you give him 100 yrs. Aaàaaaaaa wyeeeee. Hapana chinobuda apa. Vanhu veku dzivirira nyika ava. Kwete kugadzira upfumi hwenyika. Haaa nooooooooooo.

    • hapana akabatirwa pfuti kuty taura zvakati

    • Memory Rachel Mandeya don’t actually know that the opportunities or any investment that will come in the next 3 to 5yrs will only start to yield results 10yrs & beyond from now. It’s only shallow minded people who expect to farm their first year & then buy a house & Mercedes the same year. It’s normal in developed nations to save over a period of 5 to 10yrs for a deposit to own a house. Mind you that is just deposit😂. MaZimba have to understand that the next 10yrs is about stability. By getting basics to every household eg running water, functional sewer system’s, affordable education, medicine, transport & jobs. Hence I say the rewards will only be visible from 10yrs onwards.

    • He threatened those who externalized money but all bark no bite

    • Why did he commit himself to 100 days if there was nothing to expect? Haana kutarirwa akazvitarira ega,anga afarisa sechana,anonzi manyawi

  • Mumwe akarohwa nagrace achiti grace donates used underwears ….newe ucharowerwa izvozvo zvekuti zezuru …why so tribal

  • kkkk aaaxaa aitvaga hake mvura dzevafi uyo

  • Kungovukura go Garwe go

  • He must be replaced by Chamisa

  • Unceremonious? Just like Chamisa, he unceremoniously seized power before Tsvangirai was even buried😂😂😂😂

  • 100days dzakatiparira neasura mave kungoti 100days aaaaah

  • Chamisa all the way!!!!

