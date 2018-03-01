Chiyangwa, Zifa sued over debt

By Austin Karonga

Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) president Philip Chiyangwa and the soccer governing body have been dragged to the High Court by a local security firm National Eye Security (Private) Limited which is seeking to recover over $50 000 for the security services rendered to the two parties.

According to court papers, the security company which is under judicial management, argued that it was forced to approach the court after Chiyangwa breached the terms and conditions entered between the parties after offering security services at the businessman’s Crowhill, Harare property.

“Plaintiff’s (National Eye Security) claim is for payment of the sum of $10 439 being the amount due and payable by the defendant (Chiyangwa) for security services rendered to defendant at his specific instance and request at 11 Priesthood Lane, Crowhill in Harare from July 1, 2017 to February 9, 2018,” part of the court papers filed on Tuesday read.

The same security company has also issued a separate application against Zifa, seeking to recover at least $43 000 from the local soccer governing body for security services it offered at 53 Livingstone Avenue, Harare.

“Plaintiff’s claim is for payment of the sum of $43 440 being the amount due and payable by the defendant (Zifa) for security services rendered to defendant at its specific instance and request at 53 Livingstone Avenue, Harare from September 2016 to January 2018,” reads part of the court summons.

According to the application, National Eye Security is also seeking payment of interest against both parties at the rate of five percent per annum from date of summons to date of full and final payment.

Zifa is also facing another separate litigation in which 17 of its former employees have approached the High Court seeking registration of a $195 818, 72 arbitral award against the football body in a matter that is yet to be set down for hearing.

The former Zifa employees told the court that sometime last year, they won an arbitral award after their employment contracts were terminated in 2016 by their employer over unsatisfactory excuses.

Letwin Sigauke and 16 others said they had to approach to the court after Zifa neglected to pay the amount that they were awarded.

“In the premises, the applicants (former employees) humbly pray for an order registering the confirmed ruling as more fully appears from the order attached hereto this application.

“The claimants allege non-payment of salaries and unfair labour practices by the respondent (Zifa).

“The claimants submitted that they have not been paid for 15 to 21 months as at August 31, 2016.”

The employees further accused Zifa of unfair labour practice following its dissolution on June 4, 2016 and creating another entity called the National Football Association of Zimbabwe (Nafaz) which was later disbanded. DailyNews