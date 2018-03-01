BusinessFeaturedNews

Chivayo Gwanda project leaves Parly team shocked

By Oliver Kazunga

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy has expressed disappointment that no work has been done at the site of the proposed Gwanda solar power plant despite Intratek having been paid $5 million for the project.

Mines and energy Parliamentary Portfolio committee member are shocked with what they observe at the sight were a multimillion dollar project is supposed to be erected with the chairman of the committee Temba Mliswa holding his head and other members akimbo.

This emerged during a tour of the project site by MPs in the company of Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) executives, officials from Government departments such the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and Gwanda Municipality.

Intratek, a company owned by flamboyant Harare businessman, Mr Wicknell Chivayo was awarded the tender in 2013 and paid $5 million by ZPC to build the 100 megawatt Gwanda solar power plant

After receiving the money without a bank guarantee, no meaningful development has taken place at the site.

Erected at the site are two cabins, toilets with no ablution facilities and a perimeter fence which does not cover the whole site.

The road network at the site is also poor. It also emerged that the proposed plant falls under state land and Intratek has failed to pay the required money for leasing it.

In an interview after the tour, committee chairperson who is also Norton MP, Mr Temba Mliswa said his committee was disappointed that money was paid to Intratek but work done on the site is not commensurate with cash paid upfront.

“Clearly the money that was paid to Intratek does not tally with what is on the ground. We just saw toilets with no ablution facilities and sewer, fence which is not done all the way. We need to find out from them why they have not completed the work,” said Mr Mliswa.

“ZPC were also very clear that they were not happy with work done so far and it is important for us to understand that this emanates from the oral evidence from Mr Chivayo when he came before us. ZPC also gave evidence to the committee.”

Mr Mliswa said his committee had picked a number of anomalies on the Gwanda project.

Zimbabwe Power Company acting managing director Joshua Chirikutsi briefs the mines and energy Parliamentary portfolio about what they intended to construct and what is already achieved on the Gwanda solar project in Gwanda yesterday.

“There are so many anomalies that include lack of expertise. The land tenure is also not there so how can you talk about owning the project when you don’t even have the right documentation of owning the land?,” he said.

“They (ZPC) and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (formerly State Procurement Board) who awarded the tender are appearing before the committee on the 14th of March and after that we will submit our findings.

It emerged during a briefing before the tour yesterday that the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement withdrew Intratek’s application to lease the land due to the contractor’s failure to pay an annual subscription fee of $15 000.

Mr Mliswa said the subscription fee was, however, paid by ZPC and the power utility has applied to lease the land.

“There is no way such a project can go ahead without a lease. So we are now asking ourselves how in the first place he (Mr Chivayo) was given this project when he did not have proper land documentation defining the tenure.

“We also have the (EIA) Environmental Impact Assessment from EMA coming in, why was it issued a year later?” queried Mr Mliswa.

Responding to questions from the committee, ZPC acting managing director Mr Josh Chirikutsi admitted that his organisation had not done due diligence to ascertain if Intratek had proper documentation for the land.

“Basically, what we are saying is getting land for solar project, l was trying to say it’s not a big challenge for us, Government will assist us to get land. If Intratek were to chase us from here, we would find other land,” he said.

The committee argued that ZPC was supposed to secure its documentation first before starting the project.

The committee has previously grilled Mr Chivayo over the manner in which he won the tender for the project in 2013. Mr Chivayo has also admitted that he was paid by the power utility without a bank guarantee following the intervention of former Minister of Energy and Power Development Dr Samuel Undenge.

The suspended ZPC managing director Noah Gwariro had refused to pay him the money without the guarantee. The Chronicle

  • what happened to the money

    • Akatenga shangu

    • Nekuvaka tumacabin twe $60 utwo which means imwe $4999940 akaisa muhomwe

    • You were seeing the money on Facebook everyday muchimukuza Chivhayo hanzi Sir makapenga.

    • Refer to his Facebook Account for further details. Shoes, American born child, Dubai, etc

  • Chivhayo anojairira vanhu handiti. ndochii ichi uyu munhu anoda kuti ataure vaakadya navo cash.

  • hamuna hasha rovai munhu

  • I guess we have to lay blame on the usual suspects, sanctions and western interference for this shoddy work kkkkkkkkkkkkk

    • We can also blame the warriors. Pese paya pamaiti wicknell i dhara ndi sir vachi sponsor ma warriors ndiyo mari yacho iyoyi. Manje muchadziya ma warriors iwayo kkkkkkk

  • Mugabe

  • Black empowerment

  • Apa mari yakadyiwa! Chivhayo is free.How do you expect the country to develop.

  • And yet the culprits are still free…

  • I’m tired

  • Kkkk makamama munoda mabig figures ayo ka ayo isu tiripo muchingoti uneyi hoooe

  • Funny you are only noticing it now meaning there is no follow up on projects that you fund you idiots.

  • saka award yakapiwa wicknel ndeyei ???? he supposedly bribed someone to have it cz I don’t think from such he deserved the award!!

  • MST BE ARRESTED

  • Kkkkkkkkkkkkk hahahaha

  • Pamwe arimukati mezvi mukuku izvo ma solar acho vambopindamo here kkkkk

  • What happened were did the money go

  • Ko ndiye adii,inga vamwe vakangoba zvikarowa vani?? Famba chivhayo famba hahahaha

  • Kkkkkk

  • Where exactly is this place in Gwanda

  • , naiyo zesa inozviitisa haizive kunotengwa zvinhu here why tendering hakuna buyer here ku zesa nxaaaaa

  • 👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞⌚⌚⌚⌚⌚⌚⌚⌚⌚👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👞👟👟👟👟👟👟👟👟👟👟👟👟👟

  • Isai vanhu mujeri

  • It’s just the tip of the iceberg.

  • journalist were sleeping on duty basa re kunyora nonsense. this nonsense should had been exposed 3 years ago by private media.

    • especially the lying herald they were busy following grace mugabe’s rallies vachisiya the truth about these thieves now the writing is on the wall it seems not even the police of zim have the power to arrest him

  • Mari yakaperera kubhutsu

  • Chivhayo ngavharirwe ASAP

  • Maybe akazofunga kuita project yekupfuya ma road runner ngatiudze kuti idzo dzimba here kana kuti zvirugwi

  • Some pipo ar full of drama, throw him inside, behind bars and throw away the keys

  • Zesa was supposed to buy solar panels, batteries and inverters and fit them as simple as all that. Chivayo went on a spending spree after getting the money; he bought cars ,watches and shoes whilst most Zimbabweans are wallowing in abject poverty. Heads must roll, unfortunately, as long as you are a Lacoste ,you are untouchable

  • Kkkk saka chaiswero sunda zidumbu nemari yekuba mxaa

  • Parly must leave no stone unturned on this matter, heads must roll

  • Kkkkkk what do you expect when you deal with a crook

  • Lv the one boy alone he was trying to make a living blame thoz educated professors n doctors so to include ur former President who gave thoz millions

  • that metal material used to construct those buildings is high quality which attracts solar rays facilitating the conversation of megawat solar energy.. this is phase 1 with an initial outlay of 5mil.. the second phase will include transformers 🤣🤣

  • He knows kut haasungwe

  • imo mucomitee iyo munevakachena here …qstion markAaa ngaaaa…

  • Hameno

  • Asikungoimba masunctions.imi muchitamba nemari dzevanhu..
    zanu out

  • chivharos case ichatora nguva isati yavharwa kuitira kuti tiwane kwekutandarira,ivo vachiita plan kuti votora sei ma votes evanhu. Tozopepuka vaenda nenyika

  • he bought shoes with that money

  • Batai na Mpofu uyo .ma MPs basa ngaritwe batai nema Lacost Mpofu .Chinamasa. Mangudya..vaka looter maUS$ vaka replacer nema bondcoins

  • Careful nevatori venhau dzemanyepo

  • Chivharo wekuvhara kikkkkk pamberi nezanupf pamberi nekubira nyika pamberi nekutongwa neharahwa pamberi nekutambura pasi nemhandu dzinodakusunga mbavha pasi nemhanduuuuuuui dzisingadi upenyu wakañaka kkkkkkk Ticha tongaaaa tichingotonga tichingotongaaa tichingoba tichiguta imi muchitambura hatisungwiiii pamberi nezanu

  • What else do u want to see before u arrest this man for fraud come on man

    • i think they are waiting for malema to come and tell them to arrest that criminal

    • The whole thing is political. Same with Obert Mpofu, there are some political connections which transcended political factions. Chifana chikobvu icha chaiva novakuru vachaidya navo kuG40 zvese nokuLacoste ikoko. Dai chirikutopika kuChikurubhi kutaura kuno.

    • It boggles the mind people vanotaura a lot about fighting corruption then we have clear cases that must be dealt and people are busy expressing disappointments

    • Choto Ellay , nothing is political in exercising balances , checks and accountability of those who misuse public funds like Mpodu and Chivharo. They are clear perpetrator who needs to stand in front of the court for criminal activities. It is evident that Chivharo has committed fraud

    • Mopenga ausungi munhu isina proof usina kuita matanho anoita magweta ake asakurirai kana maoita nyaya makadzidza kupi saka pakagadziwa dare rakamudana akati basa akaita vainda kwoona zvakaita aisi zanu palament commtee.ine mamp akasiyana siyana

  • Tanaka ishuwa zvakatobuda padead BC

  • Saka umo mumikhukhu iyoyo ndoomune ma turbines okubika magetsi acho? Ini hangu handizvihwisisi ini. But tichikura taingohwa zvichihi hee nhingi avhagwa mari pambare or ku downtown anzi isa mari yese yaunayo mu hamviropi coz mubasa matakuwanira hamudiwi vane mari muhomwe. Zvasiyanei nezvakanyogwa apa? Zvino kana hurumende yedu ichivhagwa saizvozvo tinotungamigwa nemhandoi shuwa?

  • Why muchida kuveBiased all the time,u really know kuti vanhu avo imbavha dzineProtection yevakuru.Now u have discovered that there is nothing on the ground ,so whats next.You shall see no one will be arrested.Obert Mpofu arikutoita kuShiner ende hapana zvaanoitwa.Jeri nderedu isusu varombo.Thats not fair guys.A lot of pple have looted and noone being brought to book.That is Zimbabwe

  • shocked?, but isn’t it most people re in Zanu pf to enrich themselves?

  • nonsense this committees thing. you are now wasting resources roaming around on a case that is as plain as non-self raising flour. why are you beating about the bush? is wickednell a ghost? who are you foolish? we know your true colors. we are just waiting to see ‘kuti muchazodii paya!’

  • These legislators are taking us for a ride. All the past 5 years what were you up to? Now its a matter of months left thats when you want to seem active? Mbavha idzi vamwe venyu. Infact makangofanana. Nxaaa

  • KKKKK wikinero wekenyenye

  • heads should roll at zesa

  • Sungai munhu

  • And what did they do. Maybe get an eye blinder n shelve the issue.

  • The $7 million dollar question is, does the Parly Committee or the Parliament as a whole have the teeth? My fear is this is a worthless exercise which will just end with a report (classified). No arrests. No recoveries.

  • Hurumende yedu ndeyemabharanz

  • I don’t support thieving. Just thinking, a big $200mil project like that Chivayo couldn’t tackle it alone. He couldn’t have come up with even tender winning project proposal. He hired qualified engineers & other personnel. To win such tenders you incur huge initial financial costs too. That’s why Chivhayo had to press even the minister for this 2% project-winner payment so as to pay those professionals he owed. Being childish is his most undoing. The likes of Chiyangwa are worse in land grabs together with Chombo. Well if one is found wanting, one must pay.

  • He has to pay back the money before he goes to jail….

  • Mazara big up.

  • Arrest him

  • dumbu ngarinopera nekusakura kuchikurubhi iroo

  • madhiri evanhu ayo both parties envolved must be sued with immediate effect.

  • madhiri evanhu ayo both parties envolved must be sued with immediate effect. tirikuti muzvipatara vanhu varikufa vachiitisa vamwe mazitumbu. infact what this parly team is?

  • Once a fool,always…@wicknellchivayo gave them all they wanted to know so what was the purpose of th… https://t.co/uy8xPrksOJ

  • Moyo

  • that’s good testing the medicine of ZANU kkkkiko

  • Wicknell ndokudii paya… ndokuvaka mikuku

  • Kkkkkkkkkj yaaaas

  • Ndeip

  • Shocked with what??kuti vaive vakasungwa kumeso here…chaiva tadzisa kuita follow up the project chii

  • Wasting tyme sungai munhu chte

  • Kutonga kwaro kkkkkk

  • Heads must roll in mud and questions must be answered

  • Mbavha ngadziende ku jeri please why waste our time otherwise vanhu avo vanozivana hapana kana mumwe ari ku jeri by now

  • Imbwa idzo dzakaba mari kitaura kudai 90% yeSpitzkop haina magetsi dai havo vakatoshandisa mari yacho kulaina magetsi mumisha inogara voruzhonji seSpitzkop Extension

  • Kunhungunu kunhunhungu ngunu ngunu ztv news dzaipedza nguva nechi peace ichochi plus nekusasa zita remunhu one tazvinzwira kupi koo zvema 5million aya

  • Mbavha

  • Ndivo vaiti vamugabe mu office. Zvaifaya ka

  • Why are you SURPRISED and DISAPPOINTED? Is this not the same Gorvenment that BELIEVED THAT DIESEL COMES FROM A ROCK. Sit down and shut it.

  • Kkkkkkkk

  • Kkkk oooh varume vakuru varatdza kupererwa vamwe kbata msoro umwe chiuno umwe kugumbata vaona development itsva kkkk corruption iriko bt iyi hameno kt inonzi chii

  • Sungai munhu,musaswere muchititaridza mikuku/tumajarata”

  • Wicknell spends time posting rubbish on facebook. He doesn’t have tym to work.

  • The media (newspapers) were supposed to blow the whistle first instead they were busy following certain people at rallies.

  • What next steps

  • Pamberi neZanu

  • why is he not behind bars nxsa I hate this

  • apa bhutsu dzaaitenga tairatidzwa every mnth ncxaa ndaita sendichakanda foni pasi nehasha

