Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Chihuri home shooting suspect on the run

13,816 9

By Farayi Machamire  

A policeman who torched the house of ex-police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri before exchanging fire with heavily armed soldiers is on the run.

Hardlife Maukazuva tried to burn down Chihuri's house
Hardlife Maukazuva tried to burn down Chihuri’s house

Hardlife Maukazuva, 27, absconded the Harare Magistrates Court’s jurisdiction after failing to pitch up for commencement of trial yesterday, forcing the court to issue a warrant of arrest for him.

Maukazuva had been remanded out of custody after he was granted bail by the High Court. DailyNews

You might also like More from author
error: Content is protected !!