Windmill CEO up for raping, impregnating step daughter

By Farayi Machamire

Windmill chief executive officer George Rundongo was denied bail yesterday on charges he raped and impregnated his step daughter. Rundongo, 50, appeared in court facing charges of raping his step brother’s daughter, a 15-year-old Form 3 pupil.

The chartered accountant was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court as he is facing a third schedule offence.

It is the State’s case that on December 30, Rundogo met the girl at Market Square and then took her to his office at Longcheng Plaza Complex in Belvedere.

The court heard that whilst the complainant was in the office, Rundongo gave her $900 which he said was for her welfare and entered into another room from which he emerged with a mattress.

It was further alleged that the 15-year-old girl tried to wrestle Rundongo but was overpowered, with the Windmill boss allegedly sleeping with her without her consent and without wearing any protection.

The court heard that the girl opened up about the ordeal to her science teacher at school after realising she had missed her menstrual cycle for two consecutive months.

A police report was filed. She was medically examined and found to be pregnant. DailyNews