Jah Prayzah’s venue dilemma

2 Kings Entertainment, Jah Prayzah’s music promoters, say the artiste desperately wants to perform in Bulawayo but a shortage of venues in the city has seen them delay his appearance here.

From last year when he launched the Kutonga Kwaro album, Jah Prayzah is said to have requested for a performance in Bulawayo, a city he enjoys performing in because of the support he gets.

“Jah Prayzah really wants to come there but ever since our ideal venue — Amphitheatre — stopped hosting shows after 10PM, it’s been mission impossible hosting shows in Bulawayo,” Dee Nosh, 2 Kings Entertainment spokesperson.

Last year, the Bulawayo City Council banned artistes from performing at the Amphitheatre after complaints of noise by residents who live close to the venue. Ever since, artistes who used to frequent the city like Alick Macheso, Winky D and Jah Prayzah have not held solo shows in the city.

Alternative venues within the CBD have been the City Hall and its park, Hartsfield Rugby Ground and AmaZulu Sports grounds. The City Hall initially was a better option for most promoters until violence started rearing its ugly head at most shows held there last year. As such, promoters and revellers alike began shunning the venue whose shows would often be invaded by street kids.

The most lucrative venue adored by most show promoters, Queens Sports Grounds, Dee Nosh said, was difficult to penetrate as its proprietors guard the venue jealously. Only Kalawa Jazmee has been fortunate to clinch the venue over the years.

“Queens Sports Grounds is our dream venue for Jah Prayzah’s Bulawayo shows. After having hosted a series of shows at the City Hall and Amphitheatre, we realised his fan base had grown tremendously and the two venues had become too small for him.

“This is why we now wanted Queens Sports Grounds but we’re constantly having challenges securing that venue because of the cricket season. However, all hope is not lost as something is being worked out for us,” he said.

The few options that are left are Hartsfield and AmaZulu which Dee Nosh said they were revisiting as Jah Prayzah, who recently released a single — Angel Lo that features Jamaica’s Jah Cure — needs to stage a show in the city in April or May.

However, Dee Nosh said it was not only Bulawayo that was proving problematic in terms of show venues as their preferred venue in Harare, the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), was also difficult to secure.

“The HICC is constantly getting fully booked these days by churches who will be hosting their various events. We’re working on Jah Cure’s show in Harare which we ideally want to host in June.”

For now, Jah Prayzah is preparing for his performance in Lusaka, Zambia on March 30 at a show dubbed ‘The Big Tour’ that will feature performances from Nigeria’s Mr Eazi, Ammara Brown and Bryan K. The Chronicle