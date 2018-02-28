Businessman Rwodzi divorces

By Tendai Kamhungira

Renowned chartered account and businessman Farai Rwodzi’s wife — Lorah Madiwa — has filed for divorce at the High court citing irreconcilable differences between the two. Rwodzi has been married to Lorah for nearly 27 years.

Lorah accuses Rwodzi of having a relationship with another woman and wants out.

“The marriage between the plaintiff (Lorah) and defendant (Rwodzi) has irretrievably broken down because of one of the following reasons: defendant has since been associating improperly with another woman, conduct which is incompatible with the love, comfort and society plaintiff is entitled to get from the defendant.

“Defendant has not generally treated plaintiff with love and affection. As a consequence of defendant’s conduct, the plaintiff has lost all love and affection for him, with no hope of resumption of a normal husband and wife relationship,” Lorah said in the summons which is yet to be served on the Harare businessman.

She has made demands for a share of a number of properties she listed as having been acquired during the subsistence of their marriage.

The properties include holiday homes and a farm in Mashonaland East province.

“On a proper consideration of the parties’ direct and indirect contributions to the acquisition, maintenance and day to day administration of the immovable properties, it would be just and equitable in terms of Section 7 (1) of the Matrimonial Causes Act (Chapter 5:13), if the immovable properties were shared between the parties as follows:

“Number 85 Luna Road, Umwinsidale, Harare be declared to be the sole property of the plaintiff and that the defendant himself or through Eaves Properties (Private) Limited, sign and execute all such papers or deeds necessary to pass ownership to the plaintiff.

“Alternatively, the property be sold at best advantage on the open market and the parties share the proceeds thereof equally,” Lorah said.

She further demanded maintenance for their children, school fees and uniforms among other items.

“General maintenance in the sum of $6 780 per month until the youngest of the children becomes self-sufficient,” she said, adding that she needed $3 730 per month as post-divorce maintenance until she died or remarried.

“Alternative to the above, it would be just and equitable if the defendant was ordered to pay the plaintiff the lump sum of $350 000 as once off post-divorce maintenance payment to enable the plaintiff to maintain herself and start a business venture,” she added.

The amount demanded for the children include $200 for wifi, $1 100 for maids, $600 for security guards, $400 for counselling, $50 for pool chemicals, $300 pocket money, $1 000 for groceries and $160 for one of the children’s violin, among other issues.

On her party, the money she is demanding is constituted as follows: $500 for fuel, $200 for personal development and wellness, $200 for facials and beauty treatments, $1 000 personal allowance, $240 for counselling, $150 for hair, $300 for clothes, shoes and personal effects.

Rwodzi is still to respond to the summons. DailyNews