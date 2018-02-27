Youth arrested for ‘striking’ rival suitor to death with stone

By Grace Nyoni

A 22-year-old Gokwe man has been arrested for allegedly striking a rival suitor to death with a stone in a brawl over a bar lady.It is alleged that Samson Mudzingwa of Taruzeza Village under Chief Njelele, Gokwe, died last Wednesday evening after he was struck with a stone on the chest by Tamburai Maware (32) of the same village.

The duo were allegedly fighting over a bar lady who works in a local pub at Matanda Business Centre. Both are said to have proposed love to the unidentified woman.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, confirmed the incident, which happened on February 20.

She said Mudzingwa (age not given) was drinking beer at Tavaya bar where he proposed love to the unnamed bar lady.

Maware then entered the bar and also proposed love to the same bar lady. This resulted in a misunderstanding between Mudzingwa and Maware. “The two began to fight and were restrained by Albert Imbayarwo who was present in the bar. Mudzingwa then walked away from the bar but Maware followed him and the fight continued,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Maware and Mudzingwa started throwing stones at each other.“Mudzingwa was struck on the left side of the chest and fell down. Imbayarwo followed them and found Mudzingwa lying unconscious beside the road and carried him to his homestead where he left him in the care of his mother,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said on the same day during the night Mudzingwa’s condition deteriorated leading to his death.

She said the matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Maware. Mudzingwa’s body was taken to Gokwe District Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

“We appeal to members of the public to respect the sanctity of life and avoid violence as it leads to unnecessary loss of life,” said Asst Insp Mukwende. The Chronicle