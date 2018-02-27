PoliticsFeaturedNews

Widow Elizabeth Tsvangirai kicks out former PM’s children from Highlands Mansion

By VOA Zimbabwe Service

Former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s widow, Elizabeth Macheka Tsvangirai, has kicked out the late Movement for Democratic Change leader’s children from his Highlands mansion amid reports that she has “grabbed” all of the deceased’s properties.

She has allegedly blocked Tsvangirai’s relatives and close associates from visiting the mansion following her public humiliation by her mother-in-law, Lydia Tsvangirai, who appeared on state television threatening to commit suicide if she attended her husband’s funeral.

Mrs. Tsvangirai told VOA Studio 7 that she had barred some of the children from visiting the mansion, noting that there is bad blood between her and several family members.

However, the widow of the former trade unionist and maverick MDC founding president, noted that some of Tsvangirai’s children were treating her in a responsible manner.

Family spokesperson, Manase Tsvangirai, said he is surprised that Mrs. Tsvangirai has kicked out some of her late husband’s children from the Highlands mansion.

Prime Minister's Mansion in Highlands
The “Prime Minister’s” Mansion in Highlands that Tsvangirai was still using

Mrs. Tsvangirai’s attorney, Harrison Nkomo, stressed that the late MDC-T president’s wife has rights that need to be respected by the Tsvangirai family as she was still married to Tsvangirai before he died.

There are indications that Mrs. Tsvangirai has been living at a Borrowdale house bought by the late former prime minister, who was staying alone at the Highlands mansion, at the time he left for South Africa to seek treatment for cancer of the colon.

Manase Tsvangirai said they are expected to discuss the matter as a family in order to resolve it amicably.

Mrs. Tsvangirai was allegedly left out of the burial proceedings and then told to leave her late husband’s homestead in Buhera soon after he was laid to rest.

She did not participate in conducting important rituals for cleansing the bereaved, an indication that all was not well between her and the late former prime minister’s relatives.

It’s not yet clear why the family has tormented her though some close family associates claim that the Tsvangirai family wanted to allegedly grab all properties belonging to the widow before and after Morgan Tsvangirai’s death.

Manase Tsvangirai could not be drawn to comment on this issue.

Tsvangirai was laid to rest a couple of days ago.

  • Wat do u mean grabbed? It’s her property n stuff so how can she grab her own property ..kwanai she was married we need to respect that n Morgan family need to respect that too…its her property she can choose who stays there or not

    • aah

    • ko vana va susan

    • Vana Kani, ko vana?

    • True it’s her property she and her husband worked so hard for it anyone coming at that house is a visitor

    • Kana uri mwana chiva mwana not kufurirwa… Ukaita pa muromo unodzingwa chero uri mwana wababa vacho.. Dai vaka respecta Elizabeth kubva pekutanga pasina zvese izvi

    • Kkkkkk ukaita pamuromo unodzingwa

    • worked so hard??? u mean having sex with Tsvangirai means working hard

    • worked so hard??? u mean having sex with Tsvangirai means working hard

    • hahahahahaha vhunza hako Spencer tinzwe?

    • Are yu guys tellin me tsvangirai akanga aine imba 1 vana ngavaende kune imba yavo yekare iyi inoti eliza the late Susan hanty akange aine yake game rachinja shiri yabvuta rekeni vaionererwa nemaziso evanhu vachiti vachadii

    • Chandiwana Spencer Casper they failed to have sex coz yatswangirai yaisamuka kubvira kwakafa susan ndosaka vaigaronetsana vakarambana

    • Kkkk kadora ka tswangi kakari dololo ndosaka vakarambana

    • Nokuthula..do you have evidence of what you are saying. Kana kuty njere dzakazara matuzvi.

    • Kana vanhu vachishanda anoshandira vana vake nemukadzi. So they should share with the kids equally. Not zvake zvehudyire

    • Even the law in zim says so

    • Iyah panongoda mutemo pakadai kutaura kunonetsa

    • Yaaaaaahhh
      Tables have turned
      They embarrassed this woman before the whole world Lol
      Kana Morgan Tsvangirai asina kusiya will his children will not stand a chance. Everything goes to Elizabeth

    • Uyu munyori anenge hama yaEriza uyu. Unfortunately mutemo wemuZimbabwe hautambe uchidaro kuti automatically the surviving wife will take everything. I’m also very surprised kuti vanhu kadzi ndivo varimberi kupesuka kuti good vana vadzingwa??? Achamiririrawo vana vemufi ndiyani? So they get nothing from their father’s estate coz their mom died?? Eliza odya mari yaMT nevana vake vasiri vaMorgan? She will even be married to another man. Absolute nonsense. Vese Elizabeth and those children will have to share Tsvangirai’s estate. Hapana asiri important pakati pavo vese

    • Dzakarasika dzako pfungwa. Ma words anotevera mumashure ..

    • ende vamwe vakadzi unotot havana kuzvara ,zvino imimi mai mukafa nhasi mrume wenyu otora umwe mkadzi,baba vofa vana venyu vodzingwa nastep munonzwa sei,musangowukura makatarisa kut ndezvekunxt door.torai vana sevenyu!

    • Grace Ruredzo iwe pfungwa dzako dzirimberi tell us then ..🖕🖕🖕

    • Christina Chinyanga Saurombe wat makes you think am related to Eliza ? Mutemo wemuzimbabwe do u even kno fucking laws in Zimbabwe? N who even follow them…sure let’s wait n see who gets wat ..since muchiziva chaizvo ..mutemo my ass

    • Tinashe Gwasira I have seen your comments where you are fighting for Eliza and what about his own children?? Eliza and those children were all important to MT. They should all have a share. Iwe ungade brother yako ikatora property yako iwe wasiya vana nekuti vave over 18? 🙄

    • Mahure agara akashata varume pafunge kuti vana vako vobudiswa mumba yako nekuti rimwewo gogo rechi yellow bone rauya saka vana vodii nhai ndopakanakira chivanhu chedu varume mukadzi uyo ngaaripwe opiwa mari not imba imba ndeyevana vatsvangirai ndezvake izvo beans yakambotenga imba kupi dai ndri mwana wacho ndopaaimukira ku jongwe kune mamwe mahure ake ndamumamisa hakuna mai vakadero mhani saka imba yogarwa nemakora manje

    • Christina Chinyanga Saurombe that’s my brother issue not my issue ..if my brother wasn’t smart enough to write a will for his kids thats his own shit..kids they are old enough they should go and work and have thier own stuff not waiting kuti when baba died I will get this and that ..they have thier mum house they should go and get that ..n am not fighting for Eliza but let’s forget this Shona culture of wanting to grab things from shiri kadzi..she was Morgan wife not his whore …hope u r happy when yiur husband died and the lool everythnh from u or atart bullying u..thats if u have one anyway

  • Shame on her,we are now seeing her true gold digging colours

  • true colors! pane chakanaka here chingabve bethlehem?

  • Aya amakuhwa akutaurwa! Zvemakuhwa tenderedzai kumagossip pages. Tipeiwo zvineumbowo kwete kudakutibata kumeso!

  • handiti havamude, anogara navo sei

  • Kana moti GRABBED zvinhu zvaakabhiridha nemurume wake morevei manje?

    • Akawana Tswangirai anazvo zvakavakwa na Susan na Morgan gold digger vana vacho ngavaende kumacourts

    • Ihure iro rakawana zvinhu zviripo. Susan ndiye akavaka nokuita zvese. Iro rinovapfambi iro gold digger.

  • It’s her matrimonial home hence it belongs to her..case closed…hahaha tsvagai mabasa

    • Kids included

    • Imba yeku Highlands ndeya Susan iyo coz yakauya pakaita Morgan Tsvangirai prime minister so Liz never worked for it , ngaataure zvimwe not zvemba yeku Highlands, anga asipo payakashandwa

  • Did Morgan still have minor children? Who are these “children”? Pamwe madhara anotofanigwa kunge aine… https://t.co/OyoBbsquy0

  • KIKK TIT FO TAT HANT VAIMURWADZISA KU BURIAL ACHIFAMBA NETSOKA ,DZINGA VESE ELIZA NDEZVAKO

  • kajaira kufirwa aka basa kubongomora mhere waya waya hakanyare,wese akwira anofa nxaaa

  • They tried to chase her first. Barring her from seeing her late husband’s last moments on earth.He who laughs best laughs last.

  • Let them go isn’t gogo is there

  • NGAASADARO NGAAGARE NEVANA ZVAKANAKA ZVAVAIITA BABA VACHO VARIPO

  • aizveeee ane hashawo kunge gogo Eriza uyu🤔

  • Grabbed????I don’t think is the proper word

  • Its her property

    • So the kids dont have a share? Where is Susan’s properties and houses? In 6 years he had built how many things?

    • Susan property is Strathaven house. They can happily get that….

    • Imba yeku Highlands ndeya Susan iyo coz yakauya pakaita Morgan Tsvangirai prime minister so Liz never worked for it , ngaataure zvimwe not zvemba yeku Highlands, anga asipo payakashandwa

  • Vanga vachidei ikoko

  • That is wrong Eliza

  • Gogo vaye vaakuzozvisungirira manjeeee kkkkk

  • Admin grab as kutora by ginya here?

  • The project is done.

  • Well done.

  • Siyanai naeriza zvinhu zvake nemurume wake

  • Kutyei

  • Inhema azviramba Elizabeth zvese zvemakuhwa.

  • This is an incredible story like the last line stating that Tsvangirai was laid to rest “a couple of days ago”

  • In 6years anga avaka all those properties here? Now Tsvangirai’s kids must be kicked out of the houses and the properties their mother left, yet she keeps her on children who have a father who is not Tsvangirai. Sad if this case will not be handled for the benefit of Tsvangirai’s kids. Hama yes ngadziende but vana vemufi i think she must think twice. Vakadzi varikuti ariright, how can you feel if your child is kicked out of your own home after you and your husbands die in the name of marriage? Comment based on how you will want your case to be handled, dont just comment for the sake of commenting.

    • The kids have always lived in their mother’s property this property is the one Elizabeth called her matrimonial home. And Elizabeth’s kids have their own house from their father. So yes she has the right to do what she likes. Tsvangirai’s kids are adults most above 30 years.

    • If you have a house. yo wife dies, you remarry that house now belongs to you and current wife. if you die, the wife inherits the house. Thats the law. its unfair for the children but as their father make provisions for yo children when you re marry. The stepmother has no obligation to look after them.

    • Imba ya mai vavo iriko ku strathaven ngavaende ikoko aftr all the hell they gave her. They deserve whts coming thier way. Good move liz

    • Do you know you can marry someone and inherit within hours.
      Mhosva haizi yaEliza Tsvangirai should have written a will and given some of the properties to his kids and relatives. People we need to wise up

    • Iwe Eva Dhladhla even iye Eliza wacho is also an adult. Kana asina mari yaakaisapo pamba ipapo then she has to share with those children. Those children are MT s children vekuti chero akamuka nhasi he will stand with his own children. I pray that he has a will. Otherwise his children will get nothing just becoz their parents died. Do you mean to say your children should get nothing from you if you die vakura? Plz let’s talk like mothers. Let them all share equally.

    • Haisi responsibility yaEriza yekuchengeta vana vaTsvangirai..Kana MT anga asina will zvinhu zvinotorwa ne surviving spouse which is Eriza….Unless Eriza wacho achitoda kuvapawo zvekuti they have been together for 6years hazvina kana basa izvo…

    • Ko imba yeku Ashdawn park anga achiinayo here MT??

    • Ko imba yeku Ashdawn park anga achiinayo here MT??

    • Ko imba yeku Ashdawn park anga achiinayo here MT??

    • How many inheritances must she get this woman? She already had inheritance when her first husband died and the second one divorce from her .. no grabbing all that’s nonsense

    • How many inheritances must she get this woman? She already had inheritance when her first husband died and the second one divorce from her .. no grabbing all that’s nonsense

    • How many inheritances must she get this woman? She already had inheritance when her first husband died and the second one divorce from her .. no grabbing all that’s nonsense

    • 6years is long enough to have children

    • 6years is long enough to have children

    • 6years is long enough to have children

    • It doesn’t matter that she has inherited before in a previous marriage, you inherit from your husband or partner regardless. It is up to their father to make sure he writes a will that accommodates his children not Elizabeth ‘s responsibility at all. She probably doesn’t want them in her house because of the treatment she gets from them but she is still waiting for lawyers to read the will. None of those children lived in that house when their father was alive. So they should be patient and wait for the will to be released. If there is no will they can take it to court and not bother Elizabeth about that. Their mother’s house has always been their house and they lived there. This Highlands house belonged to the government and if it was given to him during the 6 years he was married to Elizabeth it becomes hers unless if given to another person in a will which she will still be able to fight in court as a spouse.

    • Its her pay from Zanu for feeding MT that slow poison 😂😂😂😂

    • Zvakurwadza ka? Ngavaende kwagogo.

    • I level of backwardness and greed is worrying. MaZimb munoti makadzidza asi kufambirana nenguva we are a century behind. I suggest inheritance law must be taught to all citizens. A person does not marry to have kids. Tswangirai akambopressa Liz kuti zvara mwana. He wanted companionship only . Vana dzidza to respect spouse yeparent kana yaita remarry and know your boundaries. Tswangirais kids shd hv respected Eliza coz and by so doing they have respected their late father. Eliza never raised her voice or retaliated. Vanhu vekwaTswangirai nevana makamuita benzi asi coz of wisdom she remain quiet. Pachivanhu, vekwaTswangirai munofanira kuripa nokuti panozvinoitwa kumukadzi murume wake asatiavigwa. It seems chivanhu chirikutaurwa nevakawanda ndezvekuti nhaka yemufi pasina mwana. Dont be biased,chivanhu chacho shd address all side zviri fair. Eliza vakakuti hausi mukadzi waMorgan saka relax my sister vachatswaka mukadzi waTswangirai wavafambira naye pfuma yemwana wavo. To Elizas parents, mune unhu hunoyemurika, despite all this drama your never entertained media of private family matters like mapenzi ekuvakwasha venyu.

  • Saka kana murume ashayika mukadzi wake avekuba zvaakashanda vese nemurume wake achirimupenyu here vanhu kwanayi well done Eriza

  • In terms of the law, she’s the bona fide beneficiary of everything.

  • Zvino kana vana vakaita dzungu vachinyengerwa naMbuya nana bamnini vachadzingwa vakarara muStreet

  • Hure iro rakavaka riiniko? Susan ndiye akavaka nekuita everything. Not Elizabeth.

  • Kkkkkkk,..konyiwa

  • Its now her turn shiri yabvuta rekeni

  • Vakadzi vatsvukutsvuku ………still typing. ….

  • Propaganda

  • But kuzodzngawo vana vemufi hunganz hunhu here nhy kwakuita senge kufarra kut murume kafa

  • They started the war let it be

  • Vanya ndoo vakatanga

  • But isn’t tsvangirai had a house in stathaven the one he build with the mother of these kids ?

    • Anayo

    • So you mean his children should not have a share in their father’s mansions?

    • Christina Chinyanga Saurombe the law is very stubborn shame
      They won’t inherit anything

    • Christina Chinyanga Saurombe the law is very stubborn shame
      They won’t inherit anything

    • Christina Chinyanga Saurombe the law is very stubborn shame
      They won’t inherit anything

    • Vane makore manganiko ‘vana’ vacho?

  • Ndezve murume wake

  • Aita zvakanaka. There is no relationship especially after the humiliation they caused. Ngavadzingwe. Chapter closed. Hapana chekunyengerera apa. Its her time now. Liz dzinga usambonyara nazvo!

    • Kunyanya gogo vaya vakauya ngaatyore gumbo

    • Havambopasviki.

    • Kuonereewa nemaziso evanhu parufu iye zii zvake

    • Kkkkkkkk

    • Asi sei akazovengwa nedzinza rese kushaya kana one akamumiririrawo just asking

    • Asi sei akazovengwa nedzinza rese kushaya kana one akamumiririrawo just asking

    • Asi sei akazovengwa nedzinza rese kushaya kana one akamumiririrawo just asking

    • Mufi na Elizabeth ndiwo vayiziwana. Vehukama ndevegodo kazhinji kacho. Plus it was his choice at the end of everything.

    • Mufi na Elizabeth ndiwo vayiziwana. Vehukama ndevegodo kazhinji kacho. Plus it was his choice at the end of everything.

    • Mufi na Elizabeth ndiwo vayiziwana. Vehukama ndevegodo kazhinji kacho. Plus it was his choice at the end of everything.

    • Sure ngaadzinge because vakamuita nothing pazere nyika yese, nhasi vava kudei mumba make

    • Sure ngaadzinge because vakamuita nothing pazere nyika yese, nhasi vava kudei mumba make

    • Sure ngaadzinge because vakamuita nothing pazere nyika yese, nhasi vava kudei mumba make

  • Chaitemura chava kuseva

  • Good move. Anyway she is the surviving spouse. Hapana kugreba apa.

  • Tsvangirai akasiya asina kugadzirisa zvose izvi sa tongai moyo

  • ZvineUmbowo here zvamotaura izvi

  • Usufruct!

  • Tsvatuwaro maifunga kuti ibenzi here kunyarara kwaangaakaita gona ana gona wakewoo😂😂😂dai maitochema makavabata ruokoo zvakafaya

  • Imba yeku Highlands ndeya Susan iyo coz yakauya pakaita Morgan Tsvangirai prime minister so Liz never worked for it , ngaataure zvimwe not zvemba yeku Highlands, anga asipo payakashandwa

    • He did not own the house when he was PM. Most of the work done in that house was in the past 6 years and that’s the time he was trying to own it. So it never belonged to Susan.

    • Susan aigara kupi, so vana vo bhanwa pamba pane midziyo yamai vavo?

    • Hakuna zvakadaro kani. Futi hanzi ndezvekunyeba kuti avadzinga.

    • Susan akafa before the Highlands House, imi and Susan and Tsvangirai had a house kuStrathaven and that house belongs to the kids ngavagare ikoko… Liz is right to take the Highlands house

  • So that was the agenda…bursting out broadly.

  • Zvakatanga nambuya kuda kuzvisungirira,regai vamborwadzisana vachagadziriswa havo

  • Pa culture. Yedu kana wakabvisirwa pakashaya chikwerete, that house remain tsvangirai s property, she can stay there as a widow,but if she take everything to the machekas, it means vekwamacheka makudya double . Remember. Chishona ichi,asi dai pane mwana that property was protected by the child.

    • Regai vanopedzerana na Morgan . If she pretended to take care of him achibhotiza achienda ku Harare kuona Kuti Ndiani ari pamba , akakudza imba kupfuura murume wake .avo ndivo vachapedzerana, achavhurumuka arimo. Disturbed MDC private debates , yose information kuna baba ZanuPF . Give her just three months

    • Paculture mukadzi wemunhu haadzingwe parufu, even akarambwa kare parufu anotambirwa wani, saka apa culture haichashandi my sister.

    • Paculture mukadzi wemunhu haadzingwe parufu, even akarambwa kare parufu anotambirwa wani, saka apa culture haichashandi my sister.

    • Paculture mukadzi wemunhu haadzingwe parufu, even akarambwa kare parufu anotambirwa wani, saka apa culture haichashandi my sister.

    • Unfortunately muchato 5:11 unofavour surviving spouse and any minor children-unless there is an existence of a valid will which states otherwise. Ndozvauri mutemo chaiwo not wenyu wekudzvanyirira mkadzi.

  • I don’t believe this source .I will ask her personally

  • And where is law here

  • Maida kuti adii imi maimubata nekunze kworuwoko murume wake asati avigwa

  • That’s not our concern she can even grab gogo we concerned about keeping the spirit of democratic change that her husband fought for

  • Muchanyepa imi azenge a grabber nguvai already hamunyare

  • Yaaa they thought she was a jumping castle now let Elizabeth play the game.

  • Selfish

  • I doubt kuty mashoko aya apinda munzeve dzambuya.

  • Didingwe rinonaka richakweva rimwe kana iro rokwevewa roti mavara aro azara ivhu

  • Vana Manase were ill advised dindingwe rinonaka richakweva rimwe…..

  • Grabbed my foot. How can you grab your own stuff. Inga anonzi anga ane her own properties and businesses before she married Tsvangirai. Apparently she said there was bad blood between them. Remember Tsvangirai’s son almost beat her up when her husband was in hospital. Someone was supposed to give these kids good advice.

    • Yes I hear she had her own properties my dear saka how do they know pamwe akatotengesawo one of her properties akabatanidza mari nemurume wake to buy that beautiful mansion. Mutemo we surviving spouse wakatokora muno muZimbabwe. She can even remary and live there with her new hubby lol.

    • Yes I hear she had her own properties my dear saka how do they know pamwe akatotengesawo one of her properties akabatanidza mari nemurume wake to buy that beautiful mansion. Mutemo we surviving spouse wakatokora muno muZimbabwe. She can even remary and live there with her new hubby lol.

    • Yes I hear she had her own properties my dear saka how do they know pamwe akatotengesawo one of her properties akabatanidza mari nemurume wake to buy that beautiful mansion. Mutemo we surviving spouse wakatokora muno muZimbabwe. She can even remary and live there with her new hubby lol.

  • They can now go to their gogo, dont they have properties of their own?.

  • Apa manje toti zvaiwana ngwarati. …zvanakira tsoko kunyenga bveni kana kave iko koti kwangu kudiki , dzingai nembwa,huku,katsi ndimi makatanga kushungurudza shirikadzi murume achiri mumba

  • They were disrespecting her and fighting her……they can go to court if they feel entitled.

  • Its bad if its true

  • Wat goes around comes around, no mercy

  • Grabbing from who? Elizabeth is the surviving spouse, so is entitled to everything unless Mr Tsvangirai had a will …!!

  • vana havangashayi pekugara ngavaende kwa gogo. plus vakaramba vachigara na eliza mbuya vanozvisungirira, hezvo ndiripano

  • Hezvoko bwaa

  • Hezvoko bwaa

  • Hezvoko bwaa

  • (Grabbing) hausi munyori wenhau dzokera kuxul…how can she grabbed her property?..kana ariCollen anga achidzinga eliza ummm ngaadzingwe anotyisa

  • (Grabbing) hausi munyori wenhau dzokera kuxul…how can she grabbed her property?..kana ariCollen anga achidzinga eliza ummm ngaadzingwe anotyisa

  • (Grabbing) hausi munyori wenhau dzokera kuxul…how can she grabbed her property?..kana ariCollen anga achidzinga eliza ummm ngaadzingwe anotyisa

  • Yaa handiti vairamba nechitunha,tione ahwina..game on

  • Yaa handiti vairamba nechitunha,tione ahwina..game on

  • Yaa handiti vairamba nechitunha,tione ahwina..game on

  • Thats fair, with the illtreatment she suffered during the & burial of Morgan we say kuddos to her, she deserves to behave this way.Some of your behaviours is what you taught us.

  • Thats fair, with the illtreatment she suffered during the & burial of Morgan we say kuddos to her, she deserves to behave this way.Some of your behaviours is what you taught us.

  • Thats fair, with the illtreatment she suffered during the & burial of Morgan we say kuddos to her, she deserves to behave this way.Some of your behaviours is what you taught us.

  • She is now retaliating.vaifanirwa kumubata zvakanaka since she was legsly married to M Tsvangirai

  • She is now retaliating.vaifanirwa kumubata zvakanaka since she was legsly married to M Tsvangirai

  • She is now retaliating.vaifanirwa kumubata zvakanaka since she was legsly married to M Tsvangirai

  • Nokusaziva zvemumhuri memunhu vanhu vaiwanzira gogo tsvangirai pakuita kwavo bit norumwe rutivi she was right coz vaiziva zvirikuraramika mumhuri mavo

  • Nokusaziva zvemumhuri memunhu vanhu vaiwanzira gogo tsvangirai pakuita kwavo bit norumwe rutivi she was right coz vaiziva zvirikuraramika mumhuri mavo

  • Nokusaziva zvemumhuri memunhu vanhu vaiwanzira gogo tsvangirai pakuita kwavo bit norumwe rutivi she was right coz vaiziva zvirikuraramika mumhuri mavo

  • With her all the way. Nyaya yekutsvukisira maziso property yemufi ngaipere. Zvinhu zvaMorgan zvaakawana vave vose ndezvaElizabeth. Full stop

  • With her all the way. Nyaya yekutsvukisira maziso property yemufi ngaipere. Zvinhu zvaMorgan zvaakawana vave vose ndezvaElizabeth. Full stop

  • With her all the way. Nyaya yekutsvukisira maziso property yemufi ngaipere. Zvinhu zvaMorgan zvaakawana vave vose ndezvaElizabeth. Full stop

  • Agonesa

  • Agonesa

  • Agonesa

  • The ball is in her hands

  • The ball is in her hands

  • The ball is in her hands

  • Thats my good reason why i hate muchato. Like seriously.
    Vana votambura baba vakasiya pfuma yodyiwa namainini vasina kana mwana simply becoz of a paper rinonzi muchato.
    Aiwa hapasi fair ipapo bodo. Ok ko haana kusiya Will here yekuti zvinhu zvigoverwa sei.
    Regai vamumake uyu she is a gold digger

  • Thats my good reason why i hate muchato. Like seriously.
    Vana votambura baba vakasiya pfuma yodyiwa namainini vasina kana mwana simply becoz of a paper rinonzi muchato.
    Aiwa hapasi fair ipapo bodo. Ok ko haana kusiya Will here yekuti zvinhu zvigoverwa sei.
    Regai vamumake uyu she is a gold digger

  • Thats my good reason why i hate muchato. Like seriously.
    Vana votambura baba vakasiya pfuma yodyiwa namainini vasina kana mwana simply becoz of a paper rinonzi muchato.
    Aiwa hapasi fair ipapo bodo. Ok ko haana kusiya Will here yekuti zvinhu zvigoverwa sei.
    Regai vamumake uyu she is a gold digger

  • Its her right. She spent the most difficult time with Tsvangirai. Its payback time

  • Its her right. She spent the most difficult time with Tsvangirai. Its payback time

  • Its her right. She spent the most difficult time with Tsvangirai. Its payback time

  • Its Gogo’s problem!

  • Its Gogo’s problem!

  • Its Gogo’s problem!

  • Ndoovega vakazvivesera moto and mutemo unomubvumira

  • Ndoovega vakazvivesera moto and mutemo unomubvumira

  • Pay back is a bitch #team Eliza

  • Pay back is a bitch #team Eliza

  • Pay back is a bitch #team Eliza

  • Ende futika!

  • Ende futika!

  • Ende futika!

  • She is the bad one manje but u treated her cowardly panhamo.

  • WELL DONE ELIZA KUSWIKA VAKUGWADAMA CHAKACHENJEDZA NDICHO CHAKATANGA

  • Ivo vana vacho vanofanirwa kunge vari ivo vatanga bhongozozo apo vasingazive pane ma paper e property yamudhara, taura chakonzera kuti musoro uteme, vana havangodzingwi sembwa pasina zvavaita unless vanga valudawo kukura musoro

  • Ngaatore zvese nenduwe vajaira zvemahara

  • Ngavaende ku strathaven

  • Eliza ndimaiwo vakabereka achaona zvkita.plus munhu anezvinhu zvakewo kudhara.pindarai jeso

  • The law of Zimbabwe puts the living spouse above anything unless there is a will.The law is stubborn and has no feelings.It’s high time people get educated about the law after the death of a spouse.The will can be contested.The matrimonal home is for the living spouse and can marry whoever and live with them in that house.lf the living spouse dies and he/she was married the properties moves to the next living spouse.The children are not the issue anymore or who was the first wife.It’s called status Quo.lol the law.

  • It’s her property now ngavaende vanogara nambuya kuBhohera kana vasvotwa ngavazvisungirire.

  • If there was no will those Tsvangirai children are left at Elizabeth’s mercy.Everything is rightfully hers.

  • Pamberi newe Eliza zvinhu ndezvako vachida vasingade . dai vakakubata mushe nhasi uchivabata vo mushe manje vakakuita imbwa Saka chidzorere kwavari

  • YINI EKAHLE LAPHO OTHI URAYITHI AKALABUHLUNGU AKALANGANE

  • She’s the surviving spouse that’s what the law says,naturally she would have acted otherwise if they had a good relationship

  • Which children? If they’re the ones who openly showed hostility towards her they deserve the boot and that house was bought by the government and lately he received it as his exit package. According to the law she’ll get that house coz that’s where she lived with the deceased. How can she stay with a child who doesn’t respect her? They should go to the Stratharvern house

  • She is a cio operative ka

  • If tsvangirai didn’t have a a wilt, then he was indeed a Fucken morron

  • No,no,no guyz let be realistic,she hs no ryt wat so ever to chase those children fro tht mansion,it’s their ryt to stay thre,even if vanga vane muchato,ndozvisungirira kana akavadzinga

  • If the late MDC -T leader died without a Will the house will belong to the surviving spouse. The inheritance law of Zimbabwe says so.

  • No l think u nd to revisit that act,those children hv the ryt to stay at their father property

  • She is entitled to the property as a surviving spouse. Vana vacho avana dzimba here

  • Yes hama l do agreed ngavarove pasi not kids,never hakuna zvakadaro

  • Maswera sei, da kumbokuitirai detembo rangu rinonzi
    *NDOZVISUNGIRIRA*
    Handidi kumuona ,
    Handidi kunzwa nezvake
    Ndikangomuti ba
    Ndozvisungirira
    Tsvimbo iyi ndeyeumambo
    Ipai vakuru. Mukapa rusvava ndozvisungirira
    Mukadzi mutsvuku muroyi. Iguyu rakatsvukira kunze.
    Misodzi yake ndeyegarwe. Ndikamuona ndozvisungirira .
    Handingaende nemota.
    Ndinodawo kubhururuka
    Seshiri. Ndinopindawo muchikopokopo mukaramba
    ndozvisungirira.
    Ndipei kudya nditange ndaguta. Handidi kuzvisungirira
    ndinenzara
    Mukaramba ndozvisungirira.
    Handidi kufa ndisina kuzvisungirira. Kana ndikafa
    ndomuka ndozvisungirira.
    Pano ndidoda vakapfeka hembe tsvuku. Vakapfeka
    chena ngavabve. Vakaramba ndozvisungirira.
    thank you

  • .

  • Aaaaaaa gogo, tete Khupe, uncles Mudzuri, Gutu and Mwonzora are there for them, ngavaende kuStrathaven, vakadzungaira chose

  • Yaaa

  • Ndikoko ma comrades, ateya mariva murutsva haachatyi kusviba magaro
    Ndivo vakazvitanga
    See who has the last laugh now

  • Her mission accomplished so hapana chekumirira

  • As long asina kutora MDC ndezveikoko

  • It’s her property.. where is yr problem coming from???

  • Ngavaende kuna gogo. Tsvangirai family havana brain

  • you dont mean to tell me MT hasn’t left a Will

