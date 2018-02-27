Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Police kill suspected turkey thief

11,982 116

By Andrew Kunambura

In yet another low for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), one of its officers,last week shot and killed a Bikita villager who was suspected of having stolen nine turkeys from fellow villagers.

Armed Zimbabwean police battle rioters in Harare, Monday, July, 4, 2016. Police in Zimbabwe’s capital fired tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to quell rioting by taxi and mini bus drivers protesting what they describe as police harassment. The violence came amid a surge in protests in recent weeks because of economic hardships and alleged mismanagement by the government of President Robert Mugabe.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

The latest dose of negative news comes as two Harare families are still smarting from the deaths of their members who were shot and killed last Thursday during fierce clashes between police and commuter omnibus crews.

ZRP has taken full responsibility and apologised to the families of the deceased who included a Daily News vendor, Nhamo Zephenia, who was shot as he made his way home.

The death of the suspected turkey thief, Tasvika Gunguzha, was contained in a leaked ZRP internal memorandum on February 19 addressed to officer commanding Masvingo Province, Martha Mafolo.

According to the memo, a stock theft complaint against Gunguzha of Makwani Village under Chief Mazungunye, was sent to Bikita District Police Station on Monday last week, prompting the officer-in-charge to dispatch two police officers to the village to effect an arrest.

Upon arrival at Makwani Village, the two police officers proceeded to the village head identified in the memorandum as Makwani Nedure who revealed that he had a concern over stock theft cases which were happening in his village and fingered Gunguzha as the chief suspect.

Nedure who told police that Gunguzha was behind the theft of nine turkeys, led them to Gunguzha’s homestead.

“Constable Chibaza and Constable Kwawo, in the company of Nedure… approached the accused’s homestead and the accused was alert and fled.

“The team then chased after him with the assistance of some villagers and the accused was armed with a machete,” read part of the memo.

A big chase was said to have followed as the ZRP officers enlisted the help of some villagers resulting in one of them losing one of finger after he was struck with a machete by Gunguzha as he tried to apprehend him.

“The accused turned more violent and attacking using stones and now attacking … Kwawo (sic).

“. . . Kwawo fired a warning shot which strayed and hit the accused on the right side of the stomach and sustained a gun wound.

“The accused was then arrested. The machete and a log were recovered as exhibit. The accused was escorted to ZRP Bikita where he died at Bikita Rural Hospital upon admission.

“The body of the deceased was then taken to Silveira Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” the memorandum further said.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Charity Mazula said she could not confirm the incident as she was currently out of office and referred questions to her deputy Kudakwashe Dehwa who said he had not yet been informed about the incident.

The incident came three days before last Thursday’s fierce clashes between police and kombi crews as well as vendors which were sparked by an ill-advised ban on commuter omnibuses and informal traders operating in the Central Business District.

Government blamed the Harare City Council for the ban although Local Government minister July Moyo, who shifted blame to the local municipality late Thursday, had in

January warned that he would descend on kombis and informal traders with the help of the military.

Police commissioner-general Godwin Matanga told journalists last Friday that three police officers were seriously injured and three police cars were badly damaged during the violent clashes which followed the shooting.

He also regretted the shootings and apologised for the loss of lives as a

result, promising a full scale investigation into what triggered the incidents.

Apart from the killings, police were accused of severely assaulting and torturing suspects from the same clashes who were in their custody.

Four men — accused of stoning Harare Central Police Station during the confrontation — gave a chilling account to a Harare magistrate of how they were savagely beaten by police officers leading to one of their co-accused being admitted to hospital with serious injuries. DailyNews

You might also like More from author

  • wat??????

  • Yoooh 🙄 this rapidly getting out of hand

  • Endaiwo kwaChivi munodaro haaaa vakomana ava vanetsa.

  • Kwa chivi munopisirwa musaga matutsi evanhu

  • Kkkkkk bvaru bvaru kwaaa

  • Good work by the galant sons & daughters of the soil.

  • Who is arming these donkeys?

    • They’re correct to arm them. These thieves are so cruel, they attack and kill as well. Villagers have sleepless night and even day light Robbery are now order of the day.

  • Yaa ndozvoda mbavha idzi dzanetsa vanehutsinye, vanoponda wavabira shuwa

    • Nhy apa akatotema munhu nematchet wen villagers decided kubatsira police.aitoda kutema mupurisa nebhemba munhi iyeye .

  • Yeyi abantu bayashaya ezim kkkk

  • Mbavha yanga yanetsa kuba magarukuni

  • Ukaona watsikwa nebhutsu iyo itodzikama zvako ,, paita batai munhu apo kkk

  • KKKKKK Kufira matoki here vakomana

  • Unotaura manyepo sterek admin iwewe

  • THE POLICE Z BECOMING OVERZEALOUS. Its not their duty to give a death penalty to perpetrators. Kuve power hungry here ZRP. This z becoming too much mmmm

  • Toki sure here hama dzangu?

  • Hunyope. Mapurisa urayai mbavha dzipere. Taneta nadzo

  • OK OK enough go back to road blocks u thugs seems u lost policing when chihuri unleashed u ar at war wit tax payers do u know we pay u to enforce law

    • You pay them to enforce the laws but you don’t want the to. Enforcing the law is not a simple matter my friend. Read this story first before making a comment

    • KILLING PPLE ITS NOT ENFORCEMENT BUT ITS JUDGEMENT

  • Right now they are raiding combies at market square. I don’t know whether its an operation or varikutsvaga dze chingwa. Izvozvi vasunga Kombi inoenda Ku Budiriro yakanzi Android. Husiku huno here????

    • Police work 24 hours, which country are you from

    • Zvekusunga makombi zvakamiswa iwe plus mu twn zvinoitwa ne kanzuru

    • Idzo imbavha dzanga dzichitotsvaga mari yechingwa. Ko masikati vanga vachidii kudzisunga. Asi uri officer??? Mbavha munonyadzisa magondo harishai emu Zimbabwe. Always steal from people you are supposed to work for and protect. Shame on you!

  • Anonyepa uyu

  • the police and civilians makara asionani

  • Haaa guys pamwe pachoo pakaipa sembabva iyi yakatema munhu ne bemba chero ikafa no pressure

    • Nhai zvenyu…. Ngaanyore headline yakakwana nezvakaitika kusvika munhu apfurwa

    • Ndimi varifzi vemutemo here?kana munhu auraya munhu anosungwa kwete kuurayiwa pasina kutonngwa. Musatora mutemo sewenyu vanhu. Mapurisa havatenderwi zvachose kungopfura vanhu nokuti mapurisa. They must arrest not to kill. Izvozvi nyakuuraya atova mupfumvu beczauraya munhu

    • A police officer is entitled to save life but he must serve his life first the killing is justified no Offence the bustard deserved death

    • #DyagaMoyoMoyo, kusunga munhu ari dangerous hakuna kupusa sekufunga kwauri kuita ka. Unoti anouya akanenekedza maoko kumupurisa kuti oo sunga hako here? Dzimwe nguva mupurisa akasauraya ndiye anofa bhururu wangu. Unoti munhu akabata bhemba ndewekusekerera nhaika? Kungofanana nekuti uri ranger kana mupurisa waona poacher woti rega ndinoribata nemaoko. Musaite dambe wee

    • Vanhu vanodefender mbavha ava vachenjererei they are working in cohorts with these criminals

  • Trigger happy powers be just recall all zrp and start afresh we are tired of them if its not corruption lately.its shooting taremba

  • Absurd

  • Well done police hazvinei kuti waba chii , mweya wekuba ndiwo watisingadi

  • So from being banned from taking our money on illegal roadblocks these thugs in uniform have now turned to killing us shame!

  • Nxa imbwa idzi kuita sedzsna mboona door rechkoro

  • Kill them all these thieves minus one problem

  • Chimbosiyai police alone and the lawful things only criminals don’t want the police admin unohumana too much iwe

  • varipo vatojaira kurarama mujeri,ukaipara mhosva haiperi kusvika watongwa #shoot2kill

  • Hamusi imwi here murabwi maishereketa mumusha,sei zvakaitika imwi murabwi muri mumusha.isu vamwe takagara mumusha hapana chamakamboshaiwa muzvirugu

  • But munhu uyo anga achitizei, aine machete yaakatotemesa munhu, and mupurisa akaridza warning shot yakadzoka yorova mbavha yainge yotematema vanhu. Mupurisa apa haana mhosva.

    • Warning shot pamunhu😂😂 seriously

    • Dai ari murume wako waihwasei warning shot pamunhu murevesa

    • We are in Bikita hama. Those people are moving around raping people in their homes and cutting them with machetes. That person was armed and he cut another person with his machete. The policeman did what was right. Sometimes tisangoshora.

    • Titus at least you knocked sense into somebody, people just don’t appreciate the police work under difficult circumstances, three years ago a police officer was killed by somebody who went on to stab another officer, saka is that fair, in line of duty

  • Aaah imbavha yapfurwa… better ndanga ndafunga kuti vapfura munhu

  • Nxiii these clouns now sucksssss nxii

  • UMMMM buy Killing is ain’t a Solution gyz saka Tovhotera kuurayana here Kana iri mbhavha ma Jere ariko fr Correctional services Not Kuuraya gyz ummm. This is too much

  • That pic munoida chaizvo how many years muchingoiisa

  • Just for turkey? Shame!!!

  • Pic yakare ndichiri kuchikoro nanhasi uchiri kungoiposter admin tsvaka nyaya chaidzo kwete kuratidza vanhu zvekunyepa

  • Ko vakangotorerwa ma ticket book chete, torai zvese nepfuti kana zvichitoita nema hat muvarukisire ewuru

  • This police force must be disolved

    • Wamboverenga nyaya yachonusati wa commenta here?

    • Unorwara hanti, urikusuppporter mbavha? Hauzivi

    • Sean McAmen Thez no reason to take a life of unarmed civilian. Nw our army is more civilized dan useless ZRP

    • Dissolved ipi yaunoziva iwe

    • Im jus surprised r u pple supporting ds thing of Polices shooting civilians 🤭🤭

    • Police are jus doing their normal work

    • Shemi Katena by killing people. First it was in Harare nw Bikita we dont knw wer next

    • Remember the now deceased was armed with a machete which he used to cut the villager’s finger

    • Police are not trigger happy wangu vanhu vose vose varikupfurwa vane something in common chavari kuita respect the police why attacking them kana vachiita basa ravo dai mapurisa achingoridza pfuti pose pose tingadai tiine vanhu munyika herr pane zvavari kuita zvinodeserver the shooting. Am sure u agree with me that pane mapurisa akawanda akaurawa nemacivilian

    • Nomore Kapasura i knw bt e law should deal with dat person. Death penalty shuld be granted in court nt by officers

    • What the Police was supposed to do inorder to apprehend the wrongdoer if i may ask?

    • Maybe the bugger was armed with a weapon, the police did his job, it’s unfortunate it led to death, if the police was killed were you going to be happy

    • Nomore Kapasura They are trained hw to deal w dat im nt a policeman. And i hv seen in sum countries officers being sued for killin unarmed civilians and end up in jail

    • Hilda Sibanda Nope every citizen it is enshrined in our constitution dat he or she has a right to LIVE

    • In this case i say job wel don

    • Nomore Kapasura And remember in this NEW DISPENSATION we r told no to Police harassment no to corruption and no to human rights abuse.

    • To cut the long story short u ar anti police cz u ddnt go through tha story bt u decide to put ur comment first

    • Admore you said the cops were trained to deal with that, ok, if I can ask how how many cops were killed on duty ? Were they trained to be killed on duty?, else maybe the situation was inevitable for them, by the way the main objectives of police is to protect property and save life,also to prevent crime, Nw in the event that this thief had killed this other person in the presence of armed cops do you know the cops were to answer a case of performing duty in an improper manner, to cut the long story short the law of the land allows the cops to shoot and kill to protect life and property, but as for me I donn believe in killing

  • ko iyo police yacho vatanga kufamba vari hobho evry wre ko hanzi kudii zvakutibhohwa manje

  • So this franca is for the stolen turkey

  • mapurisa moda zvinhu

  • Ngasungwa hapana anemvumo yekuuraya umwe munhu

    • Hapana anosungwa the police work is simple protect life and property munhu aitrma vanhu nebhemba akaurawa kuti asauraya vamwe what more else do u want its an achievement mwana wamai kana usingazivi

  • Turkey the country or Turkey the animal??? 🤔 #TriggerHappy

  • Kufira mangarukuni

  • #Notopolicebrutality

  • Kkkkk zvichiri zve ngarakuni here izvi

  • Nyika yenyu inonzi yamuchamama… Keep away from trouble

  • Thats ED’s new dispensation for you

  • Better to kill criminals than to be killed by them.

  • For police to restore legacy gallons of div end’s’ blood shld be shed. Pple shld respect the police the way they expect to be respected by the police. If errants, haters n criminals abstain from compliance, permissible force n violence shall be used to induce submission.

  • Better to kill criminals than to be killed by them.

  • Kill the bastard!

  • I hate thieves, they can do anything if they gain entrance,rape killing etc

  • Nyaya iri kuitwa neZRP yekupfura vanhu ichakonzeresa lawlessness iyi vanhu hadzisi mhuka please be restrained whoever is causing this before its too late

    • Asi kuti iwo mapurisa aurawe seku SA ndizvo zviri right nhaika? Wamboverenga story yacho here?

    • Terrence Handira Shava Mapurisa aurawa nani muno muZimbabwe ngatisanyepa you fire live bullets at people who are not armed ipolicing yekupi iyoyo musakurudzira zvinhu zvenhema mapurisa otopedza vanhu vavari kufanira kuchengeta ndochii ichocho vanhu vekusouth vauri kutaura they are armed unless kana uchida kuti vemuno vavewo armed then tizoona kunosvika hondo yacho hamudi vanhu vari reasonable you compare Zimbabwe to south africa guys be serious

    • Usati ‘hamudi’, handisi mupurisa ini, asi hazvidi kuti uve mupurisa chete kuti uve reasonable. Wamboverenga story yauri ku commenter nezvayo here ukanzwisisa? Nyika yoshaya mutemo here zvino? Unoti vakaisa idzo pfuti dzacho kumapurisa vaive mapenzi here? Dzimwe dzenguva mupurisa akasauraya ndiye anouraiwa nenhubu dzisingadi kutevedzera miteo yenyika.

    • Petros Mutedza was killed by the mob in Glenview 3yrs ago. A yr ago another cop was killed in Nelson Mandela by the mob. Why didnt you voice human rights if u are concerned abt human rights

    • The story is twisted. The Robber that was shot was one of the dangerous Robbers that have instilled fear in Bikita coz they rob and rape even males are sodomised. A couple is in Silveira hospital right now after attack from these robbers. WELL DONE POLICE

    • Isu tikubkta we support the police vanhu ava vanetsa imagine stealing and raping the whole household

    • Mapurisa haana kupiwa pfuti kuti auraye vanhu wataura zvakanaka pawati hausi mapurisa police should fire to disable not to kill kana assailant ikafa panoitwa mainvestigation anoprover kuti panga pasina option but vedu ava zvikaitwa vanoperera mumajeri because its negligence because they are trained uye Duduzile Moira Dlamini zivai kuti police inofanira kushanda sei kwete kujustifier zvinhu zvenhema Dz Delta Zulu even ari maarmed robbers police shoot to apprehend not to kill but zvinozongoitika kuti someone anogona kufa due to circumstances but hatipembedzi mistake because basa rinenge ratotadzwa ipapo

    • Abisha Musvovi if a warning shot is fired i believe everyone at the scenario even an ant shld take cover bt if one doesnt react and seem to advance or keep roving around tht palce it means that person is even more dangerous than one holding a nuclea bomb in hand……. If i were the police ndikaona munu asingavhunduki ipapo ndinorasa hangu pfuti ndotoriva baraaa kutiza munhu ane zvivindi zvakadaroo haasi wekumirira. My point is that the police dont jus fire at people bt they give warnings 1st Verbal warning and then 2nd if not not 4th a Gun Warning shots and if yu are still persisting you are up fr a war

  • Bring back R.G vanhu vanhu vaya voita madiro

  • Kufura munhu ne kuti aba ko ivo chioko mu homwe, who will guard the guard the guard.

  • Old picture. Nehanda nyaya dzenyu dzakubhowa.

  • Mbavha rovai henyu ne pfuti

  • Musi wauchareperwa mwanasikana wako kana mukadzi wako,uchatanga kufunga mapurisa & @ the end uchangoenda kucamp kundotsvaga rubatsiro,but nw zvaipa nekuti zvirikwavamwe,shit dzevanhu,kana mashaya zvokunyora endai mundorima mvura izere this year

  • Innocent until proven guilty buteven then not the death penalty!

  • in this case the police is 100% ryt, thiz machete thugs have become a prob in zimbabwe oflet, machetes have been the coz of many murders nowadys than any other weapon

error: Content is protected !!