PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mnangagwa heads to DRC to meet Kabila

116 20

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was yesterday night expected to travel to crisis-torn Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to meet with his counterpart Joseph Kabila, his sixth official visit. Mnangagwa has been paying courtesy calls on all regional heads of States and governments.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Sworn in as president on November 24, last year, after 94-year-old Robert Mugabe quit in the wake of a de facto military coup, Mnangagwa has visited former South Africa president Jacob Zuma, who chairs the 16-nation Southern African Development Community (Sadc), then visited Angola President João Lourenço, who chairs the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security (Troika).

He then went to Namibia visiting President Hage Geingob, who is the deputy Sadc chairperson.

After Namibia, he has travelled to Zambia to meet Edgar Lungu, who is the deputy Sadc Troika chairperson.

He also travelled to Botswana where he met with his counterpart Ian Khama.

He is now heading to DRC.

Simon Khaya Moyo the acting minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, said the president’s visit is part of the sojourns he has been undertaking to brief the Sadc heads of State on the state of affairs in Zimbabwe since Mugabe’s resignation last November.

“The president has been travelling to Sadc countries. DRC is a Sadc country. He is visiting Sadc countries to brief them on the new dispensation, as you know he has already visited five or so other countries in the Sadc region,” Khaya-Moyo said.

Mnangagwa arrives in DRC at a time of deadly tension, with at least two people having been killed and dozens more injured on Sunday when security forces cracked down on church-led demonstrations against Kabila.

In addition to the dead, who were killed in the capital, Kinshasa and the western city of Mbandaka, the head of Congo’s UN mission, Leila Zerrougui, said 47 people were injured and more than 100 were arrested across the country.

In power since 2001, Kabila struck a deal with the main opposition bloc to stay on after his elected mandate expired in December 2016, but authorities missed a deadline to hold elections last year as required under the agreement.

Officials have hinted that a new December poll date may not even be possible due to financial and logistical constraints.

Khama, one of Africa’s most outspoken leaders, said it is clear that Kabila was “driven by self-interest”, instead of those of the people he governs in illegally clinging to power.

“Botswana therefore, urges the international community to put more pressure on the leadership in the DRC to relinquish power and pave the way for the ushering-in of a new political dispensation,” the Botswana government said in a statement. DailyNews

You might also like More from author

  • Kumadhiri ediamond

  • Tell the army General of DRC to move tanks on him as u did hear if u a democratic leader as u claim

  • So what happened then

  • Same idiota like u what did he going to advice u

  • He must infact boycot such meetings .Kabila is evil and should just step down.

  • Why are we wasting money travel to that country it’s simple and forward the detector must step down its over due

  • To meet another illegitimate one to share notes

  • Kabila has just killed protesters and EDiot going to back him like it 1998.

  • waste of state resources kabila is shame to drc ppl he must step down

  • why wasting state funds visiting this unwanted creature in DRc. shame on you Emerson

  • Ko president zvavava kungofamba zvaiita vachangobva. This is the sixth or seventh flight out if I did not miscount

  • Tell him to step down.

  • Haaaa no mhani.

  • Kunotsvaga cash kkkkkk

  • Manje uko haadzoke

  • I was in love with my man for 5 years and it was all good, he loved me and I loved him, we even got a baby together and he was planning to pay Lobola and marry me.
    I was not working but he was working and was supporting me and my baby, as I was still looking for the job but nothing was coming my way.but he was faithful to me and a loving dad.
    Time came when there was this girl whom he was working with and she started having feelings for my man, I never knew it at first for about three weeks, but he told me nothing about her, so as time went on, he began coming home late and to ask him where he was, he told me that he was with his friends. I said OK because I was not suspecting him I was trusting him, but even the next day, he came late and now it became a routine, and I was asking him but everyday you come late, why.then he began shouting at me that I should not interfere with his life, he is a man and he knows what he is doing, and I feel like its so hard for me, then I should leave him alone, and he began fighting me. So I kept silent, but it hurt me so much because ever since we came together he never talked to me like that, if he made a mistake he would apologies and we move on well but this time he was rude and even wanted to beat me, I was so scared of him and from that day, he began drinking coming home late and drunk and smelling some funny perfumes we don’t use at home. Then I knew that there is someone in his life now, he is seeing someone else.
    One day he came home and I as I checked his pocket because I wanted to take his clothes to the laundry I found a packet of condoms, and a peace of a red flower, I had never given him flowers that week, then I asked myself where did it come from and what are these condoms doing here, so I knew that he was cheating on me, I cried and cried, because I was faithful to him and kept myself for him and did everything to make him happy so that we can live together happily with our daughter, but now he was cheating, started sleeping out for days, and my life was now a mess, he stopped supporting us, as he would finish the money with girls and alcohol, so it was so hard on us, never called never, picked nor relied my messages, then suffering came in.
    As I was seated at home one day and I saw a lady on internet thanking Mamaa Noah +27632454019 who helped her also with her cheating and drinking husband, so luckily enough she had shared the doctors number so I phone the doctor that day and he told me that she will help me and she told me what to do, so I did as she instructed me and we did everything, thank God I had remained with some small money so I sent her the money she asked to buy the spell materials.
    Then after 6 days, then my man came home and ask me to take me out for dinner, so I agreed and while at dinner , he began to confess to me as he was seeing this girl at work and going out with her and he cheated on me, but he felt sorry for all he did, he also didn’t know what was happening to him, so that I should forgive him, and he felt sorry so all he had caused us and was willing to do anything to make it up for us.
    I was speechless and only in tears of Joy, in silence i was feeling of joy because i never expected that these prayers were now working on him, so dinner was over and I was surprised that he actually did that and I wasn’t also so sure that he meant what he said so I waited for few days, but can you believe it that this is now eight months, since we did the prayers Mamaa Noah, everything is fine now, and he no longer drinks, he comes home early, he loves his daughter and it is amazing,we are now organizing to go for lobola and then marry me. She also helped me to get a job using her luck spell and now am working in trans net.
    Thank you so much Mamaa Noah for helping me out, and returning my joy and love life back on track.
    If you need help for anything Call Mama Noah +27632454019

  • Can he stay there for good. Heard he robbed those guys’ blind a few years back. Now he can spend that money

error: Content is protected !!