Benni McCarthy laments Rusike injury

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is sweating over the fitness of new striker Matthew Rusike. The January signing injured his hamstring midway through the first half of a 2-1 loss to Bidvest Wits at Athlone Stadium on Saturday evening.

City have struggled for goals this campaign, with the out-of-favour Ayanda Patosi and rising talent Craig Martin their top scorers with a modest three goals apiece.

McCarthy’s other options up front include Surprise Ralani, Nana Akosah-Bempah and Judas Moseamedi, while Masoud Juma is still making his way back from a knock.

“Losing Matty, we will have to see how serious the hamstring is,” said McCarthy after his team were denied a fifth straight victory over the Clever Boys this season.

“We finally get a striker that we think will be able to give the team a push and he gets injured at a crucial stage as well.

“I think with the way the game was going and the chances eventually created, we needed a number nine, a poacher up there to put it in for us. But, unfortunately, he got injured.”

Meanwhile, National First Division side Real Kings are currently assessing former Kaizer Chiefs forward Michelle Katsvairo with intentions of beefing up their strike force.

The Zimbabwean parted ways with the Soweto giants during the January transfer window and is eligible to play for any side as he is a free agent.

“Yes, Katsvairo is training with Real Kings at the moment. It’s been one week now,” a source at the club told KickOff.com.

Kings media officer Tom Dlamini confirmed the news to this website.

“Yes, he is training and the coach is assessing him as we speak. He is here training with intention to join. At the moment he has trained with the team twice as he arrived last week.”

Although they lost to Royal Eagles on the weekend, Kings remain in promotion contention as they sit a point behind second-placed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC.

Highlands Park are favourites for automatic promotion as they boast an 11-point lead at the summit with eight matches left. — Kick-Off

