McDee officially off the market

By Vongai Mbara

Award-winning producer and musician McDee, born MacDonald Chidavaenzi, tied the knot with his beautiful bride, Rutendo Mukonho, last Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Monomotapa hotel.

The couple celebrated their union in a luxurious affair with over 100 close friends and family members including local celebrities Russell “Russo” Chiradza, Thembalami, Phatisani, Pastor G and Madizz.

McDee, who was secretive about his big day, finally took to instagram yesterday to express his excitement about this new chapter of his life.

“I remember telling people that I cannot wait for the 25th of February. A day after my wedding and behold it is here. I am forever grateful. God is great,” he said. Close friends took to social media to share wedding pictures and heartfelt messages to the couple.

“Today was an epic day! My friend and brother Macdonald “McDee” Chidavaenzi married his beautiful bride Rutendo “Rue” Mukonho.

“Congratulations guys from all of us at Big Ideas Events,” posted event organiser, Marshall Shonhai. Other musicians, however, could not attend the wedding as it coincided with the Zim Connect 18 UK concert but managed to send beautiful wishes to the couple.

“Congratulations to my brother/friend/producer McDee. Our living God finally made it possible. Even though I could not be there due to this UK tour, always remember that I was with you in spirit.

“May the good Lord bless this union for what the Lord has joined together, no man separates I am more than happy for you my brother,” said Trevor Dongo.The Herald