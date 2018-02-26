Lifeline for Zim artistes

By Tawanda Marwizi

Zimbabwe has become a case study of artistes who die poor with most of them becoming beggars at the end of their careers. Cases that quickly come to mind are that of Njerama Boys frontman Paradzai Mesi, Taruvinga “Sugar Sugar” Manjokota and Patrick “Bonus” Mukwamba whose careers took a climb down the ladder of success.

A new organisation Alfarow Entertainment has been created to empower local musicians by providing loaning facilities as well as proper housing schemes.

The organisation’s founder Jayden Mutopa said Zimbabwe is full of talent that needs support from the corporate world.

“It is sad that after years of hard work, artists will have nothing to show for it. As an organisation, we have engaged several government departments, insurance companies and stakeholders in having a scheme that will see artistes getting proper services to help them nurture their careers,” he said.

Mutopa said he is happy that artistes have already welcomed the program and hopes to unravel many talents in the country.

“The idea is to unlock the value of the artistes and I am happy that most of the musicians are warming up to the idea,” he said.

Musician Jah Signal yesterday said if well oriented, the move will improve the life of several artistes in the country.

“I have heard of the organisation and their outline. It is indeed a good move that will help many musicians,” he said.

Mutopa said the program is open to all artistes interested in mounting their careers and take it to the next level.

“This is a scheme that seeks to benefit all artistes be it musicians, painters or sculptors. We want to improve the livelihood of artists and the art industry without being selective,” said Mutopa. The Herald