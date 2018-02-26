ShowbizNews

Lifeline for Zim artistes

By Tawanda Marwizi

Zimbabwe has become a case study of artistes who die poor with most of them becoming beggars at the end of their careers. Cases that quickly come to mind are that of Njerama Boys frontman Paradzai Mesi, Taruvinga “Sugar Sugar” Manjokota and Patrick “Bonus” Mukwamba whose careers took a climb down the ladder of success.

Jah Signal – Ndinenge Ndisina [Official HD Video]
A new organisation Alfarow Entertainment has been created to empower local musicians by providing loaning facilities as well as proper housing schemes.

The organisation’s founder Jayden Mutopa said Zimbabwe is full of talent that needs support from the corporate world.

“It is sad that after years of hard work, artists will have nothing to show for it. As an organisation, we have engaged several government departments, insurance companies and stakeholders in having a scheme that will see artistes getting proper services to help them nurture their careers,” he said.

Mutopa said he is happy that artistes have already welcomed the program and hopes to unravel many talents in the country.

“The idea is to unlock the value of the artistes and I am happy that most of the musicians are warming up to the idea,” he said.

Musician Jah Signal yesterday said if well oriented, the move will improve the life of several artistes in the country.

“I have heard of the organisation and their outline. It is indeed a good move that will help many musicians,” he said.

Mutopa said the program is open to all artistes interested in mounting their careers and take it to the next level.

“This is a scheme that seeks to benefit all artistes be it musicians, painters or sculptors. We want to improve the livelihood of artists and the art industry without being selective,” said Mutopa. The Herald

  • They dont get support from Government like in other countries thats why Thomas Mapfumo runaway

  • Sad….

  • Mugabe aizvikonzeresa

    • Stop the bs. They didn’t invest just spent money kumabhawa & mahure. That’s the quickest way down the ladder.

    • Thank you sir!

  • Zvorwadza

  • I sure didn’t know Paradzai Mesi died 🙁 . I jus remember reading that he was struggling.

    • He is alive

    • “Zimbabwe has become a case study of ARTISTES WHO DIE POOR, with most of them becoming beggars at the end of their careers. Cases that quickly come to mind are that of Njerama Boys frontman Paradzai Mesi….”

      It appears Paradzai Mesi is a case study of Zimbabwean artistes who die poor, after having become a beggar at the end of his career 🙁

    • Yes Trymore Muhlanga artistes WHO DIE not artistes who died. Apparently the mentioned artistes are struggling to make ends meet

  • As you have seem it from now book them for some gigs it will make sense’

  • Prophesai man of god. Your god (chimwari chako), has already told you kuti Paradzai naTatuvinga vachafa vari poor. You are a disgrace to the journalism proffession.

    • Apparently they are already dead. His article seems to suggest that all the musicians he mentioned died poor men

    • Just wanted to point to the article’s foolishness. How can you talk about dying poor then you mention living people who can turn their carriers for the good

  • Vanenge vagara vasingaite mari

  • suger suger ndikumutsvaka gyz akabva kuno abambudzi kuMwenezi taimuchengeta tichiti munhu kwaye buh umm akatiya pama1

  • Kupiko chihure 2much

    • iwe usiri kuita chihure show me your aeroplane,your house and your laurmbogini

    • DAI WAIENDA KUMA BAND HAUTAURE TO THAT EXTENT , I USE TO SHAKE HANDS WITH GUYS LIKE PARADZAI AT BUDIRIRO 1 guys like Progress chipfumo at gazaland during their time with hohodza, Thomas pfumela at mushandira pamwe learnard zhakata club hide out the late Paul matavire at dzekasburg mtoko just a to mention a few brother kuziva hunhu wemunhu doesn’t mean kuti chiva mufumi kumudarika sugar sugar akapedzwa nepa kitsiyatota then u expect gvnt kuti ipindire papi pacho

  • Vakomana wekunakirwa chabuda hapana, ngavaende kumusha kunofudza mombe.

  • Guys Mugabe aikakanganisawo, but vaimbi veduwo vamwe havana kurongeka, poor management kushaya ruzivo chaiko kunokonzeresa. John chibadura akafa rave rombe vanhu vakaita konde konde kuty avigwe, Marko sibanda akafa rava rombe, Paul matavire akafa asina chinhu nemkondombera.

  • @ Christian Mavonde Maphosa,it’s not about support frm the government,the thing is you must invest in your music while you still making money,That way you won’t struggle, and that way you can attract sponsors,

  • S chimbetu akaimba rwiyo kukwira gomo risina muchero munziyo iyi anotaura mafambiro atinoita muupenyu azvireve kuti vana vakazvarwa mubumbu rimwechete baba mumwechete vanoita zvakafanana kwete munosiya saka vaimbi ava vanosiyana nyangwe kunedzimwe nyika kune vaimbi vakaimba asi vakatadza kubudirira vatambi venhabvu vasina kubudirira tose atigone kutora number 1 kana mubhuzimusi munoshanda zvakafanana mosiyana zvabuda vaimbi varikutaurwa nezvavo tinogona kuvarongera zvavaifanira kuita nekuwana asi pakuita tisina kutarisa matambudziko avaisangana nayo

  • No

  • They didn’t join illuminati, that’s wy they poor, rather be poor than kubata mbinjiri dzesatanism

  • U NEGANDA RADIO unofarira kuhukura stereki but isingatarise chikonzero chakaita kuti these guys vasabudirira.
    ndayive ndichambodzidza these guys when they were geting loss than to get profit.
    vayihora mabearer kwacha ezim and that bepa raGono rakato brokesa nemheme.
    just agree kuti hakuna mari but shit yoga

  • Guys regai nditaurewo nezvevaimbi mari chaiyo vaiita asi nekuzorwara nguva yakaremba mari inoperawo ikapera vakutengesa midziyo kuty akwanise kurarama asi zvinozoramba ndipo vanhu vanozotaura kuty afa asina chinhu zvinoitika varume

    • Wataura Kelvin. + vamwe vacho vakararamao nguva yeHiv ichauraya mishonga pasina. Uye basa ravo iri kwarinoitirwa kune zvakowo ikoko. Chirwere chakawandira munharaunda yavo. Vaitsikisa mimhanzi vaiva bira zvakanyanya. Vazhinji kuvabvunza vanotaura kuti nziyo dzavo dzaifarirwa neruzhinji havana mari kwayo yavakawana. Vaiti Chero tazivikanwa, mari toiwana pagedhe voita mashows. Ndakashamisika kuti Leonard Dembo chaiye mari yazouya yakati wandei aridza Mazano. Kumashure aridza Venenzia, Murombo, Ruva Rashe etc. Vaibirwa zvakanyanya.

  • U NEGANDA RADIO unofarira kuhukura stereki but isingatarise chikonzero chakaita kuti these guys vasabudirira.
    ndayive ndichambodzidza these guys when they were geting loss than to get profit.
    vayihora mabearer kwacha ezim and that bepa raGono rakato brokesa nemheme.
    just agree kuti hakuna mari but shit yoga

  • Vafana vacho vakaita mari votoda vakadzi saka vangaendepi vachidya mari nechiuno

  • Its a system yakadhakwa kudhara. Same same nevakomana vebhora

  • kureva kwevakuru hakuwire pasi kunoti nhamo haikanganwe dongo rayo.#Kana kuti gumisidzo yemanda inozova muderere

