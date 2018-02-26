‘Kushata Kwemoyo’ première a success

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

It was all glitz and glamour at the much awaited feature film “Kushata Kwemoyo” première last Friday at the Ster Kinekor Eastgate movie theatres.

The film, which recently won the National Art Merit Awards (NAMA) for Outstanding Screen Production – Full Length Film saw film directors, producers, actors, socialites, musicians, diplomats and celebrities among others in attendance.

“Kushata Kwemoyo” was directed by Shem Zemura, brother to Nick of “Muzita Rababa” fame with cast including Kudzai Msungo, Charles Muzemba, Gamuchirai Ncube, Alaika Bhasikoro and Elijah Madzikatire.

The award-winning film is about the long-term psychological effects of child abuse that tackles bitterness revenge and forgiveness.

The event was a red carpet affair that saw invited guests dressed to kill. Some film critics and buffs applauded the film for a good storyline and cinematography although some glitches on wrong spelling on subtitles were seen.

“The film is good. You can actually understand and follow the storyline which is a plus in the film industry. The camera work is on point, however there were some errors on wrong spelling on some subtitles that need to be corrected. Other than that it is a good film and I will give it an 8 out of 10 for depicting societal settings,” said Wesley Shasha of Mbare.

In an interview with the film director, Zemura said he was happy with the turnout.

“A big thank you to those who came and support at the première. The road was not easy after there was a debate about the film being nominated and winning an award before being released. One thing people need to understand is that when a film, movie or song is already nominated, it definitely means that it meets the criteria of the judges,” he said.

The talented young director said it is his desire to do a première in other cities if funds permit.

“It is my dream to do a county-wide première but financial constraints greatly affect us. I am in talks with potential sponsors on taking the film to other parts like Gweru, Masvingo, Mutare and Bulawayo, among others.

“We plan to do a première in several cities including some that do not have cinemas. We will try to find a way, be it garden or backyard so that everyone watches and learn something from it,” he said. The Herald