Don’t use herbs on your privates, women warned

The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has warned women against using herbs on their privates to please their husbands in bed saying it is one of the reasons why cases of cervical cancer were on the increase in the country.

Addressing hundreds of people attending her 8th leg of the national cancer awarewaness campaign in Marondera, Mashonaland East province on Saturday, Mnangagwa urged men to be content with their wives and desist from extra marital affairs, that force women to resort to unhealthy ways to lure their husbands back.

Her remarks followed a comment from one of the women attending her campaign who had indicated that some women were using herbs to please their partners sexually.

“You should not use those herbs because they are one reason why cases of cervical cancer are on the increase in Zimbabwe but also on the other hand, men should also desist from extra marital affairs because women using herbs will be trying to lure them back,” said Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa who had an opportunity to witness treatment of early signs of cervical cancer (lesions)-a process known as cryotherapy at Marondera general hospital urged women to embrace screening services for early detection and initiation of treatment.

She said the services are free hence people should take advantage of that so that no one dies of cancer because it is treatable if detected early.

“The bus that you are seeing here is not a passenger bus, it does not even have seats. It is actually a mobile clinic. I urge you to make use of it,” said Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the same occasion, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa commended the First Lady for taking it upon herself to raise awareness on cancer.

Dr Parirenyatwa said Government needed committed advocates like the First Lady who assist in increasing demand for services offered, thereby reducing illnesses and deaths.

“Our Ministry is very broad and we have many diseases that we will be battling to contain. The initiative by the First Lady to raise awareness on cancer is therefore a welcome development for us in the health sector,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He said in addition to being a cancer champion, Mnangagwa was now an ambassador for maternal and child health issues in Zimbabwe- another welcome development in addressing key health challenges affecting the country.

Last week, Mnangagwa launched her organisation Foundation of Hope aimed at assisting the less privileged.

She will be visiting Mutoko district hospital today. The Chronicle