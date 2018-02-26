HealthFeaturedLocal

Don’t use herbs on your privates, women warned

814 44

The First Lady  Auxillia Mnangagwa has warned women against using herbs on their privates to please their husbands in bed saying it is one of the reasons why cases of cervical cancer were on the increase in the country.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa

Addressing hundreds of people attending her 8th leg of the national cancer awarewaness campaign in Marondera, Mashonaland East province on Saturday,  Mnangagwa urged men to be content with their wives and desist from extra marital affairs, that force women to resort to unhealthy ways to lure their husbands back.

Her remarks followed a comment from one of the women attending her campaign who had indicated that some women were using herbs to please their partners sexually.

“You should not use those herbs because they are one reason why cases of cervical cancer are on the increase in Zimbabwe but also on the other hand, men should also desist from extra marital affairs because women using herbs will be trying to lure them back,” said  Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa who had an opportunity to witness treatment of early signs of cervical cancer (lesions)-a process known as cryotherapy at Marondera general hospital urged women to embrace screening services for early detection and initiation of treatment.

She said the services are free hence people should take advantage of that so that no one dies of cancer because it is treatable if detected early.

“The bus that you are seeing here is not a passenger bus, it does not even have seats. It is actually a mobile clinic. I urge you to make use of it,” said Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the same occasion, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa commended the First Lady for taking it upon herself to raise awareness on cancer.

Dr Parirenyatwa said Government needed committed advocates like the First Lady who assist in increasing demand for services offered, thereby reducing illnesses and deaths.

“Our Ministry is very broad and we have many diseases that we will be battling to contain. The initiative by the First Lady to raise awareness on cancer is therefore a welcome development for us in the health sector,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He said in addition to being a cancer champion,  Mnangagwa was now an ambassador for maternal and child health issues in Zimbabwe- another welcome development in addressing key health challenges affecting the country.

Last week,  Mnangagwa launched her organisation Foundation of Hope aimed at assisting the less privileged.

She will be visiting Mutoko district hospital today. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author

  • Ko iye anoshandisa chii atipevo kkkkk

  • Juju is out fashion

  • Ane nzeve anzwa Hama mashoko akakosha Kubva kumubereki nekuti Mhuri zhinji hadzichina anoraira bcoz vasikana wacho madzorero awanga waakuita Pasi Uko kkkkkkkkkkkkk unotomusiya usina kupinda apaImbvana ine 7 vana

  • True mami thank you

  • thats true mother ipapo

  • Tinozviziva izvo

  • Only Grace Mugabe is free to use.Isn’t it?

  • Tell tilda from star FM…kkkkki she always talks about the coldness of women

  • Kkkkkkkkkkkkk vachanzwa

  • 😯😄😄😄😄🙈

  • Vanonzwa here vakadzi vemuno😂😂

  • Tell them 👩👩👩

  • But kare vanambuya vaishandisa midzi iyi cancer kwaiva kusina sick chaiyo ikutorapwa ne herbs wani

  • Research yenyu iyi ndeyekurota here or makuporofita nhai….

  • Very true..cervical cancer is real n deadly..

  • Ini herb inotondiitira booo ndikamwa guchu muviriri wangu ndonzwa kuita simbi chaiyo no long effect on herbs

  • very true tell them mami

  • I regard traditional remedies the best. Very soon these so called learned ones will change their song regarding this cervical/ prostrate cancer thing. Remember they used to frighten us with this ‘genital mutilation’ statement. Now urging us ‘get smart, get circumcised’. Its no longer genital distortion. Long held humanitarian way of living is the best. Otherwise human race would have faced demise like dinosaurs.

    • channel those jargons towards somthing else u just showing misdirected intelligence by flogging a dead horse under the name of knowledge

    • Zwelani Biswell Gold I think he has a point. Why don’t you speak about that you disagree with so we can have a meaningful conversation, not what you just did.

  • if they stop using the herbs, se-x will lose its flavour..let them be

  • Women now information about their health. But their 6th sense tell them otherwise

  • Ummmmm

  • Aaaaa ayaa saka vaetoona ava vene isa ma spiece nhai . Iiiii ndabvunga kuti zvine gumira mumu riwo chete.

  • Vanoziva mhamha

  • Is she a doctor???

  • Ko sipo inoita here kugeza nayo nhengo kut i chene

  • what she is saying is true although I hate Zanu pf I am a man ndasangana nemkadzi wandakanana naye anga aine mwana mumwe chete toti (mvana) nhai in the process yekuronga kuwanana zvaizivikanwa nani kuti akambenge achiita basa rechipfambi paakanga akuda kugadzina manje aishandisa mushonga iyoyo midzora nyi** akaiti wotanga kurwara semunhu wandaida zvakare handina chandaiziva kuti akamboita chipfambi ndaitobatsirawo mari dzekurapisa pazonzi scun manje ndopakazobuda chokwadi kuti aipfeka mushonga ndiyo yakanga yava kumuparira ndopakazobuda chokwadi chese saka pliz STOP IT!!!!

  • Whilst others are thinking of investing/ entrepreneurship, one is busy thinking on how to please a man on bed. Shavi rehurombo. Now the side effects isn’t poverty only but Cancer as well. Sex is natural and was designed by God. The rest is myth.

  • She must also stop herbs on her face

  • Chiri mumusaka Saka chanzwa

  • Maiwee nemadiro avanoita kufadza varume necongo dust vanozvinzwa here😂😂

  • 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙏🏾

error: Content is protected !!