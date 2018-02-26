Another feather in Kirsty’s cap

The 132nd International Olympic Committee session concluded its meeting in Pyeongchang, South Korea, yesterday with a unanimous vote to elect Zimbabwean swimming icon Kirsty Coventry, incoming chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, to the Executive Board.

Three athletes were also elected as IOC members.With 51 ballots distributed, returned and valid, and zero abstentions or no votes, the Zimbabwean IOC Member and recently elected Chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission was unanimously elected to the Executive Board. The Olympic swimmer replaces outgoing Chair Angela Ruggiero.

Earlier in the week, athletes competing in the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 elected two athletes as members of the IOC Athletes’ Commission for a term of eight years: Emma Terho from Finland (ice hockey) and Kikkan Randall from the USA (cross-country skiing).

Both athletes were put forward by the IOC Executive Board for election by the IOC Session as IOC Members and were elected yesterday.

According to the IOC Athletes’ Commission regulations and upon the request of the IOC President, the IOC EB can propose to the Session, for election as IOC Members, up to three appointed members, in order to ensure a balanced representation of the athletes.

The IOC President and Executive Board elected to put forward Hong Zhang from the People’s Republic of China (speed skating) for election as an IOC Member and as a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission. The Olympic champion was elected by the Session yesterday.

The results of the votes are as follows:Emma Terho: Abstentions: 0, Yes: 50, No: 1

Kikkan Randall: Abstentions: 0, Yes: 45, No: 3

Hong Zhang: Abstentions: 2, Yes: 46, No: 0

They replace outgoing IOC Athletes’ Commission Chair Angela Ruggiero, Adam Pengilly, and Yang Yang, whose terms are finishing following their election at the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010.

The Olympic Order Council, which met before the IOC Executive Board on Saturday, decided to award the Olympic Orders to the Organising Committee of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. The Olympic Order in Gold was awarded to POCOG President Hee-beom Lee. Olympic Orders were also awarded to POCOG Secretary General Hyungkoo Yeo and Vice-Presidents Jaeyoul Kim and Jooho Kim.

The next IOC Session is scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from October 8 to 9. The Chronicle