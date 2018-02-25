Is Zim ‘getting over’ Betty Makaya?

By Bhekumuzi Ncube

One of Zimbabwe’s first-rate female vocalists with a salient voice that shook and dominated the music industry yesteryear, Betty Makaya, no longer seems to be that “red-hot” property in the music industry despite dropping a hot video recently.

When Betty`s name is mentioned, one`s memory is thrown back to the 2000s, when Soul and Urban Groove music were hottest genres that made people crack the dance floor, just like ‘Zim’ Dancehall today.

It was that time when galas were not to miss music fiestas that featured the likes of X-tra Large, Roki, Mafrik and Makaya who were among people`s favourates as they managed to keep fans on the urge.

Last year, she announced her return to the studio after taking a long break. Well, she recently dropped a hot video of the song titled Complicated, available on the most used social media platform, Youtube.

The track talks about someone who is dedicated on loving somebody he or she adores despite the difficulties and complications that unfold in the relationship as no one is perfect. The video features the ever-beautiful Makaya and a man who plays the role of Betty`s “sweetheart”.

Despite the song being so well organised and Makaya proving yet again it will take time to find another songbird like her, the new track hasn’t been given the attention that anybody will expect for Betty’s songs.

Makaya`s songs attracted all corners of the country for instance her scintillating classic hit Kurwizi featuring the late singer Jamal which beyond doubt remains Betty`s standout projects that drove fans ‘berserk’.

The ‘dope’ and a flawless track has been deservedly compared with Celine Dion`s Titanic Movie soundtrack, My Heart Will Go On while others compared it with Whitney Houston`s Will Always Love You which are perhaps are one of the greatest love hits to be ever produced by female sensations during their time.

Besides Kurwizi, the songbird has many projects that hogged limelight when they were dropped which include Usipo and Ndakusuwa hits that are still being played by some fans today, and have earned her place in the music hall of fame in Zimbabwe.

Perhaps fans have not given Complicated video much attention as they are focused the country`s current superstars that includes the likes of Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Ammara Brown and Souljah Love. For instance, currently the trending video in Zimbabwean music is Jah Prayzah`s Angelo featuring Jah Cure which has already garnered over 200 000 views in less than two weeks.

It`s like Makaya, who has that honeyed voice that soothes a broken heart as well as strengthen weak relationships no longer exist. Could it be that Zimbabweans have heard enough of the queen of soul music?

That question cannot be justified since the likes of Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi continue to shine in the country and across Africa despite turning 65 years old last year. People continue to love the Neria hit maker and is still booked to perform in various big concerts.

So to think fans are no longer giving Betty the attention because fans are tired of her music will be completely wrong. Maybe her relocation to South Africa is what distanced her from fans who gradually have gotten over the Ndakusuwa hit maker or could it be the fact that Zimbabweans are now interested in Dancehall and Hip hop genres, the leading genres in entertainment circles in Zimbabwe currently? The Sunday Mail