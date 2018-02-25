Robber jailed 6 years for attacking taxi driver, fleeing with vehicle

A robber has been handed a six year prison sentence for robbing and assaulting a taxi driver before fleeing with his vehicle.

Stanely Stamba, 23, pleaded guilty to the offence. The victim, Learnmore Nyagwindi, 27, employed as a taxi driver, suffered serious injuries after he was assaulted by the convict just after entering a new residential area just after the Masvingo toll gate.

Stamba’s alleged accomplice Ashton Magwere is denying the offence and has been placed on remand pending trial.

Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu urged the court to pass a stiff sentence that would deter like-minded offenders.

“This offence is on the rise and a message ought to be sent that our courts do not condone such behaviour. A custodial sentence will justify this offence which was worsened by the bodily harm complainant suffered during the robbery,” Zinyandu said.

Zinyandu proved that on November 21, Nyagwindi parked his Toyota Raum at Zindoga Shopping Center waiting for clients.

Stamba was in the company of his accomplice Magwere who is already on remand for the same allegations and hatched a plan to rob the taxi driver, the court heard.

The duo approached Nyagwindi and hired his taxi to a new residential area after the Masvingo toll gate.

They negotiated for $20 fare and immediately after the toll gate, Stamba instructed Nyagwindi to turn left and disembarked and went to relieve himself.

When Stamba returned, he occupied the back seat with Magwere and the car was driven for about 10 metres before Stamba grabbed Nyagwindi by the neck and ordered him to stop the motor vehicle, threatening him with death if he did not comply.

The robbers then took turns to assault Nyagwindi with iron bars until he became unconscious and was pushed out of the taxi.

Stamba and Magwere drove off and Nyagwindi was later assisted by two soldiers who found him lying unconscious and took him to Southley Park Police Station.

Nyagwindi was referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment and a medical report was compiled.

On December 5, detectives recovered the stolen car dumped at Mbare Flats and three wheels and headlights had been detached.

Magwere was later arrested on December 15 by Vehicle Theft Squad detectives who had been tipped of his whereabouts in Mbare.

He implicated Stamba and led detectives to his location.

Stamba was found with keys of the Toyota Raum. Daily News