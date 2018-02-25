Mutuma ‘begs’ for Caps return

By Don Makanyanga

A desperate Roderick Mutuma is believed to have “begged” Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe for a return to the Green Machine, but his wayward behaviour could hinder a second dance with the club.

The out of contract striker, in the company of former Green Machine defender Dennis Dauda, approached Chitembwe last week “begging” for a return to the club which he has supported since childhood.

According to insiders at Caps United, Mutuma’s return to the club hinges on his ability to reform.

“They engaged in a long chat with Chitembwe and Steve “Tostao” Kwashi,” said the insider. “Mutuma was told that he needs to work on his behaviour for him to be part of Caps United or he will be a spent force at 29.”

Chitembwe told The Sunday Mail Sport that the player had only asked to train with club.

“He asked me if he could join the team’s training session, I am sure he wants to go somewhere,” said Chitembwe.

The self-styled Prince of Football’s contract with Yadah FC expired at the end of last season after spending only six months with the club.

This was after Mutuma had returned to the capital mid-season following half-a-season in the City of Kings with Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

Mutuma went Awol at Yadah FC last week, missing a friendly match against Caps United on Tuesday only to resurface at the Green Machine.

Yadah FC coach Thomas Ruzive said the former Dynamos striker was still to communicate with them.

“I have only heard that he had trained with Caps United the following day. He was still part of our plans for the forthcoming season but now we do not know what’s next since he hasn’t communicated with the club,” said Ruzive.

The nomadic striker said he was not yet in a position to comment. The Sunday Mail