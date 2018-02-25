India to train 250 civil servants

By Dakarai Mashava

Over 250 local civil servants will undergo training in India this year mostly under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (Itec) Programme, the giant South Asian country’s ambassador to Zimbabwe Rungsung Masakui has said.

Itec is a bilateral assistance programme run by the Indian government that seeks to address the needs of developing countries through innovative technological cooperation between the Asian giant and the partnering nation.

“I am happy to inform you that as I speak Zimbabwe has utilised 210 Itec slots and 40 slots under the India–Africa Forum Summit (IAFS), making a total of 260 slots,” said Masakui during Itec Day celebrations held at Twin Rivers School in Harare on Friday.

The Indian ambassador to Zimbabwe added that the number of Zimbabweans going to India for training as part of Itec has increased significantly since 1985.

“It has been going on since 1985. Slots for Zimbabwe which were 180 in 2016 were increased to 240 in 2017,” he said.

Masakui, who also revealed that local universities are taking part in the Itec programme, singled out the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) as the biggest beneficiary.

“I would also like to recognise the presence of HIT scholars, who, under MoUs signed with 12 technical universities in India, have successfully completed their courses in India.

“This year, we saw the return of 90 M-Tech students after completing their courses,” he said.

According to Masakui, the Itec collaboration between Zimbabwe and India now incorporates medical personnel and defence forces.

“From last year, Itec courses also covered doctors and nurses. We have nominated several doctors this year to get trained at Apollo Hospital in India.” Daily News