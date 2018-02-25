Family, friends mourn Daily News vendor killed in police shooting

By Tendai Kamhungira

Nhamo Zepheniah’s family is mourning their father, a victim of one of Zimbabwe’s worst police shootings, weeping over his coffin as residents expressed outrage at the unbecoming and reprehensible conduct of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Parents and friends sobbed in Avondale at the funeral of Zepheniah, a sales agent for the Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) — publishers of the Daily News, Daily News on Sunday and Weekend Post.

Zepheniah was one of two people killed by police on Thursday during a government-backed operation to outlaw commuter omnibus operators and informal traders from operating in Harare’s Central Business District.

City authorities on Thursday proscribed minibuses from ranking in central Harare in a move aimed at decongesting the city centre, angering both operators and passengers.

The ban backed down within hours after angry protests, but police had already been deployed to implement it.

Zepheniah, 64, a hardworking newspaper salesman and loving father, was killed just after disembarking from a commuter omnibus at the Seke Road flyover from Dema in Chitungwiza around 7pm .

His distraught daughter Tracy Ntawani said burial arrangements were still not known.

“We are still waiting for police to finalise investigations in the matter and burial arrangements will be known in due course,” Ntawani told the Daily News on Sunday.

Mourners are gathered at number 10 David Morgen, Avondale in Harare.

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has since issued a statement apologising to members of the public over the shooting which he described as a “very unfortunate and regrettable incident”. Daily News