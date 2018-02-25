Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Family, friends mourn Daily News vendor killed in police shooting

By Tendai Kamhungira

Nhamo Zepheniah’s family is mourning their father, a victim of one of Zimbabwe’s worst police shootings, weeping over his coffin as residents expressed outrage at the unbecoming and reprehensible conduct of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

File picture of riot police in Zimbabwe trying to quell a protest with the help of police dogs.
File picture of riot police in Zimbabwe trying to quell a protest with the help of police dogs.

Parents and friends sobbed in Avondale at the funeral of Zepheniah, a sales agent for the Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) — publishers of the Daily News, Daily News on Sunday and Weekend Post.

Zepheniah was one of two people killed by police on Thursday during a government-backed operation to outlaw commuter omnibus operators and informal traders from operating in Harare’s Central Business District.

City authorities on Thursday proscribed minibuses from ranking in central Harare in a move aimed at decongesting the city centre, angering both operators and passengers.

The ban backed down within hours after angry protests, but police had already been deployed to implement it.

Zepheniah, 64, a hardworking newspaper salesman and loving father, was killed just after disembarking from a commuter omnibus at the Seke Road flyover from Dema in Chitungwiza around 7pm .

His distraught daughter Tracy Ntawani said burial arrangements were still not known.

“We are still waiting for police to finalise investigations in the matter and burial arrangements will be known in due course,” Ntawani told the Daily News on Sunday.

Mourners are gathered at number 10 David Morgen, Avondale in Harare.

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has since issued a statement apologising to members of the public over the shooting which he described as a “very unfortunate and regrettable incident”. Daily News

  • Sorry for his loss. But varume ngatitaurirane chokwadi. Police officers were attacked with iron bars, concrete slabs and rocks. They fired warning shots but protesters kept on attacking. The police were beaten!!! Obviously they had to hold their defense line. They had to save their fellow officers. What would you do if someone comes swinging a machete 2m away from your neck?? If I was in that situation I would also shoot in the head and talk later. Marikana lost 60 people and this is only 2, they could have killed more. All lives matter but ngatisa tambe tichirova mapurisa. You will be shot at. Harare need cleansing but ma vendor and combi are stopping progress. Too much hurowork in the cbd. RIP.

    • Public haisi yekusekerera vakauraya mupurisa munanelson mandela

    • urimhata

    • Ndiro basa repfuti,ko dai akauraiwa akaibata pfuti nhasi muchiti kudii. Munhu angaurayiwa nematombo iye akabata pfuti here

    • Timothy Masaze, amai vako ndivo mhata. Ndimi mbavha dziri kusecha mafoni muchibata huro. Unoda kumamiswa mupfana wangu. Dako rako.

    • Why he didn’t shoot their legs. I’m sure had the police blew off his knee cap that would have stopped their advances. Why shoot the head?

    • Tatenda, taura hako. They think kuti police is not human also.

    • Taura bhururu ngatisajairira mapurisa ari pabasa rawo kut tigoti hee kodzero dzekudini varipo kucontroller nyika saka asinganzwisisi ngavafake nyere otherwise vangatopera ivo

    • Shoot all criminals in the head. Zimbabwe is becoming like joburg manje.

    • Daniel probably they didnt aim for the head. Shooting in crowd is tricky. But if they didnt shoot police officers would have died.

    • If you have used a rifle under pressure you would not say like that.There is no time to point. In that circumstances shoot to kill was reasonable because the mob was armed with stones and pillars and the probability of death of a policeman was high.The police were right.

    • My friend police are trained to deal with any kind of pressure without firing a single bullet . They are there to save the public not to slaughter, they can die in the line of duty and the perpetrators would brought to justice cos they have signed for it in their contracts. Don’t tell us rubbish when a life has been lost .They shot a defenceless and innocent person

    • well said bro they were given guns to protect themselves

    • Jim T Katayi, since when does an attacker become defenceless?? An attacker with a knife or stones has to be shot at baba.

    • Mr jim. The police use the law of their powers to do whatever they do please may you read on Public Order and Security Act section 29(2) on which police have power to shoot to injure even or kill under circumstances like that one.You may not have a hard copy but you may read online.Now you can know that they did lawfully

    • Ini hangu personally ukandiisa life yangu patambo handiswerofunga zvekuita shoot the leg. I aim straight in the head or chest. Ndini ndinoda kufa here? The police did not open fire kumba kwemunhu. Ini handitambe nehupenyu hwangu ndichirwisana nemapurisa bcse ivo vanhuwo vanodawo kurarama. Stay away from danger, stay alive…rioting haibhadhare that’s a fact

    • Hanzi imbwa ukai pusha pacorner inoruma. Musatambe ne police, they are under oath to protect against threats be domestic or foreign. Next time shoot 20. Imbavha idzo, haasi ma protesters. Ana hwindi vakanga vasipo.

    • Its only that jim u wher not ther otherwise ungadai wakanyarara

    • That’s y there’s rubber bullets, water canons & teargas to deal with the crowd not live ammunition

    • Jim T Katayi Tsandukwa this was not a titanic movie wangu.

    • Tinashe Chiwutsi Ma rubber bullets anosvika pakupera wangu. Vanhu vanehasha vari dangerous. Stay away from protest otherwise wunokuwara.

    • Gentlemen an ladies, be warned. Izvi zokuita gundamusaira unosiya mhuri mahara. This happened in my presence. Vanhu ndivo vaida kuuraya mapurisa paya but unfortunately the tables turned and there you are calling those who died innocent. Mutinyararire apa munofurira vamwe kuti vafe. Nonsense!

    • Noel Mupako VAUDZE.

    • Vaikonzereserei musindo? So the thing is, they create pandemonium and then go on to solve the problem by shooting people?

    • Shoot to kill policy if one seriously poses threat to the members of the public, such as in possession of a fire arm

    • Jim T Katayi Tsandukwa police were even trained to shot. Vakakuudza vakasiirira and now I am sure you know the truth. Police is there to save life and public/civilians are there to help police not to attack police. How can you say they shot a defenceless and innocent persons whilst they were holding stones and pillars? Do you want a police officer to die? Mapositori vakamamisa police mukafara kuti varohwa ,Asi hauzivi kuti mapurisa vanhuwo?

  • Mnangagwa and his commissioner must be arrested bocoz are the ones who sent this boys in the name of police to kill civilians it shows that Mugabe and Mnangagwa are the same they are raking havoc to fellow Zimbabweans what kind of leadership they are doing

    • ma civilians ngasiyanewo netsika yeku attacker police

    • Baba you attack police, you get a bullet wound period.

    • So mapurisa anofanirwa kupeta maoko kana kutiza nekuti vanhu vanetsa?if u want to see that u a no Jesus in this world go and jump in to lion’s den.stay away from police

    • I don’t have side #Manya Tera, imagine if the police officer did not fire ,and he was at last the victim of the violence, what will be your comment now?

  • Y nt use teargas to disperse the crowds,y shot n kill innocent hungry vendors…RIP

    • They used teargas. People were beating police with iron bars. People attacked si police had to attack back, defend.

    • Rubber bullets are to be used hanty..so there is no excuse for killing dear….a hungry person is a dangerous person so police shld be aware of that.Thats my sentiments Frank

    • Tear gas versers bhemba aaa musatamba nerufu asikana vanopera nemhondi mbavha idzo

    • Rubber bullets for what if civilians are resisting teargas what more rubber bullets will bring, remember a police officer is also a human, do you think its better for him to die? It was a 50-50 of which civilians must stop attacking or challenging law enforcers on operations that way, its better appeal following correct procedure when challenging something you are not sure of. Just like what we did to Zimsec when they ordered a rewrite on English paper to avoid human loss. #Don’t mark my Shongrish but I hope you get it

    • Ann Assam don’t talk of rubber bullets against munhu anoshandisa a real stone. Zvarwadza bcse mu civilian afa, dai ari mupurisa akatemwa akafa ingadai urikuti vanhu shandisai ma orange kutema mapurisa here? Real stone = real bullet….Rubber stone = rubber bullet ….. 50/50.

    • Ann Assam ivo hanty vanga vasingashandise ma rubber stones?

    • Mind you the riffle used is called O. F Mossberg. It is specifically for public order management and nothing else. When shot to the public at close range it may kill two or three maybe four. But when short at long range it only injure twenty or more people. Yes they could use rubber bullets, but did they have them then? So they used this alternative rifle for public order which was very right. Though I do not feel well about the dead.

    • Wth all the response kaa itori nyakanyaka….the major issue is lack of jobs…ED hero basa, coz guyz pple are hungry nd they can use anything to protect their little factories kaa…its nt gud at all to luz lives both civilians or police.

    • Its always gud to debate n engage as civilized pple …nd find solutions to create order.

  • Frank chi they should have shot u if u were there as u say

    • Hehehe, you wish. Tiri ma ninja we watch from a distance. But its a sad thing. Kufa kunorwadza.

    • Really? Wish the guy who was shot was also a ninja maybe he wd be alive today

    • Obvious he would have been alive cause he would have been watching from a distance. It was either him or a police officer. No life is less special. Tiri vanhu tese. Do not attack the police or else you will be shot at. When your friends killed a police officer recently did you complain?

    • Usapembedze chakaipa. & never think u r too clever. Dd u see the guy who was shot attacking the police

    • You are the type of people who need a tyre , petrol and a box of matches because you talk shit ,Do you know the guy who was shot?answer me you fuking asshole

    • William Chidzira Amai vako ndivo asshole. Ndimi mbava dziri kubata vanhu mutown Huya ne matches ako ndikumamise pfana wangu.

    • kusaenda kuprotest hakusi kupusa, ndokumamisa wangu ne pertol yako. They should have shoot you in the head instead. Mhata yako.

    • Ndimi type dzinoiswa kumashure manje.

    • I would kill you myself if i was the police.

  • Frank kana usina zvekutaura nyarara i know its not your lose bt be human

    • Its not about my loss but how do you react kana wuchimamiswa ne vanhu 70 apa uri 1 and wakabata ak47?

  • Rest in peace

  • May Jehova comfort you during this difficult time

  • Yaaaaaa pakaipa vanhu dzikamai moita zvamunifanira kuita tomu tomu iyi maone

  • Ngozi pfeeee mumusha haiende kumudhuri/structure/buildings e ZRP or yo boss asi inoenda kunewo nyaku puller trigger.kkkkkkkj kuda kupedzesa dzinza nemhaka yekut ua too patriotic kkkkk.#think

    • Hakuna zvakadaro

    • True kana iye aka shooter achaiwona nyaya yacho anenge aaega mumba make
      Munotamba ne ngozi imi.
      This guy who was shot down was just mere chibage vendor trying to feed his family
      That’s why you see a lot of police or military personel going mad
      Ropa.hariwuraiwe zvenhando

    • Chiwutsi usanyepere vanhu iwe

    • Pfuti haina ngozi bambo

  • TRUE FRANK.

  • Fellow Zimbabweans rest in peace.It was due to lack of knowledge or you were just watching ndokuita minyama.ndonzira yedu tose asi maendero anosiyana

  • Police responded lawfully read Public Order and Security Act section 29(2).If don’t have a hard copy read online.

  • Cops are now directing their anger to the civilians coz they have been removed from our roads.#policebrutalitymustfall

  • R.I.P

  • May his soul rest in perfect peace.Its high time now we vote zanu pf out of office and give an end to… https://t.co/kWBkRbYv34

  • Next time it will not be stones and machet. Gun to Gun. Mark my words

  • Zim is open for shooting innocent people going about their business

    • Ma1 bla Widzo.mdara wedu Masvingo is no more.kungopfuurwa for no apparent reason.zvakaoma

  • If you assault the police this will be the end result but people we dont learn.A soilder was shot last week for assaulting a policeman, in Silobela another guys was shot after they were assaulting police with stones and matchets.And one died on the spot last year.Three days ago another man from masvingo of stock theft when he resisted arrest by the police and villagers he picked stones and started to throw at the police and villagers and one villager was severely injured.The police then responded by shooting the man and he died on the spot.Can they wait for their death whilst they have legal powers to shot on such circumstances.The truth is people should respect and obey to police orders.If not satisfied there is a procedure not to attack them as a mob.On this one l say job well done ZRP if you did shot them they would kill you.

    • I IGREE look here in south Africa police killed like nothing coz they don’t shoot the criminals let’s keep the law down to protect ourselves

    • …..but the one killed had nothing to do with this….

    • Ange ari pachaunga akabatanidzirwa hake tarisai kuti chaunga change chakawanda sei pane police dai vakaregera vaiuraiwa nepovo

    • Who knows that he had nothing to do with violence.

  • Izanu pf iyi vakomana vaida kuona kuti munoiita sei vakutya kudyiwa cz vakaona ruzhinji rwevanhu parufu rwaMT so that was a stratge to c hw povo react watchout for more

  • Mapurisa akaridza pfuti kumba kwemunhu here? If I were a police officer I’d shoot straight in the head. Handiite muzeerere nehupenyu, if you attack me ndinodzorera. Mupurisa ndiye asiri munhu here? Let’s not just hate munhu simply because mupurisa, we can’t all be doctors or teachers. Heee police yaifanira kushandisa rubber bullets…. ivo vaipotsera matombo vaipotsera rubber stones here? Sorry kune vakafa but vaida kuti ane afe nematombo avaipoitsera?

  • Zanu hapana zvimwe zvainogona .Kuuraya vanhu I number one.Nxaa

  • ngozi ndo ma1 kuna vamayaya kkkkk

  • Those Diamond Mafiza Zanu PF .Hapana chozikamwa kunze kwekuuraya vanhu chete

  • I dont get people who are supporting the murder of civilians by the police. Murikuti here it’s right and fair for police to create pandemonium and then go on to ‘solve’ the problem by slaughtering people?

  • A stupid father what as he doing in the protest, now children are fatherless. Police will teach you a lesson bafana ngiyalibona you are now overzealous

  • Munhu akatema mupurisa ngaapfuurwe we lost mapurisa akawanda neviolent povo if u ctoss their line u shud face the consequences mupurisa haasi munhu here

  • Crossfire,ko mhunu aurayiwa nefuti aite ngozi here,kungobvunza hangu?

  • You’re heartless. To say only two people died. One is too much for me. How can you say that to their families? Those cops are trained in crowd control. If they can’t do that without loss of life then blame the government and especially the Police Commissioner General.

  • Police officers are also human n if attacked they will respond in kind. Petros Mutedza was killed n do you think it was worth it? pple never said anything when Petros Mutedza was murdered by hooligans in Glenview coz he cldnt defend himself. So u wanted the cop to die like a sheep yet he was armed? If you attack police officers on duty they will kill you its better to kill n stand trial than to be killed by the mob. That cop acted justifiably n there is no reason whatsoever he shld be tried. Maida kuti mupolisa aurawe manje why? Isn’t he also human? Doesn’t he has a life that is valuable ? Doesn’t he has a family to cater for? All those who are rebuking the cops mapeche anamai venyu!

