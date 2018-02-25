I don’t understand why adults throw stones: Bosso CEO

By Ngqwele Dube

Highlanders have appealed to their fans to desist from throwing missiles and invading the pitch as this continues to have a negative effect on the club’s finances and also dents its image.

Chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube, said missile-throwing has been in vain as it has never led to a change of decision by match officials.

“We are again appealing to fans as the season starts not to engage in missile throwing and pitch invasions as they do not make referees change their decisions but what it actually does is affect the balance sheet of the club involved as they would have to pay hefty fines but again it dents our reputation and image. So our appeal to fans is, do not engage in those acts as they do not have any positive result,” he said.

Highlanders last year reportedly parted with $7 000 in fines for various misdemeanours during the course of the league.

The club was fined $4 000 after fans were judged to have caused the abandonment of a match against arch-rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

DeMbare were awarded three points for the match that was stopped in the 40th minute due to crowd trouble. Dube said it was part of the game that decisions would be for or against the team but both should be taken in the stride and accepted in the same manner.

“Decision sometimes will go against and sometimes will benefit from the split second decision making of the officials, so we have to accept both.

However, we always appeal to everyone involved in the game to put their hearts into it so that the competition is fair and there is no seeming desire or intention to give one side advantage over another,” he said.

Dube said while as a club Highlanders will always engage fans over hooliganism it was beyond them and more of a social issue, adding he is yet to find an explanation for an adult to jump over the fence and dance on the pitch saying it is time to stop finding excuses for bad behaviour.

“You don’t need to teach an adult that it is ridiculous behaviour (dancing on the pitch) because it is clear to all and people know that it is not allowed but we will continue engaging our fans hoping for a change in behaviour. Players don’t jump the fence and go to the fans if they score a goal because it’s not allowed, so I believe we have to celebrate within the confines of the rules,” he said. The Sunday Mail