Collaborations are my way of giving back: Buffalo Souljah

By Vuyelwa Sibindi

Multi-Award-winning reggae chanter Buffalo Souljah (real name Thabani Ndlovu) is one artiste who has managed to raise the country’s flag high as he managed to swim with sharks as far as music is concerned.

With over ten international awards and over twenty nominations to date the chanter is now focusing on infiltrating the local music scene starting by collaborating with different Zimbabwean musicians.

Born in Bulawayo’s high density suburb of Entumbane, Buffalo later moved to Harare when he was only a year old after his father the late saxophonist Unity Ndlovu joined Thomas Mapfumo’s band in the 70s.

“My father was Ndebele whilst my mother was Shona. When my parents divorced I stayed with my mother in Mufakose and for that reason I did not get the chance to learn Ndebele,” Buffalo explained.

The Izandla Phezulu hit-maker says his collaborations with Zimbabwean artistes are an effort of bringing them up to world standard as he is also in process of bringing his finesse to his motherland. His collaboration with Kinnah on the track Gwenya reinforces his idea of giving back to the Zimbabwean music industry.

“I feel it’s time we (Zimbabweans) contest with the rest of African artistes, after the Gombwe launch I flew back to South Africa to attend to Swizz Beatz programme and when I met him I told him about the level of talent back home. The corporates of Zimbabwe are not supportive, when I look at South African or Nigerian corporates they support their music industry and this in-turn attracts global artistes,”

Buffalo Souljah who has a long time beef with Nigerian singer Burna Boy went on to rubbish the claims that he had a scuffle with Kinnah during a performance as their song solidifies that they are in good books.

“That claim is not true Kinnah is like a brother to me, we build and support each other instead. As I plan my home coming I am keeping close relationships with Zimbabwean artistes, it is a process but I believe I am ready. I have secured bookings so I will be frequenting Zimbabwe from now on, currently I am in talks with promoters to bring my music to Bulawayo,” he said.

Speaking on his spiritual track Munamato which features Freeman, the hit maker said that he finds strength and direction in God.

“This song is a prayer, where I ask God to be my eyes and ears whenever my enemies are lurking. As I move towards the pinnacle of my career, which promises to be filled with honey and milk God’s protection is important to me,” concluded Buffalo. The Sunday Mail