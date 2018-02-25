Author takes a dig at Nama Judges

By Kudzai Mpangi

Award-winning author and scriptwriter, Fortune Tazvivinga has joined the list of “furious” artistes who allege that last week’s National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) were not fair.

Since the announcement of winners at the event which was held in Harare, artistes and fans have been posting and sharing information regarding the awards. Among them was the Bulawayo author who went all the way to the capital with high hopes of scooping the outstanding writer gong in the children’s category.

“What the Nama judges have done is beyond unfair. They should not have nominated people in those categories that did not have winners because some of us had to drive all the way to the capital just to be told the work we submitted was not up to their standard. They should have simply withdrawn and told us nicely.

“I have been a Nama winner before and to me this issue is not about losing but the fact that my work has been appreciated and taken notice of, its all that mattered to me but what these people have done shows that they are not willing to support our work because out of three nominees no one won which to me it’s simply impossible,” she added.

Among other artistes who have shared their sentiments towards the issue is musician Ammara Brown who lost to gospel bird Janet Manyowa. The Sunday Mail