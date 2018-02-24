ShowbizNews

Why Soul Jah Love didn’t deserve Song of the Year Nama

By Robert Mukondiwa

There is something enigmatic about the epic song “Pamamonya Ipapo” by Soul Jah Love which didn’t need to be touched. An intangible magic that no-one can put their fingers on and whose pulse even the most disciplined of fingers cannot feel.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It is something that makes the song arguably one that redefined the very notion of music making and indeed most importantly lyricism in the country last year. It was an anthem which resonated with the majority of the nation. Black white Asain . . . young old Ndebele Shona, Kalanga, Nambya, Tonga.

The majority who have to fight for recognition in an economy that does not care for them but rather loves the powerful rich and elite. It’s lyrics said we will force ourselves onto the status-quo. We cannot and will not be ignored

And yet the limerick near nonsensical lyrics of one “Ndini Ndamubata” by Jah Prayzah at the tail end of the year came onto the scene and lifted the gong at the National Arts Merit Awards for song of the year ahead of the Zimdancehall song by Soul Jah Love.

It is probably the toughest trophy that Jah Prayzah has ever lifted without question and without doubt. Nama, with all due respect and with its judges know in their heart of hearts that this was a gong that deserved to go to Soul Jah Love by miles. And a foot. And two inches.

In fact if the nominees were truly fair there ought to have been Ammara Brown’s “Akiliz” on the list alongside “Nhema” by Killer T to complete the three songs for nominees in that category. But maybe Nama actually were right.

“Pamamonya Ipapo” was nominated in the Song of the Year category. There could never have been a worse farce and mistake. You see, “Pamamonya Ipapo” is not defined by the artificial walls that define creations like the calendar year as gifted to us by Pope Gregory in his Gregorian calendar.

“Pamamonya Ipapo” is not a song of a year. It deserves to take its place alongside the songs of the decade or perhaps that define our entire age.

“Pamamonya Ipapo” is a great work of philosophical tear jerking art; a resilience and stubbornness that says even us the children of the lower beings. The lower tribes. Yes; we can also work hard enough that no one can ignore our grind.

Nama judges confirmed exactly what the song says. There are those who will shamefully not give Soul Jah Love his just win but that is what he will essentially be singing.

He doesn’t need a gong to prove what everyone knows. What everyone accepts. Soul Jah Love created a monster and the shameful people who thought he didn’t deserve a win can hang their heads in shame. The Herald

  • Pakaitwa corruption

  • you cant give child a candy and then you tell them they dont deserve it. live by and learn your mistakes

  • becos its zimdance hall .. .. music for the youth!?

  • Cassidy Ngonie Rupiya, Tatenda Chenhare guys Pamamonyaipapo haina award shuwa? 😮

  • Nama ndeye kupenga iyo

  • For me 2017 will be defined by pamamonya ipapo

  • Maturity is treasured in this industry

  • Senseless song

  • His life outside his career whether you like it or not is the reason why he did not get the award people who do not respect women dont deserve any award so he must sort out his life to be considered among stars

    • Iwe uribenzi remunhu iwe kana iwe usingarove mkadzi wako ndezvako unoda kuti titevedzere iwewe wakadyiswa ropa nemkadzi plus luminati ndoyamurikuvhaira nayo go to hell and kiss and kiss yr father DEVIL

    • Haiwawo zvine basa rei izvozvo

    • Yohwee jah amusatanist here

    • Saka ngavaichingotika National Arts Merits and Behaviour Awards zvipere

    • @Nigel Thats where people loose if u r a public figure like these musicians your behaviour will always affect your career posetive or negative

    • #Kudakwashe kozvekumba kwake zvapinda papi panyaya dzekubasa saka ukureva kuti musoja akarwa papublic achawana bonus yake here?

    • Ana Lil Wayne nana Eminem they do shit stuff but they win ma awards inga wani wakamama pfungwa ukasiya dhodhi mumusoro

    • Puta mbanje, wonetsana nePorosi, worovana neboys……etc unohwina. But ingorova mukadzi chete, hahahahaaaaa. Watiorasa bcz kana mamonya ipapo anokumamisa.

    • @Shelton This is Africa man where manners are still considered in our society

    • Pamamonya ipapo akatodhomoka kana muchiti pamamonya panomirwa endai munodenha masoja muone….ndini ndamubata ndivo vakuru uyu wamunoti sauro rinova dofo ende award haachatohwini….jah prayzah ndiye aripa nyanga akato overtaker sungura musician yese

    • pakashanda chizanu moti zvaizoita her kut munhu ane song yakatamba pa coup oshaya mubairo next time wembanje uyu achapindawov

    • Kudakwashe dube jus doesnt know wat he z saying this aint an award fo good or bad behaviour its about music u fool yo outside character is never considered in this particular aspect

    • @Spencer U r a real fool indeed if u r not a full u must be an idiot coz removing your behaviour from your career its pure stupidit u cant go beat your wife or girl friend and expect the world to smile looks like u r dump and now he lost and u might try to explain how the song was but the fact remain he lost

  • Zvonyadzisa zvimwe zvacho kana iye akapiwa award racho anotonyara izvezvi kwaari satan

  • ndiye wekuzvimamira ku makomo astikka ne bronco

  • Zvagara munhu wese akadyiwa anochemachema

  • I don’t know what’s the fuss about his behaviour at home zvokonzera kusapihwa award in US big rappers ana 50 cent,Eminem,2pac,Dr Dre etc they are very notorious hanging with guns and also arrested at times but yu c them win a Grammy.Ma awards are for their music performance not public behaviours zve NAMA zvava nepolitics mukati kutya masoja nekuti akaimba achirumbidza coup #ChibabaDeservedTheAward

  • kn mashaya zvekunyora ,tipei tinyore isusu nxaa

  • pakashanda chizanu mot zvaizoitawo here kut munhu ane song yakatambwa pacoup oshaya mubairo next time wembanje uyu achatorawo kana aimba zvinoenderana nenguva

  • very true, NAMA is doing our music scene a disservice, Mwana waStembeni deserved that award zvisina mubvunzo.

  • Ini zvangu ndiri weAfro jazz but chokwadi song yake mfana uyo yaifanira kutora mukombe!

  • Chii chinonzi Ndini ndamubata? Zvinonyadza zve NAMA izvi

  • Vedare let me tell u something for free , I don’t believe music ‘s validated by awards bt by the number of souls it has touched . Those awards don’t give a true reflection of what happens in reality . Did u know that with all those hits , R Kelly never won a Grammy , kana nemiwo maiti if it was based on merit aitadza here kana kamwechete zvako ?

  • Yekuti yekedero here

  • Day light robbery apooo. Nxaaaaa.

  • dai Stembeni aripo dai chibaba chiri mberi but unherera nemunyama I ZANU ne ANC pa corruption

  • How abt kudonhedza musika

  • siyanai na sauro timbogadzirisa nyika

  • Aisi feya,vakuda kuti vanhu vese vaimbe politics!pamamonya inodhonza ndandi boys dzangu,kana d late Richard yaive favourite song yake wani☝🆒

