RwandAir to fly Harare-Cape Town route

Rwanda’s national air carrier, RwandAir has confirmed it will make in its maiden flight on the Harare-Cape Town route on May 16, 2018 as it seeks to grow destinations.

RwandAir becomes the first airline to fly direct from Harare to Cape Town in South Africa after the carrier decided early this month to use its Fifth Freedom rights.

Under the Fifth Freedom framework, RwandAir will carry passengers from Rwanda to Zimbabwe and then to a third country. RwandAir’s Harare sales consultant, Daniel Muteta told The Herald Business that their mission is to widen their destination networks and connect to the rest of Sub Saharan Africa.

“RwandAir will operate on a new route between Harare and Cape Town with the first flight scheduled for May 16. Tickets for the Harare-Cape Town route are already on sale at our offices.

“A return ticket costs $385 inclusive of tax and we will be flying to Cape Town four times a week. The size of the flight will be determined by the response of our clients and book load,’’ he said. We have been servicing the Rwanda- Harare route since April last year and the Cape Town is an extension of our route.

“As traffic constantly shows solid growth in Southern Africa, we took the opportunity to fly the route considering that there was no direct flight to Cape Town from Harare.”

Ethiopian Airways flies directly to Cape Town from Victoria Falls. The Herald