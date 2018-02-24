LocalFeaturedNews

Police Comm-Gen Matanga apologises

464 66

By Freeman Razemba and Tendai Mugabe

Police are investigating a case in which two people were killed in Harare on Thursday night following mayhem caused by an ill-advised decision by MDC-T-led Harare City Council to ban commuter omnibuses from the central business district (CBD).

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga (centre), flanked by Deputy Commissioner-General Levy Sibanda and Deputy Commissioner-General (Crime) Josephine Shambare, addresses a Press conference on disturbances that rocked Harare on Thursday night. —(Picture by Shelton Muchena)
Seven people, including three police officers, were injured in the skirmishes. Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga yesterday apologised for the incident and sent condolence messages to families of the deceased. He told a Press conference that police would investigate the matter to its logical conclusion.

“It is with a heavy heart and sadness that I wish to announce the death of two people in a very unfortunate and regrettable incident that occurred on the 22nd February 2018 in Harare central business district. I wish to express my sincere condolences to the bereaved families and relatives who lost their loved ones,” Comm-Gen Matanga said.

Comm-Gen Matanga’s sentiments followed a meeting he had with President Mnangagwa and Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu.

At the meeting, President Mnangagwa said such disturbances should not happen again. Comm-Gen Matanga said a team of investigators had been set up to look into the matter.

“From the onset, let me categorically state that the Zimbabwe Republic Police is seized with this matter and I have since directed a team of expert investigators to extensively establish the cause, what transpired, who was responsible and action will be taken,” he said.

“These investigators will leave no stone unturned. Perpetrators will be brought to book and there are no sacred cows. Violence in whatever form is not tolerated.”

Comm-Gen Matanga said the clashes were between the police and members of the public. It was a culmination of an operation code-named “Clean-Up Harare Central Business District”, spearheaded by the City of Harare.

Comm-Gen Matanga said the police and other security agencies were assisting the Harare City Council to de-congest the CBD of commuter omnibuses and pirate taxis.

“At around 1730hrs, a Press statement was issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, directing that the operation should be stopped,” he said.

“As the directive was given, the police and other security agencies were still in the middle of the operation, enforcing the ban and unaware of the cancellation.

“A team of police officers from Harare Central was confronted by an angry mob armed with stones, concrete pillars and rods. The crowd started to throw stones at the police officers whilst demanding to know why they had earlier on dispersed them alongside Harare Municipal Police.”

Comm-Gen Matanga said the crowd advanced aggressively towards the police, throwing stones, resulting in the officers firing warning shots, which could not deter the advancing mob.

“It was at this stage that the police officers fired shots that unfortunately killed two people and injured four others. In the ensuing violence, three police officers were seriously injured, a police vehicle was severely damaged and two others were burnt, several other cars were stoned and property worth thousands of dollars was extensively damaged,” he said.

Comm-Gen Matanga said the bodies of the deceased were taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. He appealed to anyone who could assist with the identification of the bodies to contact their nearest police station, since the two did not have identification particulars.

Meanwhile Comm-Gen Matanga has said police will not condone any form of violence. His remarks were in reference to this week’s attack on MDC-T vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe and other officials in intra-party violence at the funeral of party leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai in Buhera.

“In a similar incident that occurred in Buhera at the burial of the late MDC-T leader, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, Dr Thokozani Khupe and other officials were assaulted, threatened with death by fellow party supporters,” he said.

“The ZRP will not tolerate any form of violence whether intra-party or inter-party and we are again investigating this matter and the perpetrators of this violence will be brought to book. As we approach the 2018 harmonised elections, let me appeal to all Zimbabweans to be peaceful as they campaign, before, during and after elections.”

Comm-Gen Matanga said people should heed President Mnangagwa’s call for peace and tolerance to opposing views and respect for the rule of law.

“We are appealing to members of the public to respect police officers while they conduct their duties,” he said. “Police have a constitutional mandate to fulfil, in equal measure, we fully respect the citizens’ rights.

“We are therefore appealing for calmness in Harare as we deal with this issue. However, let me emphasise that we will deal decisively with those who continue to engage in acts of violence.” The Herald

  • Cheap politics getaway mdc ine police ne army here minister we local government

  • Cheap politics getaway mdc ine police ne army here minister we local government ndewe mdc here

  • Imi hatisi vana m.d .c ine mapurisa here

  • We don’t buy those Zanupf lies, starting when a MDC council can make it’s own decisions. Zanupf is trying to play politics with our lives here. To hell with Zanupf.

  • Stop tanishing MDC please ZANU we know your tricks

  • Be professional

  • mdc yapinda papi pa police muri mhata zanu

  • Nonsense mangongongo arikudei kumakombi kana iri MDC regai Trump ati shithole

  • bad reporting

  • imbotaurai.tinzwe….mukuti imi mdc ndoyakati hakuna macombi anofanira kupinda mutwn..musatiita madununu..mdc ine masimba iwawo inonga yamapiwa nani.mdc yane police ere mdc yaku controller city council ere..tiudzei pamwe tisu tisiri kuziva

  • International court of justice will summon u soon for crimes against humanity

  • lol Mdc-t led kkkkkkkkkkk very funny.We are lacking transformational and accountable leaders.

  • People know the truth musazvinetse zvenyu kkkk

  • Haaaa imi hakuna council ye MDC council irimumaoko eruling part uye hapana chino investigatwa vanhu vakaurauraya vanhu vanozikanwa musatamba nevanhu muchizviti nokuti muripanyanga

  • Pfutsek

  • Kkkkkk nyaya yacho haina value🙄

  • I think its an insult to ‘apologise’ for murdering some1. Surely, who do u apologise to? Whn u apologise u repent and promise never to repeat ur crime. Bt a person dies once and th case is closed. No chance for corrections!

  • Is minister july moyo minister for local gvnt mdc who is aiming his 100 days target

  • Admin council haina kuuraya vanhu taura chakauraya munhu no wonder maJournalists muchiita maAdmin paFB chete.

    • Mapurisa ndiwo akauraya they need to be charged sorry is not enough culprits you don’t play with people’s lives.

  • Iye Matanga ngaatiitire mushe atanga politics dzachihuri nacharamba rongekai kwamunoenda irima

  • Chihuri never apologized. I personally think this is a good example

  • Investigation yechii? Just arrest the fucken cops who fired live ammunition to civilians.

  • The one so called Mataga u re demon possessed ,remember what goes around comes around ,were is Chihuri and partners ,zvichakuwana ,why u want to turnish opposition party

  • From the name Nehanda, i just saw yr reporting is primitive

  • Who is going to investigate the police?

  • Stop lying. Zanu pf police trying to shift blame on MDC. Ndimi makauraya maZanu

  • Kkkk….does MDC have control of the home affairs ministry

  • You can fool other people all the time, BUT, you never fool all the people all the time. Who appointed all the Town Clerks, Directors at all City Councils? These are the advisers and policy makers.

  • Even the journos are so dull. Are they giving the voice of the MDC. Ngavatipe a balanced view

  • Munopenga sungai mupurisa akapfura vanhu chete. ,zvinei ne politics izvi imikaimi

  • Wait a minute, the police shot two people dead and now the police want to blame the city council for it? Nonsense!! As for Mnangagwa’s meaningless “it should never happen again” attempt at apologizing, he can keep his crocodile tears no sensible person will buy that. 2008 he actually instructed soldiers to kill unarmed innocent civilians and he never had the compassion to apologize to nobody. In any case he is in power according to the logic that says the gun leads politics or simply military repression

  • MaZanu mhondi dzevanhu ,MDC T yapinda papi makundikana kuranha nyika tazviona

  • Does Harare City Council have their own ZRP??. Were the people shot by municipal cops?? I don’t understand where the name MDC comes in here…

  • According to the Constitution the city of Harare through the Mayor in consultation with the city council has power to put or null bylaws or rates,taxes and has power to govern, having said that if the Central Government issues a directive which the City deems inappropriate. the City fathers have enough powers vested in them to block or contest such a move in a court of law because their mandate is clearly defined by the constitution. i dont know who came up with this rediculous move to ban Kombies in the CBD however the onus lies with the MDC T led Council to implement or contest such a move BUT THEY DID NOT so in my view the council is at fault because it is the governing authority of the City period #ndomafungiroangu

  • The police shotthe people now they want to investigate the chase yet they were supposed to investigate before shooting . Is this a movie or something

  • haaaa fuck u mhani imi.MDC iri kutonga her?imi se ruling party munobvongodzerwa muto wenyu sei makatarira.pagonekwa pese ndepe zanu chete why nxiii to hell with u devils.

  • NOTHING TO DO WITH MDC. Our party does not have guns at all

  • Gambi ramai vako munyori!!!

  • Usaita sebenzi iwe….. MDC T ine mapurisa??????????

  • mdc yaita sei makauraya chete.ko kugweru kwakapfurwa musoja mdc yaivepo.

  • Mbudzi dzavanhu how could you ban macomb without a solution .even council is lead by mdc why can’t they have a collective decision nevamwe.Politics dzenyu dzinorwadza pfungwa look at SA everything is transparent .Watch and learn from others real democracy.

  • God is watching, hapana chisingaperi, chisingaperi chinoshura

  • Is the banning of kombis still the issue or its about a murderous ill trained police force. As usual blame is never theirs always someone else in this case mdc led council. Own up and grow up nxaa mhani

  • The police should not have used firearms to disperse these riotous people. Why not use tearsmoke or water cannons. Honestly you cannot just fire randomly at a mob. That’s not right. Whoever did it should be held responsible.

  • It’s worrying coz zrp is still taking bribes especially in Gweru traffic section.

  • Masoja ngaadzoke zvawo haana kumbouraya kana huku zvayo panguva iya

  • Propaganda

  • You are trying as much as you can to tarnish the image of MDC but its quet sad that people of Zimbabwe are now fully aware of all dirty tricks played by Zanu PF. Chinja

  • ZANU PF campaign strategy, I hate those mother dicker, with a passion😈

  • Tsek unopenga MDC-T Council kudini kwayo papi pacho pananzikwa MDC.Itai ZRP of Mnangagwa Govt.

  • MDC yaitacey pavakazvitanka vaiti i operation restore order now vakutiza mhosva dzavo vachit MDC led city council what what,munot takapata nhai,manje tikuziva zvinhu zvedu tosanka muballot bhokisi…

  • cheap politics. you’re just fitting in the mdc thing there unnecessarily. when rigging, you’re forcing people to rule them. it’s like raping. let’s bet if you wish, harare will not improve on sanitation until the national economy has been put in it’s rightful place. we are tired of these politics without principle, politics of doom!

  • VAKAGWARA HAVANA NHAMO YAVE MDC MAJE PESE PAVAITORA HARARE SOUTH I MDC

  • Politics so MDC yapinda papi ipapa,just tell us the truth kuti MNANGANGWA sent his corrupt cops to kill innocent pple,ndokutonga kwaro Garwe ikoko,mwana wenyoka inyoka Mugabe was better than this Garwe guy kutonga Nyika nepfuti

  • ukutaura zvekupenga dako kana uka poster zvekuda kusvibisa party yeruzhinji you are wasting ur fucken time, azvichinje vote yangu hezvo uko bwaaa

  • directive from the government,don’t just point fingers for nothing,were those police send by Mdc?

  • How can u apologies the death of the people.?

  • Imi vanhu, siyanai ne council ne mdc. Taurai na minister. Musarasike pachena apa. Mazuva mashomana apfuura ange ati mavendor ngaadzingwe mutwn. Apa vainge vaonakuti mavendor anotevera vanokwira makombi. Saka vaiziva kuti makombi akabuda muguta mavendor vaizotevera ikoko.

  • Give us the name of that counselor who pulled the trigge?? Who opened the armery for him or pfuti akaiwana kupi.haikona kudaro sooo it’s someone’s father,son,uncle or friend who got killed for what??!??!

  • Chipepa ndechezanu chete ichi

