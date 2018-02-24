LocalFeaturedNews

Masvingo launches Operation Restore Order

361 66

By Walter Mswazie

Masvingo City Council has launched a blitz code named ‘Operation Restore Order’ targeting illegal vendors, pirate taxis, illegal money changers and touts in a bid to bring sanity in the central business district.

Adolf Gusha

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A survey by The Chronicle yesterday revealed that the streets were clear of illegal activities and touts who used to be a common feature at Croco Motors along Harare Highway and Family of God Church along Mutare Highway.

Only registered commuter omnibuses were seen picking and dropping passengers at designated points. In a statement,

Town Clerk Mr Adolf Gusha said the operation which started yesterday was aimed at creating a conducive business environment in the CBD and clearing congestion. He said the operation was done in conjunction with the security forces.

“The objective of this operation is to remove vendors from undesignated sites. This is in cognisant of the rampant disregard of by-laws and the operation will continue until the situation normalises,” said Mr Gusha.

He said all unlicensed taxis will be removed from operating from the CBD and the whole of Masvingo urban.

“We want to remove all unlicensed taxis, popularly known as mushikashika and all the rank marshals.

“We will also close all illegal pick up points at Croco Motors along Harare Highway, Chevron Hotel, Glow Petroleum along Hofmeyer Street, Bradburn Street. This also applies to illegal tuck shops operating in the commonage and in other undesignated sites will be closed, “he said.

He said long distance buses should pick passengers from Mucheke Bus Terminus as it was the only official rank in Masvingo.

“Long distance buses are reminded that the only designated bus terminus is Mucheke Bus Terminus. As such the picking and dropping of passengers in the CBD or at any other undesignated site is illegal,” he said.

He reiterated that vendors should approach the housing and community services department to obtain vending licences.

He called on all concerned individuals to comply with council by-laws or risk being prosecuted. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author

  • Masvingo has a CBD?

  • Vakawana mabasa vanhu vese vari targeted ne operation iyi vanoswera vabuda mustreet zvisina kumbunyikidzwa. Fight the cause of problem (37 years of bad governance by zanu)not symptoms.

  • After 2 days they will reverse this..wait n see.

  • This is not the right time

  • TARAMBA THE DEATH OF INNOCENT SOULS

  • The minister will reverse so dat it will b newz kkk!

  • rovai vanhu kusvika mdc yaenda america kunobvisa ma sanctions

    • mhata dzenyu 94 yrs muoffice muchitongwa nemadhirezi masanction akapinda riini siyai mdc tichiri kuchema

  • Kutonga kwaro Gamba Kutonga kwaro Gamba

  • Ma company akatovhura ?? Kkk a jobless zimbo is an illegal man

  • Nxaa kugumirwa zvakunoita soo chidhara ichi chatoti ndagona that’s why we need new blood yatowe colas nyika yose shame on you city fathers

  • Voda futi kuti wanhu wafe gaya

  • Launch a blitz of creating jobs people will leave the streets peacefully not to solve problem with another problem …….u are promoting resistance

  • Money changers should be cornered to declare their source of bond notes. There is no money at the banks but someone is sitting on a satchel full of bond notes and coins

    • Their source is the public..not the bank.if you start now with whatever amount you have in 14 days time uchaona kuti unenge wave ne bond rakawanda sei..

    • Even civil servants who get their salaries thru the banks dont want their monies to go back to the same bank , Confidence with the banking sector is at its lowest level. Uncertainty over the bond notes tenure , if any,. people lost their monies during the banking sector instability around 2002, lost their savings thru abolishment of the bearer cheques and now hardly can one get his salary from the same bank . how do you expect anyone to have confidence in the banking system? even you , you wld rather keep your money in cash than in a bank, you can hardly sell your valuable property thru transfers

    • Guys,some of those who coment on this platform are illiterate,misguided and misinformed. They do not do the checking and balances. No wonder they support Zanu pf illegal regime whch has melt down our economy at the expense of the ordinary people. Nyika ikupondwa nemhondi dzeZanu pf

  • Kkkkkkk admn

  • Instead you should be targeting thieves surrounding the Mayor at Civic Center

  • This government is full of shit!!that’s d only occupation in d country ryt now how d they expect pple to survive?kutonzwa rimwe richiti all zimboz abroad must com home!f**k dat!

  • idiot

  • 100 days muoffice. Ed still bucking

  • That you see that these politicians do give a S**t about us people. and guess what these same people will go and vote for them. They mash up the economy where are the jobs how can we feed our children. God Help Zimbabwe

  • Yaaaah musatombochema pamainovhota maiti mukuvhotera chii hant ndimi munot Ktonga kwaro esp kumasvingo ikoko chitongwai

  • Kana tichit pamberi Nana Chamisa or anyone new motituka haaa hamusat matanga

  • why cant they launch operation restore ECONOMY since it is the root of all these problems

  • I argue vanhu veMasvingo vaite identify law enforcers acho.its a small town iya ,munhu ano mamiswa pa den ..stupid dzevanhu ikoko kusina mabasa vanoda kuti vanhu vararame nei.Zvimwe zvima operation ngavembo mira vohotanga taona ma industry avhura…Masvingo haitorina kana kana…zveku chinja mari ndo only one of the options…and ma rates e Masvingo makeke …regai vanhu vaite zvovapa chingwa

  • Regai vanhu man

  • Makuda kuuraya futi kkkkk

  • Michael Gusha, Maxwell Gushs Ndiyani ari apo uyo kkkk

  • Itai operation restore industry matown anoita order ega

  • Our big bro
    May grace of God be upon the life of our bro

  • operation restore order from top leadership come election time.Dzawora kare kutanga nemumusoro kunge fish.ngavaende pane kudzinga varikutsvaga zvoraramisa.munhu aubare all farmers pane awaniswa munda achibva muukorokoza.muchipa vana Mpofu basa zvazvebasa here kana kuti…

  • Vana Lovemore matuke kungotaura asi tokuziva ndimi mbavha hombe munoda murimi muchiba ka

  • Those who thought it was MDC mayor of Harare where is your argument now?

  • And it will be blamed on MDC, who do not appoint the decision makers.

  • Kabelo Masvingo Kgwarae-Mhuriro hello

  • The only way to bring sanity to cities is to create jobs then no one will be on the streets

  • Saka vape mawork suits

  • Only fools will do that. The economy is totaly dead. How do you think people can survive? The problem is those with money or high posts are detecting how poor people can survive. You have never walknd ö foot but you want to teach them how to walk. Dont be so blind to see reality. If feel shame on you. Where on earth do you think if you chase these people they will go?

  • For you to restore order, you need to create jobs for the masses. And should money be readily accessible in the banks. This is how things work

  • If your intentions are to WIN the coming elections, certainly this is not the way to win the votes. Chete makadakwa

  • Open up the industry and see if people want to be in your filthy city that you can’t even clean lest blame the so-called formally employed.

  • Hahahaha this junta gvnmt make me to laugh all day long….just create jobs you fools and see !!!

  • Saka nhymi , this new order came in just about 100 days ago , saka patova ne enough change to justify these blitz. Millions of pple are living from these jobs . I think these blitz just rack in several thousands for the city council not that they really help the populace . The city councils shld actually protect people’s livelihoods in this transition period. Remove these people from their source of livelihood and you will govern over who since over 70% of the urban population survive thru these menial jobs

  • Super ceiling and Wall skimming call us on 0779887668

  • Tikwanirei mongomuka muchifunga zvamunoda because your families are managing to go to the toilet. Don’t put rules that make people loose their life

  • WHAT ORDER? FIRST YOU MUST PUT ORDER IN Banks by bringing cash then give service stations foreign currency kuti fuel idzike mukaita zvekutamba zvamuri kuita izvo muchahwina zve rigging but mozotadza Ku rigger economy mobva madzingwa SA Mugabe. Pakudiwa action not kungovukuru zvinhu zvamusingazogoni kuita

  • Food for thought #2018ChamisaforPresident!

  • zanu yoparara sure eish

  • Operation restore legitimacy first

  • Torai mari mustreet mudzosere kumabanks chete hakuna nyika isina mavandors

  • Operation restore jobs

  • Operation Restore legacy yakativambira iyi

error: Content is protected !!