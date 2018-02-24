Live pangolins land two in court

By Victor Maphosa

Two Harare men appeared in court on Thursday after they were found in possession of a live pangolin worth $5 000, which they intended to sell.

Dereck Munangatire (24) and Menard Gazi (41) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing charges of unlawful possession of a live pangolin. They were remanded in custody to March 7.

Allegations are that on February 10, detectives from the Minerals Unit received a tip-off that the duo were in possession of a live pangolin. It is alleged that they intended to sell the animal to Amon Pazvakavambwa for $3 500.

The court heard that the detectives proceeded to Engen Garage (corner Simon Muzenda and Speke Avenue), where they waited for the pair who were reportedly on their way from Eastview.

Upon arrival, the two, who were carrying a brown bag, entered Pazvakavambwa’s vehicle. While the parties were negotiating the price, the detectives approached them, introduced themselves and stated their mission.

They instructed Gazi to open the brown bag and they discovered a live pangolin concealed in it.

The detectives subsequently asked Munangatire and Gazi to produce a licence or permit that authorises them to possess the pangolin, and they failed. The Herald