Hadebe wants to be as successful as Musona

Zimbabwe international defender Teenage Hadebe says he wants to write the same success story at Kaizer Chiefs as the ones written by his countrymen Tinashe Nengomasha and Knowledge Musona.

The duo left a huge impression at the Amakhosi after starring during their stay at the Soweto giants. Hadebe says he can’t wait to play in his first Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates next weekend, but he remains focused on upcoming opponents Bloemfontein Celtic.

Amakhosi host Phunya Sele Sele at FNB today, needing to get maximum spoils after Absa Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns dropped points against Celtic’s rivals Free State Stars on Wednesday.

The second-placed Glamour Boys are five points behind Sundowns

“Obviously I am looking forward to the derby, but we need to focus on the Celtic game. It’s a big game for us because Sundowns dropped points. It’s our chance to go there, play with confidence and try to close the gap,’’ Hadebe said.

“We need the three points. We understand each other and we have been working well together. I like Cardoso because he is the one who is leading us. He is the captain of the defence, so he tells us where to go.”

Hadebe sustained an injury after signing for Amakhosi and only made his debut in November in a league match against AmaZulu.

In the 11 matches he had played for Chiefs, they have conceded five goals and kept six clean sheets. He has done well for the club but he wants to make sure that he constantly improves.

“Getting back your fitness is not easy, but I tried every game to improve and get back my fitness,” he says.

Celtic, meanwhile, have struggled for form in 2018, registering just one win since the start of the new year.

They have gone five matches without a win and have dropped out of the top eight. They will be eager to get a win away from home, especially against a title-challenging side. The Herald