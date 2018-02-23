Protect my dad: Tererai

. . . sex-tape tarnishes his image

Urban Grooves artiste, Tererai Mugwadi regrets making a sex-tape with fellow musician, Zhetstar which has since flooded social media. Tererai, who has a baby with fellow urban grooves musician Ernest Nesto Mnandi, told H-Metro at the weekend that her biggest concern is her father’s image.

As such, she would rather the sex-tape stays on social media circles and not mainstream media.“Okay, I do confirm the leaking of a sex tape video where I was being involved with a guy but my sister can you bear with me, don’t publish it in the print.

“I know it has circulated on social media but let us keep it there, Neh.

“Considering the nature of my father’s job, his image will be left in tatters if this story happens to be published in the print.”

She added:

“Bear with me I’m receiving a lot of brain storming from the family and other members of the media fraternity and am exhausted for the day.

“Investigations are still underway to arrest the people behind the leaking of the video since it has violated my right to a private life.

“As for Zhetstar, I’m not in good communication with him and I’m not sure if he is aware of this whole scenario,” she said.Zhetstar could not be reached for comments after several attempts.

Tererai who was recently convicted of culpable homicide by a Chitungwiza magistrate in no stranger to controversy.

She once grabbed headlines for her a bar brawl at Red Fox where she was arrested and later released.

Tererai was also convicted of duping a taxi driver who had given her a ride home from a late night out. H-Metro