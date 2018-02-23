ShowbizFeaturedNews

Protect my dad: Tererai

1,155 24

. . . sex-tape tarnishes his image

Urban Grooves artiste, Tererai Mugwadi regrets making a sex-tape with fellow musician, Zhetstar which has since flooded social media. Tererai, who has a baby with fellow urban grooves musician Ernest Nesto Mnandi, told H-Metro at the weekend that her biggest concern is her father’s image.

Tererai Mugwadi
Tererai Mugwadi

As such, she would rather the sex-tape stays on social media circles and not mainstream media.“Okay, I do confirm the leaking of a sex tape video where I was being involved with a guy but my sister can you bear with me, don’t publish it in the print.

“I know it has circulated on social media but let us keep it there, Neh.

“Considering the nature of my father’s job, his image will be left in tatters if this story happens to be published in the print.”

She added:

“Bear with me I’m receiving a lot of brain storming from the family and other members of the media fraternity and am exhausted for the day.

“Investigations are still underway to arrest the people behind the leaking of the video since it has violated my right to a private life.

“As for Zhetstar, I’m not in good communication with him and I’m not sure if he is aware of this whole scenario,” she said.Zhetstar could not be reached for comments after several attempts.

Tererai who was recently convicted of culpable homicide by a Chitungwiza magistrate in no stranger to controversy.

She once grabbed headlines for her a bar brawl at Red Fox where she was arrested and later released.

Tererai was also convicted of duping a taxi driver who had given her a ride home from a late night out. H-Metro

You might also like More from author

  • We might find this disgusting but God will forgive her like always.

  • and i dont know why

  • Who is his dad

  • Wabereki wakazviona izvi hazvifadzi

  • When you were recording yourself why did you not think of your Dad..

  • zvatererai hazvishamise anenge imbwa yembare yekuti ikatanga kuterwa zvimukono zvese zvemuraini zviinongoona yekutamba

  • If you don’t want it published, don’t let it happen.

  • Some 1 send to me plz?

  • Hapana zviripo paya

  • Tererai na ex killers ndokusimbisai

  • Poor dad! Always having to clean up after a grown woman.

  • kamujakijiro kamaiita sisi mairatidza kuspakwa plus kuziwa zvamaiita saka hapana kutyira baba apa

  • Its water under the bridge .no1 is perfect after all she is human .

  • Baba webenzi hawana mufaro

  • eish.

  • she is lying maan. The video was made so that those as*hol*s will gain attention and fame we know, but its unafrican though. To my surprise she acts as if they didnt want that video to go viral but allas, all lies. Now we know they is Tendai in Zim kkkk

  • Aaarrrgh ndozvikuitika kutotsva ma fuse .

  • from what

  • Ndopaunozoona kuti hapana munhu kana zvadai

  • iyi mai ngaikwanewozve.wi.hv a lot.to du plz

  • Everyone is looking for being an Ikon.. Those peoplet pretends as like the video mistakenly circulated on social medias but Kunyepa uko.. They want to gain attention from people. Iskiri re kutsvaka mari.. Zvisina basa zvinoitisa mari

  • Zim celebrities always think that sex tapes are a high way to popularity…Beauty without brains..
    #disapointing

  • Wat a shame to his dad

error: Content is protected !!