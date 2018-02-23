‘O’ Level results today

By Auxilia Katongomara

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) November 2017 Ordinary Level results will be released today, an official confirmed yesterday.Traditionally the results are released by mid February but this year they were delayed by a week following the nullification of the English Paper 2 after authorities discovered widespread cheating.

Zimsec Public Relations Officer, Ms Nicky Dlamini said the results will be released today as earlier announced.

“Yes, the results will be released tomorrow. We will issue more information when they are released,” said Ms Dlamini.

Government two weeks ago ordered a re-write of the English Paper 2 but this was stopped by the High Court which ruled that the overall English exam results should be based solely on the students’ English Paper 1 performance.

In granting the order cancelling the re-writing of the exam, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, sitting with Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa, re-emphasised that the real culprits in the whole debacle were officials from Zimsec.

“No action to date has been taken against such officials,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.“It is the court’s view that failure to take action against officials responsible for leakages is responsible for the discrediting of the education standards in Zimbabwe.”

Zimsec Board chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje apologised to the nation for the anxiety and disappointment caused by the November 2017 Ordinary Level English Language Examination leakages. Six Zimsec bosses have since been sent on leave, with its director Mr Esau Nhandara also on leave pending retirement.

Prof Mwenje said to ensure uninterrupted flow of business at Zimsec, the board had appointed Dr Lazarus Nembaware as the acting director.

Due to delays in releasing Ordinary Level results, the examination body has extended the June examination registration deadline following the expiry of the initial deadline last Friday.

Zimsec said the new deadline will be announced after the release of the results today. The Chronicle