OpinionFeatured

Hopewell Chin’ono: “Firing Khupe will be a reflection of power without responsibility”

9,034 57

By Hopewell Chin’ono

I am hearing that some Nelson Chamisa supporters are urging their faction to expel Thokozani Khupe when their national chairpersons meet in Harare. Well, his supporters will say so because they are high on their new found party presidential power.

Hopewell Chin'ono
Hopewell Chin’ono

Whoever is advising the new leader does not possess a political mind in my view! 

Firing Khupe will be a reflection of a power without responsibility mentality, a mob psychology mentality which thinks about today and not the long game. I want all rational thinking compatriots to remember this prediction.

If Khupe is expelled tomorrow as Chamisa’s henchmen are saying on social media, Chamisa will not have any fighting chance for the State house to talk about and this will signal the end of the MDCT as we know it today.

No MDC-T leader can win the presidency without Matabeleland. They need Matabeleland in as much as they need to hold on to their urban vote. 

Khupe is not a Joshua Nkomo figure but she is now seen as the representative of the Matabele people in the MDCT, that is why her abuse has elicited so much revulsion in that part of the country.

Expelling her will be seen as an extension of a tribal agenda in the MDCT to use Metebeleland as a region for providing votes with nothing in return. More like a go to place during elections only. A place where its leaders are appointed for symbolism or political tokenism.

Nelson Chamisa is NO Morgan Tsvangirai either, his short time at the helm of the MDCT has shown how a polarizing figure he is as opposed to Morgan Tsvangirai.

He needs to be conciliatory and magnanimous to his adversaries as opposed to being unnecessarily combative and yet reckless!

The reason sighted for wanting to expel Khupe is that she wasn’t attending party meetings at Harvest House which is the MDCT Headquarters.

She is also accused of being opposed to the Alliance which brought together briefcase parties led by Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube and Agrippa Mutambara among others.

Khupe’s supporters are saying that she had good reason not to attend those meetings because she had been beaten up by Shaky Mukoyi’s Vanguard militia, an MDCT militant group comprised of violent thugs. How could she come for meetings at Harvest House when the thugs that beat her up are resident there her supporters have argued?

She was opposed to the Alliance because in her view, it brought together elements like Welshman Ncube who have nothing to offer and who were responsible for splitting the party in 2006.

It is quite evident that Welshman and Tendai Biti were now in the political Siberia, only being relevant at think tank dialogues whilst lacking in grass roots support.

The Alliance is to them what water is to fish, without it they will simply die politically.

Welshman has been lately telling anyone who cared to listen how Morgan Tsvangirai confided in him that he wanted Nelson Chamisa to take over the party.

According to Ncube, Morgan Tsvangirai anointed Chamisa and he was a witness to the anointing.

This is breathtaking coming from a constitutional lawyer who left the MDC in 2006 because as he called it then, it had become a party of thugs and unconstitutionalism.

So what has changed now for Welshman to come back? How does a constitutional lawyer support political leadership anointing as opposed to an elective congress where the party’s custodians chose their own leader of choice?

Are free and fair elections and constitutionalism only relevant at national level and not political parties?

What changed is that Thokozani Khupe has become the opposition godmother in Matebeleland and Welshman Ncube is now so insignificant in regards to representation and influence that he couldn’t even find his way into parliament in 2013.

The only game in town for him was joining the opposition coalition which Morgan Tsvangirai coined the Alliance.

In this Alliance, they had to allocate seats to all these briefcase parties as part of the deal. This is where Khupe became incensed when Tsvangirai allocated 32 seats to Welshman Ncube’s party. Currently he only has one seat in parliament which is held by an MP who refuses to take orders from him.

Morgan Tsvangirai cobbled up the Alliance because he was desperate to do anything that could see him beat Robert Mugabe in what he considered to be the last chance to win the presidential election.
When Khupe resisted this Alliance idea, she became enemy number one to those close to Morgan Tsvangirai resulting in the beating she got from Vanguard thugs in August last year.

Whenever there was a meeting tabled, she requested to meet at a neutral venue in fear of a repeat beating, requests which were turned down.

The idea of a coalition was noble but it is the mechanics that stirred the pot and got people like Khupe angry. Now, the issue has been inflamed by the violence against Khupe at Morgan Tsvangirai’s funeral and the tribal slurs thrown at her.

This has upset the people of Matebeleland as they see this as an attack on them through Khupe.
That is the problem with using mobs, they don’t think through the repercussions of their actions.
It is always about today and it’s mean to dehumanize not to engage.

Khupe was never a national leader, she curved her space in Matabeleland, and there she is the main ingredient of opposition politics. This confirms what we already know that our people vote for personalities and not ideas and policies.

They are loyal to individuals and will be happy to see constitutionalism thrown out of the window as long as it facilitates their candidate’s path as we have seen with Chamisa.

If people voted for ideas and policies then it wouldn’t matter who was at the helm of the party, the determinant factor would have been the values and policies of that political party.

Since we vote for personalities, Chamisa will find the going tough in Matebeleland if he expels Khupe.
Welshman Ncube does not have the grass roots appeal that Khupe holds in Matebeleland.

Both Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti are washed up politicians who are opportunistically backing Nelson Chamisa in order to find political space and relevance. They have nothing to offer in terms of a social base except maybe their social media presence and exaggerated intelligence.

This is the time that Chamisa should have used to rally and unite his troops rather than expelling major political personalities four months before an election.
The MDC-T will lose dismally if they take that route.

Politics is about having a helicopter view, what many call a bird’s eye view and not just looking at narrow personal political interests.

If Khupe joins Nkosana Moyo, they will lock down Matabeleland leaving the MDCT to rely on other urban areas outside Matabeleland. That will not be enough for Chamisa to win the presidency because he will still have to fight a huge battle in the rest of rural Zimbabwe.

We all know that rural Zimbabwe is ZANU PF country. Their only legitimate threat is Joice Mujuru, she doesn’t have the largesse to dole out goodies to the rural vote.

She will be crashed by ZANUPF’s power of incumbency and access to the national purse. So Matebeleland is a MUST win for the MDCT and Chamisa if they are to entertain any chances of dislodging ZANUPF and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

There is NO doubt that Chamisa is surrounded by sycophants and people with less political acumen but loads of emotion and reckless youthful exuberance. Morgan Tsvangirai used to keep these excitable fellows in check, now they are in charge.

The amount of inflammatory posts sent out on social media by Chamisa’s right hand-men show an inability to grasp what is at stake. These posts insult Khupe, Mwonzora, Obert Gutu and anyone who disagrees with Nelson Chamisa. This in the eyes of many floating voters is unpalatable. They are doing everything possible not to win the upcoming election.

An insult to Khupe does not upset her alone, it affects everyone who identify with her politically and each one of them is a vote gone. That is what I mean when I speak about having a political mind and acumen to understand the relatedness of things.

In politics many hangers on will support anyone who promises them a job, that is why it is important to have advisors who don’t live off your financial benevolence. You need advisors who tell you what you must hear and not what you want to hear.

If indeed Nelson Chamisa carries through the threat to fire Khupe, he might as well kiss goodbye to his dream of getting to 1 Chancellor Avenue in June of 2018 in this election. It will be a dream killed and perhaps deferred depending on whether he will survive the political fall out after an election defeat.

This will embolden the Matebeleland opposition vote to go it alone and use their vote as a kingmaker to whoever offers them a better deal and also respects them as equal partners and not recipients of affirmative action political positions.

This impasse and embarrassing comedy show of political errors and drama can only end if they all agree to sit down and talk and go to an emergency elective congress.

Chamisa mocked Khupe for mourning about his elevation to Acting President. He said, “You can go (to) Jupiter, Mars or wherever and this will not change. This thing belongs to the people and if there is any query go to Harvest House.”

It is ironic that he is refusing to subject himself to very people who are the stakeholders of the party and not the party elites who the other side accuses of being bought. How Chamisa handles this will show whether he is a leader or not. Time will tell as tomorrow is only a day away.

Hopewell Chin’ono is an award winning journalist and filmmaker. He is also a CNN African journalist of the year and Harvard University Nieman fellow. He can be contacted at [email protected]

You might also like More from author

  • What has Chamamisa has to offer apart from slogans

  • Khupe inhunzi mumukaka

  • Hanzi akudzingwa nani uye anabiti havasi mdct bt alliance..asi thus lady keep on misbehaving wl b suspended ior expelled…as u know that she hv cases to answer the first one boycotting mdc activities second went to capetown without the blessing of the party

  • I don’t know if Welshman is done with his zanu missions .

  • Charles tel me who deliver

  • Khupe fired herself a longtime ago by going AWOL in party meetings.Now she is using Chamisa’s rise as a scapegoat. Only Zanus will be sympathetic

  • I don’t care who leads your party one thing for real is none of them are going to be a president but if you can tell me who is best nyambo it’s Chamamisa

  • 100 percent correct vanhu avo havana vanhu kutotsvaga pekubatirira

  • Chamisa panyanga kwete vana penga udzoke.

  • Exactly my point. Why don’t people, Tsvangirai and Chamisa refuse to see reason. She was against the Alliance, great. Welshman has one MP and Biti has a briefcase of supporters. Nothing to offer on the table.as for the meetings,it is well known that thugs had and continue to threaten her. Hence her request for meetings in secret places. What an intelligent woman.
    I wish to see MDT firing her. It’s all arrogance, energy of youth, reckless speeches,and a lack of political maturity

  • Who is she & what can she offer ,she can’t even adress 3 children

    • It’s because uridofo,and so hollow politically. She has the support of most Matebeleland MPs ,which are already a politically big number. Rega kuvukura

  • It’s you Hopewell chinono who has exaggerated wisdom

  • Homie Chin’ono unorasika iwe Matebeleland people are not foolish. Dumiso Dabengwa could be more honoured in Matebeleland than Khupe given same political affiliation. Even Welshman is better than her. The people of Matebeleland go by those who are likely to bring change. They are not for individuals but for the ultimate goal.

  • Sick en tired of these so called political commentators they kno nothing @ all

  • Sit down iwe unoimboita nezveiko

  • Khupe was no longer in MDC even during Save’s life time she can go where she belongs

  • True, very true

  • The only person hoping for any relevance here is Chin’ono. Biti did well as finance minister and he has a much better plan for economic revival than the current government. Secondly, the alliance was a result of nationwide consultations by the MDC-T so to reduce it to an opportunistic political manoeuvre by the parties involved shows a worrying level of ignorance for a man of his stature..

  • Kana vachida kudzoka MDC door is open , there is nothing wrong with ncube and biti , Tsvangirai akafa atovabatanidza

  • kkkk the only person with exxagerated intelligence is you sir. what makes you think you are qualified to comment on goings on in the mdc. what makes you think your opinion is always right against the rest? it is your warped sense of intelligence superiority that makes you write such shit. Khupe will not be fired but decided to exclude herself from day to day running of mdc t business and hence can not now want to lead a project she doesn’t believe in, that is the argument. to bonafide mdc t members khupe left the mdc t when tsvangirai cut a lone figure at white city stadium launching the alliance and speaker after speaker rose to condem makhupe. most of those in fact all people who condemned her at the rally were ndebele speaking so don’t bring tribal trash into this. finally hope well une hope unoridza n’ono masikati.

  • They are the real intellectuals. They are just prodigal sons who had gone away,they then came back to their senses and they have come back home and i salute them for that. In case you did not know why they had left,i will tell you what i think is the reason. Before they left,elections were held and the MDC won resoundingly,still they were denied their victory and what did the MDC do,NOTHING,they just gave in,this frustrated the other party stalwarts like Welshman Ncube,Tendai Biti,Paul Madzore, etc. Personally i do not blame them. Giving away the victory to ZANU PF was the worst betrayal MDC leadership has ever done. Betraying the people(masses) who had voted for them. To Weshman Ncube,Tendai Biti etc i say welcome back home. Together lets pursue the vision of our father,our President,our icon and this is the vision of none other than President Richard Morgan Tsvangirai. Together we can do it.

  • Taakunzwa new names vanozviti politicians right now ,where hv u been during Save’s days.U ar jealous of this Chamisa shame on u.

  • Taakunzwa new names vanozviti politicians right now ,where hv u been during Save’s days.U ar jealous of this Chamisa shame on u.

  • Taakunzwa new names vanozviti politicians right now ,where hv u been during Save’s days.U ar jealous of this Chamisa shame on u.

  • Wy fire anoenda ega kana asvotwa

  • Wy fire anoenda ega kana asvotwa

  • Wy fire anoenda ega kana asvotwa

  • If she was beaten. She could not have been making all this noise. Does she have children? Sei vasingatsiure mhamha. How can you force your self where you are not wanted? Kasi havana mafoni here kuti vaone zvinotaura vanhu?

  • If she was beaten. She could not have been making all this noise. Does she have children? Sei vasingatsiure mhamha. How can you force your self where you are not wanted? Kasi havana mafoni here kuti vaone zvinotaura vanhu?

  • If she was beaten. She could not have been making all this noise. Does she have children? Sei vasingatsiure mhamha. How can you force your self where you are not wanted? Kasi havana mafoni here kuti vaone zvinotaura vanhu?

  • MwaliwaChawapuwa, thanks my brother l support and quoted your comment “To Weshman Ncube,Tendai Biti etc i say welcome back home. Together lets pursue the vision of our father,our President,our icon and this is the vision of none other than President Richard Morgan Tsvangirai. Together we can do it.” It makes sense.

  • MwaliwaChawapuwa, thanks my brother l support and quoted your comment “To Weshman Ncube,Tendai Biti etc i say welcome back home. Together lets pursue the vision of our father,our President,our icon and this is the vision of none other than President Richard Morgan Tsvangirai. Together we can do it.” It makes sense.

  • MwaliwaChawapuwa, thanks my brother l support and quoted your comment “To Weshman Ncube,Tendai Biti etc i say welcome back home. Together lets pursue the vision of our father,our President,our icon and this is the vision of none other than President Richard Morgan Tsvangirai. Together we can do it.” It makes sense.

  • Khupe akasadzingwa ndozvisungirira

  • Khupe akasadzingwa ndozvisungirira

  • Khupe akasadzingwa ndozvisungirira

  • Tibvigwe Khupe does not own people in Matebeleland i stay in Matebeleland me and my family will vote for Chamisa for my future.

  • Tibvigwe Khupe does not own people in Matebeleland i stay in Matebeleland me and my family will vote for Chamisa for my future.

  • Tibvigwe Khupe does not own people in Matebeleland i stay in Matebeleland me and my family will vote for Chamisa for my future.

  • This chin’ono guy is masquerading as an analyst with a very clear and biased soft sport for Khupe. For the record, even if you continue going to school until you are old, your intelligence and sophistication will never match that of Prof Ncube and Biti. Ncube has a base in Matabeleland than Khupe, and these are partners in an alliance which was blessed by MT. Your assessments border on mediocrity. The voices of the majority are the the voice of God.

  • Nxaa

  • I love Hopewell Chin’ono’s analysis. Very spot on. Prof Welshman Ncube and Mssr Biti have no political base.Ma’am Khupe made Prof Welshman Ncube and Mutambara politically irrelevant in Matebeleland so they beef to settle with her .

error: Content is protected !!