PoliticsFeaturedNews

Elizabeth leaves soon after Tsvangirai’s burial

17,084 115

By Gift Phiri

Morgan Tsvangirai’s widow Elizabeth was forced to leave Humanikwa Village in Buhera soon after the burial of her husband, unable to attend post-burial ceremonies after suffering relentless abuse at the hands of her late spouse’s family members.

Gogo Tsvangirai and widow Elizabeth Tsvangirai
Gogo Tsvangirai and widow Elizabeth Tsvangirai

The torment endured by Tsvangirai’s wife has been roundly condemned as “nothing short of a disgrace”.

The widow built the courage to make a public appearance at the burial, even after the family had severed all ties with their vivacious daughter-in-law.

According to Shona tradition, soon after burial of the deceased, precautionary rituals are usually performed to purify those concerned with the funeral, especially the wife, ostensibly to prevent the spirit from returning from the grave to torment those left behind.

Elizabeth did not participate at all in any core-funeral and post-burial ceremonies.

She was kept in the dark about the parameters on how death, funeral and post-death ceremonies should be held, and any other funeral arrangements.

She was also left out of the programme, arrangements how the proper burial rituals would be done, and all logistical issues, protocol included. No one consoled her as the bereaved.

The funeral ceremonies became a strictly Tsvangirai family activity, where family power was exercised to ostracise her, without any sense of remorse.

He role ended as soon as she brought back her husband’s remains back to Zimbabwe from South Africa where Tsvangirai died in a private hospital.

There was an earlier attempt to ban her from her husband’s funeral by her unforgiving mother-in-law Gogo Lydia Chibwe Tsvangirai, who was captured on State TV during the main news bulletin on Saturday night threatening to commit suicide if Elizabeth was allowed to mourn her husband at the Highlands home.

In a no-holds-barred sermon at the Mabelreign Methodist Church during a requiem service for Tsvangirai, forthright Reverend Jimmy Dube slammed the family for abusing their daughter-in-law.

“Vekwa Makuvise, nevekwa Tsvangirai (The Makuvises and the Tsvangirais) we have travelled together the ups and downs of life. Zvekutaura pa public zvemumusha siyanai nazvo (Stop washing your dirty linen in public). Gogo Tsvangirai vane bhachi re red (Tsvangirai’s mum is an esteemed member of the church) and we raised you well zvekutaura pa public siyanai nazvo (don’t air your family disputes in public).”

Elizabeth was also barred from accompanying her husband’s body, which was airlifted just after the Harare farewell to Buhera in an Agusta 412 bell helicopter. The helicopter took off from One Commando barracks with Tsvangirai’s mum.

The inconsolable Elizabeth was forced to proceed to her hubby’s burial in a road trip.

Tsvangirai’s brother, Manase, claimed in State media that Elizabeth was happy with how the family treated her.

“We have to treat all these wives equally,” Manase said.

“Maiguru Elizabeth was with the body from South Africa to Harare, naturally one has to give others a chance.

“When we were preparing to depart from One Commando to Buhera for the burial, we were asked to provide four people to accompany the body and it followed that she had to give others a chance and that is why she travelled by road. It had nothing to do with allegations of ill-treating her.

“When she came here last night, we gave her a room to sleep in and what better recognition do you expect, and she was quite happy.

“If you have three wives, for example, and even if one dies, that symbolic union cannot be taken away, particularly when there are children and when lobola (bride price) was paid. If you do not agree with my interpretation we can ask any elder around.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s role as Tsvangirai’s caregiver was not acknowledged at all throughout the time the grieving widow paid tribute to her husband.

There was no mention of her at his burial, with the family choosing to acknowledge relatives of Tsvangirai’s first wife, Susan, who died in a car crash in 2009 shortly after Zimbabwe’s inclusive government was sworn into power.

Throughout this abuse, Elizabeth wore that Catholic uniform with grace, behaved with decorum in the face of relentless abuse, cast out into an unkind, unfriendly world of misunderstanding in-laws and her late husband’s overbearing relatives.

Throughout the ordeal, she maintained her silence, never retaliating.

However, she felt embraced by her family circle, especially her dad, Zanu PF member and former Chitungwiza mayor Joseph Macheka, who tended to his daughter during the difficult grieving process, amid domination of oppressive traditional practices and customary codes.

The Daily News understands Elizabeth left Humanikwa the morning-after the burial, headed back to Harare.

Her departure reportedly caused rancour in the family, but was a bold statement against dictatorial tendencies by the Tsvangirai family, where her exclusivism became the tone of the funeral, and it was apparent she was being systematically sidelined.

She returned to her Highlands matrimonial home, where she has been confined since.

The only time she left her home was on Wednesday when she was invited to escort Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Odinga, one of Tsvangirai’s best friends, travelled to Humanikwa Village to lay the former prime minister to rest.

Odinga — who is at the centre of controversy in Kenya after he declared himself the “people’s president” at a controversial “swearing-in” ceremony in the capital, Nairobi three weeks ago after his unsuccessful bid for the presidency — met with MDC acting president Nelson Chamisa at the Meikles Hotel on Wednesday.

Chamisa travelled with Odinga to Buhera and back to Harare, where they convened the meeting.

The Daily News understands the meeting discussed “future cooperation, party-to-party cooperation, and carrying forward the legacy of Tsvangirai,” Chamisa told the Daily News in a telephone conversation yesterday.

Asked what Elizabeth was doing at the meeting, Chamisa said: “She was called by Odinga to accompany the family to the airport.”

Odinga came to Zimbabwe with his family, his two daughters and sisters.

The Odinga family was being hosted by Elizabeth.  DailyNews

You might also like More from author

  • Aaaah kufirwa here Lizzy wati wadiii

  • Aaaah kufirwa here Lizzy wati wadiii

  • I culture ebolile shame,it’s all about what the late man left behind .

  • I culture ebolile shame,it’s all about what the late man left behind .

  • Apana chinokuwira Lizzy dear .tokng from experience I left same day after burial and mwari anokuchengeta mourn your loved one iwe these Hama’s can nva feel the pain yaueikunzwa chavanongoda its material thingz .

  • Apana chinokuwira Lizzy dear .tokng from experience I left same day after burial and mwari anokuchengeta mourn your loved one iwe these Hama’s can nva feel the pain yaueikunzwa chavanongoda its material thingz .

    • so sorry dear,Jehovah loves u

    • True Melissa

    • Plz don’t sympathize with her. Her father is a former CIO. SHE IS SUSPECTED TO BE THE ONE WHO GAVE MRT POISON.SHIT OF HER

    • Melisaa thnk with yr words .

    • Was he poisoned

    • Leonard check your mouth, chew b4 you swallow,

    • Leonard Zvovushe we don’t have prove of that …..Muslim and Christians vakagodanana wani zvisina mutauro

    • Anyone who believes kuti hama dzaTsvangirai hadzisi kurwadziwa anopenga.Hama dzako have unconditional love for u whereas mukadzi anokudira zvaunazvo

    • This the worst comment ever full of lies

      Mukadzi ndiye munhu anokudira material things pano pasi never hama dzako.Rudo rwehama dzako comes naturally to them coz u are their flesh and blood.I have relatives vane mari.Hapana kana hwani wavo wandinoshuvira kuti afe just because i want to inherit their material things.Wanyepa apo.Hama dzaTsvangirai ingawani dzakati Tsvangirai afa ari murombo mari yese yakapera achirwisa cancer

    • In this day and age if people still believe in hama sorry everyone now cares for what is best for his/her family nhasi maziva kuipa kwa Eliza but wheneva Tsvangirai needed someone to serve him and to serve his every need she was the ideal candidate the lack of children does not discredit the role she played in his life and its sad vanhurume actually think the harassment on women in the hands of their respective families is justified munodii kuroora hama dzenyu kana dzakanakisa pazvose , Elizabeth played her role let her mourn her husband and may she not be cheated of what rightfully belongs to her hongu mari pangadai pasina asi imba ndoyakavhurirwa ziso nemunhu wese

    • Taura hako melissa

    • @ Chauke how exactly has Elizabeth been ill treated ?Give us a list

    • Susan played that role too and gave Tsvangirai 6 children.Lets hope Elizabeth does not inherit everything and share it with her children from previous marriages achisiya vana vaTsvangirai pabani.Eliza akawana Tsvangirai ave Tsvangirai

  • very sad LIZI

  • usawore moyo Neria

  • God will protect u Liz dear

  • These people they need God if there are christians really they wouldnt fo this & that gogo is also a muroora she should have put herself in Elizabeth’s shoes and I think she knows how it feels, So pls these material things we leave them hear on earth so we should be praying for the Salvation of our Souls & nothing else

    • Mhata yako mhaniwe.Gogo complained about Eliza and Chamisa in the same sentence so this can not be about varoora vs muroora coz she mentioned Chamisa.Vane zvavanoziva gogo zvatisingazive

    • James ungasvika pakutuka amai ava pakudaro here hama, as I read her comment she never insult anyone she just put God’s will, but i think anyone is entitled to his/her own opinion

  • Her brothers and sisters should step in and tell them off.kuita kunge nherera kudaro.

    • but zviri right futi zvavaita vanozoti takatukwa but haa vanyadzisa

    • The treatment its like she was cohabiting there is someone they valued better.

  • KwaTsvangirai hakuna vana sikana here kana variko dai Mwari akuitirai zvamaita Eliza

  • kushungurudzwa nechimbuya chakapfeka zve red

  • Ndakabva neko Elizabeth nyarara hama yangu mwari vanewe

  • Dai Eliza akasavapa kana spoon chaiyo

  • Dai mwari avaitira nyasha.mukadzi akavatadzira chii akanga aine murume wake pakirwara kwese nhasi vomudzinga.Eliza tinewe muminamato God is on yr side.

  • Ambuya avo ngabvise uniform ya methodist coz vari kusvibisa zita re church mutendi wekupi ane moyo unenge dombo.

  • there is nothing to be sorry about Eliza, her luck just ran out after the death of Pres, but she was already on separation with him. if they had separated, what was there to salvaged, there was trouble in paradise, she does not have a child nemushakabvu xvekuti vanhu vangatoti, vana vanichengetwa nani, hsms dzepedyo dzoziva why, she probably shedded crocodile tears, give the family a break

    • Fortunately the inheritance law is clear. where they were separated or not they were not divorced so Eliza is the surviving spource.The property belongs to her!!

    • the good part is the highlands home was acquired before she was married to him, so she can get whatever they acquired together, like furniture, this is the stand the family is on.

    • Obedia Samson pakaipa folowing hancu

    • Thank u.She was banned by Tsvangirai himself after she lied about her whereabouts

    • The Highlands home belongs to the state

    • besides, pane zvekungonzwa tsitsi in such a situation, but isu maBhowera tinoti Lizzie uyu anga ari jengeta, aingochrngetwawo, nekuti munhu anozopiwa ruremekedzo kwedu munhu aita mwana, ndiye anogara kumusoro kwechitunha, saka kana pane akamboita mwana naPres parufu rwake ndiye aizonina nhunzi parufu, vamwe vakaita saana Lizzie ava, vanotorwa sevaiita ma friendly matches chete, chava chivanhu ichi, saka musafunge akashainirwa kwete ndiyo tsika yedu,

    • akazotenga highlands house

    • I guess Eliza also knew before Tsvangirai died that she wasn’t accepted, @ times the decisions we make despite the glaring impending problems come back to hount us!! I personally believe marriage is one area where no one can help you, not even the courts but yourself. She made her bed, let her lie on it!!

    • Kusabara imhosva here

    • hazvirei kuti Lizzie haabari, ane vake vana from a previous marriage, but apa haana, itsika yedu, kunzi mukadzi hunge waita vana, she has her roll semuroora but apa haabvumidzwi to take a leading roll, pane ,

    • pane zvidz zvepo, zvakadzika midzi nekuitira Save vana kunyangwe vakanga vaenda havo, as long S wakaita mwana you still remain muroora, iyewo Lizzie can be accorded yhe same ikoko kaaakarambwa kan kuramba kwAkaita vana.

    • netsika yedu yechiBhowera, hatidzoti tsvimbo nekuti gudo rabata muswe. zvemuchato hongu chava chizvino, asi sekuti havan kuita msana, vaitamba havo, hapana chakazobuda

    • Who told you of the separation? Wasn’t she with him to point of death

    • Anemuchato shamwari , separation inozikanwa newe
      Separation yekuti umwe is in hosp ndoyamurikureva?

    • Obedia in as much as you guys disregard her she was legally married to this guy and legally she is entitled to inherit
      Asi ndatoona panezvamakatemba kubhowera uko

    • ndozvatiri kutaura kuti iwe hauzvizive ndeimwe nyaya but they were on separation for close to two years, ndosaka wakaona vekwaMhundwa vakaitwa spokes, that is from Susan side

    • married on paper yes, but hapana chembwa apa, tenzi vararira mutakura

    • You are very wrong only the law will see what’s written down and if it’s of late it won’t be considered. They have lost their family’s seat to Elizabeth

  • Inyaya yepfuma yasiiwa nemufi chete

  • Chikuru kuviga murume

  • Hakuna kuroya kunodarika ipapa MT anga ane basa chose kuita family inenge makarwe kunyadzisa kudayi

  • Nyarara Maria Tenzi waita kudakwawo

  • Gogo tsvangirai kuti vane licence,? Kana vakapihwa mota vanoitisei? This just goes to show how shallow most husband relatives are. Most widows vari kuto batsirwa ne mutemo coz iiiiii zvakaoma i think they have to tighten the law even more to protect the widow and kids left behind. Coz vanhu vari kutorerwa zvinhu nehama.

    • In Tsvangirai’s case everything we are reading are blantant lies.Eliza was never abused

    • Wat of the others. True or false, its just his in the public eye.

  • Zvine basa rei nhai

  • These so called Gogo nd the family are busy abusing the wrong person instead of askng Zanu Pf why dd they poisoned President Tsvangirai ivo nanga nanga nezvisina basa nxaaaaa,Zanu Pf is the culprit rhere hands are full of blood

    • the blunder was realised a little too late, Lizzie macheka is the daughter of Joseph macheka, the former Zanu Pf mayor of Chitungwiza, so she can be traced back to Zanu Pf, naiyewo, akauraya

    • Dont say rubbish who told you that Tsvangirai was killed by zanu thinking like u cme frm buera

    • Zanu pf only chipped in at the latest stage of Tsvangirai’s health just to obey Zimbabwe’s tradition which was dying of late. Mnangagwa is only new on the presidency post and he is not afraid of anything so where did he poison Tsvangirai? Get desperate well whilst you wait for election win to Zanu pf

  • Inga kuita muroora kwakaoma kana wafirwa

  • Shame

  • Yohwe kumaka munhu kuita sekuti ndiye Cancer wacho.

  • Unemuchato Eliza usambovapa kana cent

  • Lizzy imbwa nyoro iyo mirai muone

  • neHanda hauna dzimwewo nyaya here iwe.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Elizabeth be strong and move forward, one day they will come and kneel on your feet. Our God is good God who allows somethings to happen to our lives so that one day you will testify

  • siyana navo eriza madhimoni anovanetsa vanu vaye

  • Mukadzi wepi anoti murume achienda Methodist iye roma

  • Ramba kugara kumusha uye usavapa kana cent zvaro ndoo mabasa esimbe dzodya zvadzisina kushanda

  • Nehanda musapesvanise vanhu please. Peace!

    • They is no Nehanda which is dividing people, people are being divided by greediness and selfishness, everyone want to be a leader, not they have the qualities no what they have is power greedy. As you see everyone is a threat to another. In family affairs and also in party. If they was one leader within this people who have people at heart, we were going to say MDC is going to prove its self against ZANU PF, but as it is since the departure of the MDC back bone M. Tsvangirai, no more hope. I am seeing more than one MDC again.

  • How exactly was she abused??The media needs to stop peddling falsehoods just to make money.How exactly was she abused?

  • Odinga ,Chamisa, Eliza? ????

  • ELIZA WAS NEVER ABUSED!!

  • This is so sad on so many levels.

  • Vanhu vasadaro

  • Most of these relatives are just after material things,munhu ngaashande zvake,she is the surviving spouse period

  • Handina.mwana.anoenda.kuBuhera mbayo.ana.pamusarima.wevanhu.. Vanyadzisa nzvimbo yavo…kana.raiva barika ndovatanga. Misha yedu izere remabarika . The fact that aiva mukadzi.wehama.yavo dai vanyara nyika nevanaTezvara kuita vanhu vakafumuka so.

  • Thats common wth small houses

  • Uku ndokunonzi kufirwa zveshuwa iii

  • Akavatadzireyi Eliza uyu.

  • Mbuya iyo hainamate

  • Our father who art in heaven…..

  • Very sorry Elizabeth for what you are going thorough. May God comforts you in such time. Every women who is married or who has a daughter child let’s comment knowing that tomorrow it might be you in such situation, one day is one day. I salute all her relatives thy are just quite. Not that they are enjoying what she is going thru right nw.Vane hunhu kunyarara Hakusi kupusa vachirwadzisirwa mwana wavo kudaro. They are true Christians.

  • Wickedness, ndozvinoita hurombe, hunoitakuti umirire zvemufi

  • Wickedness, ndozvinoita hurombe, hunoitakuti umirire zvemufi

  • wakatozvibva hako chikuru kupepa murume wako nekumuviga havasisina basa avo wagara wausina mwana na MT saka pressure zero hauna,hauitewo pressure navo move on wth life

  • Do not evict her just let her stay with Morgan’s brother according to our shona culture

  • ko.hanzi mhosva yake ndeyei ko mukadzi uyu ini ndazvishaya iyi

  • People might have differences or mis understandings but how barbaric can you try to show your misunderstandings at the funeral??? No matter what, no matter how much family conflicts, but at the funeral is the place to unite and bury the diseased in dignity. Not this embarrassing moment I saw within the family and party. Hahahahahaha 🆚

  • Its Shame Thina omama kasihlonitshwa. e Zimbabwe la otshayayo ngotshayayo imthetho yaphela kudala.

  • ZVIPFEKO ZVESVONDO ZVAKANAKA ASI KANA MOPFEKAWO MOPFEKAWO NAJESO…Christians of today🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌

  • Uthi usukwelinye ilizwe ukhanya sufuna amalungelo sonke sikhathi wena kini evele engekho kanje.

  • vachakuda one of the dazy ..dont wrry mama

  • Pfuma yenhaka inoparadza hukama.

  • Why is she being harrased like this? Heey this is Africa for sure!

  • Tirikukuonai hedu

  • Elizabeth hazvina mhosva

  • This clearly shows that the Tsvangirai family lacks wisdom.shaming their own family.tarnishing their own image.

  • Mbuya Iyo ngaibvise bhachi re Hwisiri inotisvibisira Zita rechurch mhani!!!

  • The same paper wrote that she was denied to travell for the burial. Some media houses are used to divide the party I believe.

  • It is well Elizabeth

  • MwarivanotihandikusiyewogaElizabeth

  • Hugs Lizzy siya vakadaro vaone simba remuchato wako naMT usavape kanamunyu chaiwo unovava vakafumuka

error: Content is protected !!