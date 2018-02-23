Bosso close in on Sianchali

By Ricky Zililo

Bulawayo giants Highlanders are closing in on former Hwange and Bulawayo City striker Newman Sianchali in their attempt to recruit an experienced striker to lead their frontline.

Sianchali, who is on the books of ambitious First Division side Talen Vision, played for Bantu Rovers in the first half of the 2017 season before jumping ship to help Bulawayo City avoid Premiership relegation.The striker attended his second training session with Bosso yesterday and indications are that he might travel with the team for the ZNA Charity Shield final against Dynamos on Sunday should Highlanders and Talen Vision agree terms.

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu has been given the green-light by the executive to recommend a striker to lead the line and handhold the relatively young Bosso squad.

The coach was appointed to lead Bosso back to their old way of promoting players from the juniors instead of going to the market.

The fresh start Bosso have embarked on is, among other things, aimed at cutting costs involving the purchasing of players. They also hope this approach will return the club to glory days.

Speaking at the club’s weekly press conference yesterday, Ndlovu, who is satisfied with the goalkeeping, defence and midfield departments, said he had identified two strikers.

“We’ve identified one or two. One is already training with us, but I can’t divulge his name. Looking for a seasoned striker continues to give us a headache as a technical team. There’s an urgent need for us to go all out before the window closes to bring in a seasoned striker into the squad basing on the play we witnessed last week,” said Ndlovu.“The young man we got Thabo Lunga has done exceptionally well, but I think the boy needs some experience to learn from. I personally think he has lots of potential. In the past we’ve said there is a certain age group that we’re looking at in terms of recruiting players. However, there’s an urgent need to get someone who can make our project shape the way we want, so we’re going to waive a little bit in terms of age for now,” he said.

Chronicle Sport witnessed Sianchali going through his paces with Bosso players at yesterday’s training session at Barbourfields Stadium.

Talen Vision confirmed that they had given Highlanders the greenlight to assess the player and they are keen to do business with Bosso.

“Sianchali has our blessings to train with Highlanders, who have shown interest in his services. If they are impressed and we agree terms, he will join them,” said Talen Vision chief executive officer Juma Phiri.

Lunga will understudy Sianchali, with Ozias Zibande being the other striker.

Meanwhile, Honest Moyo has been appointed Highlanders’ captain, with Gabriel Nyoni and Charlton Siamalonga as his deputies.

Bosso have also set up a committee of senior players made up of Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa and Tendai Ndlovu to work with the captains. The Chronicle