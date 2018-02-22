Two drivers shot dead, children injured in alleged taxi route dispute

Western Cape police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting incident on Thursday morning at the Libalele taxi rank in Langa. Two taxi drivers were shot dead in what police believe is a taxi route dispute.

Nine people, including several pupils on their way to school, were injured when the unknown assailants opened fire.

Police have launched a manhunt after the suspects fled the scene of the crime.

“Any person who can shed light on the whereabouts of the suspects is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

The Western Cape SAPS management established a Provincial Taxi Task Team that will take over the investigation. Police visibility has also been enhanced at identified taxi hubs in the province.

IOL