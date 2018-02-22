Soul Jah Love denied UK visa over debt

Talented Zimdancehall singer Soul Jah Love has been denied a UK visa to perform at a music concert this weekend in London over a debt he owes to the country’s National Health Service (NHS).

Jah Love was supposed to be performing at the ZimConnect 18 music concert featuring Ammara Brown, Stunner, ExQ, Trevor Dongo and Charlie Kay on Saturday at Indigo at The O2 in London.

A statement by the promoters AfroKings explained that Jah Love’s work visa; “was unsuccessful as a result of outstanding payments owed to the UK National Health Service (NHS) following an emergency hospital admission in 2016.”

“If there are concerned individuals or organisations interested in pooling funds to settle the payment arrears, please get in touch with AfroKings team. Our team will redirect you to an independent third party who will be responsible for handling the settlement,” AfroKings said.

AfroKings said they have roped in Tocky Vibes to replace Soul Jah Love.

“We have enjoyed overwhelming support for the show thus far and we owe a huge thank you to our valued customers who have made this possible. We have worked tirelessly on this project and cannot wait to put on a world class show for you,” the promoters said.

Indigo at The O2” is a 2,750 capacity live music club for smaller music events, club events, after shows, corporate and private events. The venue hosted “An Audience with Bill Clinton” in 2007. Comedians such as Andy Parsons and Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown have performed at indigo.

The venue hosted the ‘bootcamp’ sessions for the reality TV show, The X Factor during the 2008, Series 5 season, and in 2010 was used for the debut of the snooker format, Power Snooker. In 2012 it was the venue for a performance by South Korean pop rock band CN Blue. Nehanda Radio