PICTURES: Ammara, Stunner, ExQ, Trevor and Charlie ready for ZimConnect 18 in the UK

Its two days to go before Ammara Brown, Stunner, ExQ, Trevor Dongo and Charlie Kay set the stage on fire this Saturday at Indigo The O2 in London. Soul Jah Love being denied a visa has not flattened the mood with promoters working overtime to secure a visa for his replacement in Tocky Vibes.

The Zimbabwean contingent of Ammara Brown, Stunner, ExQ, Trevor Dongo arrived in the UK on Monday to join the UK based Charlie Kay. The artists took part in a press conference held in London on Tuesday while Ammara, Exq and Charlie Kay travelled to the BBC for an interview the same day.

Indigo at The O2” is a 2,750 capacity live music club for smaller music events, club events, after shows, corporate and private events. The venue hosted “An Audience with Bill Clinton” in 2007. Comedians such as Andy Parsons and Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown have performed at indigo.

The venue hosted the ‘bootcamp’ sessions for the reality TV show, The X Factor during the 2008, Series 5 season, and in 2010 was used for the debut of the snooker format, Power Snooker. In 2012 it was the venue for a performance by South Korean pop rock band CN Blue.

AfroKings have put in quite a shift marketing the show. They left nothing to chance and started promoting the show several months ago. An upbeat David Matsekeza from promoters AfroKings told us they had locked up their lineup when they went to Zimbabwe in July 2017 to meet all the artists.

“As we have not done events in London since 2013, we wanted to give ourselves plenty of time to market the show to a family audience. The feedback we’ve received so far has been incredible and we looking forward to putting on a spectacular live music experience.”

To all the Zimbabwean music fans coming to the show, Matsekeza said “Our slogan is “it’s not a rave, it’s an experience.” Zim Connect ’18 is set to be an experience no one wants to miss!” Nehanda Radio