Pair fined for possession of army fatigue

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Two Chitungwiza men have been fined $50 each after being found in illegal possession of military camouflage. Cosmas Gwanzura (23) and Spencer Tembo (23) risk serving 25 days in prison if they fail to pay the fine.

The duo pleaded guilty to the offence when they appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso. Mr Mudzongachiso also ordered the forfeiture of the uniforms.

Prosecutor Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa said the duo were found in possession of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) uniform at Pagungwa Night Club at Chikwanha on February 14. The court heard that Liberty Madiye, who is a member of ZNA, asked Gwanzura and Tembo to join him for a smoke.

Although the two introduced themselves as members of the ZNA, Madiye began to suspect, from the contradictory statements from the two, that they were not members of the force.

Madiye later searched the suspects’ satchel and found two pairs of black patrol boots, two combat trousers, two combat shirts, two webbing belts, one combat hat and one black hat belonging to the ZNA.

The duo failed to explain who the owner of the uniforms was, and they were both taken to the police station, where a complaint was lodged, leading to their arrest. The Herald